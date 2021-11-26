We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Black Friday toy deals have not disappointed this year with some of the years predicted best-sellers hitting the savings line up.

When it comes to buying top toys for Christmas – whether they’re bought from supermarkets, Facebook sells or the Amazon top toys list – it’s all about saving as much as you can where you can – and that’s where we come in.

From Lego to L.O.L, Paw Patrol or board games, we’ve found the best deals on the best toys across the board.

Best Black Friday Toy Deals for 2021

1. Nintendo Switch Red/Neon Blue & Just Dance 2022

Age suitability: Suitable for all ages but some controls may be difficult to handle for those under 6 years.

The Nintendo Switch is our top toy deal every year for one reason; every year the deals just get better. This gaming console is ideal for up to four players and can even be used in TV mode, meaning that you can play the game on your television through the Switch. In 2021, Amazon is offering the Nintendo Switch in classic Red and Neon Blue with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online Membership. Also in the package is Just Dance 2022, a fun way to get the whole family dancing along to the top hits of the year.

Age suitability: 3 years + Every child needs a toy kitchen – and this one from Miele via Amazon is one of the best! There's also an incredible 64% off over the Black Friday weekend. It's made of high-quality wood and contains everything that any aspiring chef could need. Included is an oven, microwave, removable sink and cookware made of metal and wood. Ideal for any child who loves to play, there's also a unique battery-powered hob with sound and two different light functions.

You can also buy additional Morphy Richards-designed toy appliances for the toy kitchen and a range of plastic fast food accessories from Amazon.

Credit: Zavvi

Age suitability: 14 years +

7. LOL Surprise Clubhouse Playset Age suitability: 6 years + Predicted as one of the top toys this year. In a world where babies run everything it's no surprise that this set – along with with 40+ Surprises and 2 Exclusives Dolls – will be a bestseller this this year. Young fans will be blown away to find this under the tree this year.

8. Barbie’s Dreamhouse Dollhouse

Age suitability: 3 years +

Bag yourself the ultimate Black Friday toys deal! This is Amazon's bests seller, and with over 1400 reviews and 4.7 out of 5 stars its easy to see why. Measuring at an impressive 3 feet tall and 4 feet wide it features 3 stories and 8 rooms. Because of this if offers all-angle play, a working elevator and pool with slide, Barbie will LOVE this! And so will any child unwrapping on Christmas day.

Age suitability: 7 years +