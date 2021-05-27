We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As the days get longer and the weather gets brighter, many parents are wondering when are the school summer holidays in 2021?

The anticipated British sunshine has many parents excited about the prospects of safely booking a holiday in 2021 and enjoying some quality time together with our little ones.

The school summer holidays allow ample opportunity to try a number of fun things to do with kids. Be that some crafts in the garden, a family day out in the South West, or a delicious picnic during a national trust visit. We share the school summer holiday dates for schools across the UK, so you can start putting those plans into action now.

When are the school summer holidays?

In England, the summer school holidays start on Friday 23 July.The break lasts for just over five weeks, with kids in England returning to school on Wednesday 1 September.

Schoolchildren in Wales break up a week earlier on Friday 16 July, and return to school on Thursday 2 September. Whilst kids in Northern Ireland break up for their summer holidays on Thursday 1 July and return on Wednesday 1 September.

School terms and holidays in Scotland differ to the rest of the UK. The Scottish summer school holiday begins on Friday 25 June, with pupils returning for a new academic year on Monday 16 August.

2021-2022 school holidays and term dates

The following school holiday and term dates for the academic year 2021-2022 represent the majority of schools. Though it’s always advised to check these dates directly with your child’s school.

England:

Autumn school term: Wednesday 1 September to Friday 22 October 2021

Wednesday 1 September to Friday 22 October 2021 Half term: Monday 25 October to Friday 29 October 2021.

Monday 25 October to Friday 29 October 2021. Winter school term: Monday 1 November to Friday 17 December 2021.

Monday 1 November to Friday 17 December 2021. Christmas holidays: Monday 20 December to Monday 3rd January 2022 (*New Year’s bank holiday).

Monday 20 December to Monday 3rd January 2022 (*New Year’s bank holiday). Winter school term resumes: Tuesday 4 January to Friday 11 February 2022.

Tuesday 4 January to Friday 11 February 2022. Half term: Monday 14 February to Friday 18 February 2022.

Monday 14 February to Friday 18 February 2022. Spring school term: Monday 21 February to Friday 1 April 2022.

Monday 21 February to Friday 1 April 2022. Easter holidays: Monday 4 April to Monday 18 April 2022 (*Easter Monday bank holiday)

Monday 4 April to Monday 18 April 2022 (*Easter Monday bank holiday) Spring school term resumes: Tuesday 19 April to Friday 27 May 2022.

Tuesday 19 April to Friday 27 May 2022. Half term: Monday 30 May – Friday 3 June 2022.

Monday 30 May – Friday 3 June 2022. Summer school term: Monday 6 June to Friday 22 July 2022.

Check individual school term dates in England here.

Wales:

Autumn school term: Thursday 2 September to Friday 22 October 2021

Half term: Monday 25 October to Friday 29 October 2021.

Winter school term: Monday 1 November to Friday 17 December 2021.

Christmas holidays: Monday 20 December to Monday 3rd January 2022 (*New Year’s bank holiday).

Winter school term resumes: Tuesday 4 January to Friday 18 February 2022.

Half term: Monday 21 February to Friday 25 February 2022.

Spring school term: Monday 28 February to Friday 8 April 2022.

Easter holidays: Monday 11 April to Friday 22 April 2022 (*Easter Monday bank holiday)

Spring school term resumes: Monday 25 April to Friday 27 May 2022.

Half term: Monday 30 May – Friday 3 June 2022.

Summer school term: Monday 6 June to Friday 22 July 2022.

Check individual school term dates in Wales here.

Scotland:

Autumn school term: Monday 16 August to Friday 8 October 2021

Half term: Monday 11 October to Friday 22 October 2021.

Winter school term: Monday 25 October to Wednesday 22 December 2021.

Christmas holidays: Thursday 23 December to Wednesday 5 January 2022.

Winter school term resumes: Thursday 6 January to Thursday 10 February 2022.

Half term: Friday 11 February to Tuesday 15 February 2022.

Spring school term: Monday 16 February to Friday 1 April 2022.

Easter holidays: Monday 4 April to Friday 15 April 2022.

Summer school term: Monday 18 April to Thursday 30 June 2022. (*exception of the May Day bank holiday – 2 May).

Check individual school term dates in Scotland here.

Northern Ireland:

Autumn school term: Wednesday 1 September to Wednesday 27 October 2021

Mid term: Thursday 28 October to Friday 29 October 2021.

Winter school term: Monday 1 November to Wednesday 22 December 2021.

Christmas holidays: Thursday 23 December to Monday 3 January 2022. (*New Year’s bank holiday)

Winter school term resumes: Tuesday 4 January to Wednesday 16 February 2022.

Mid term: Thursday 17 February to Friday 18 February 2022.

Spring school term: Monday 21 February to Wednesday 13 April 2022. (*exception of the St Patrick’s day – 17 March).

Easter holidays: Thursday 14 April to Friday 22 April 2022.

Summer school term: Monday 25 April to Thursday 30 July 2022. (*exception of the May Day bank holiday – 2 May).

Check individual school term dates in Northern Ireland here.