When is World Book Day 2021? Costume ideas, book tokens and more

World Book Day is one of the most exciting days of the school year, often packed with fun activities in and out of the classroom.

So when is World Book Day 2021? The big day is almost here.

Despite the third lockdown, organisers still want to make World Book Day an event to remember, especially with compulsory homeschooling for millions of students around the country.

Books have been keeping kids (and adults!) out of boredom more than ever before over the last year. This is the important meaning of World Book Day this time around, with event organisers saying, “We’ve adapted to make sure that World Book Day sends a powerful and positive message about books and reading, even in lockdown.”

This is everything you need to get ready for World Book Day 2021…

When is World Book Day 2021?

World Book Day 2021 will take place on Thursday March 4.

While it is a school day, it’s before the government is likely to announce that kids can go back to school after lockdown. This means that World Book Day will be taking place over video link for the majority of children, but that doesn’t mean it’s not going to be just as fun.

All they need is a stellar costume idea and plenty of good books to re-inspire their love of reading!

World Book Day Costume Ideas

The best part of the day (in our opinion) is coming up with a literary-themed costume with the kids. The excuse to talk about all the books they’ve read and loved over the past year is a moment we always look forward to and their imaginations never cease to amaze us (The Twits, anyone?!).

With that in mind we’ve put together a gallery of the absolutely BEST costumes that you can make last minute, or buy with a quick trip to the high street. From a clever Harry Potter idea that doesn’t take any more than some face paint to The Lord Of The Rings Hobbits which needs real sewing expertise, we’ve got all levels of commitment covered.

50 kids books everyone should read before they’re 16

If you’re still struggling for ideas then why not have a peak at the list of 50 books every child should read before they’re 16? It was drawn up by Sainsbury’s in honour of World Book Day itself and includes all the classics. If you spot a book your child loves then that is often a great way to come up with costume ideas. Some of our personal favourites are the Dr. Zeus characters.

£1 book tokens

Along with the day comes all other sorts of fun, including £1 book tokens from the National Book Tokens people, publishers and sellers.

In partnership with schools all over the UK, World Book Day provides more than 14 million £1 tokens for specially written kids’ books from some of the best authors around. That’s nearly one book token for everyone under the age of 18 in the whole of the UK and Ireland.

If none of the books on offer take your child’s fancy, you can use the token to buy a full-priced book with a £1 off. Go to worldbookday.com to check out the selection and grab your voucher!

Best books for toddlers

World Book Day is the perfect time to get your little one into reading for the first time!

If they’ve loved their baby books, there’s a whole new world to explore with toddler books. New characters to meet and new words to learn, so we’ve put together a guide for kids aged between zero and five years old.

Best books for kids

Once little ones have started reading at school they’ll be progressing quickly. One of the best ways to keep them motivated and constantly improving is to make sure they have plenty of fun books to get their teeth into.

This round up includes classics old and new to appeal to all kinds of children, from the spy-kids to fantasy lovers. Plus, with so many ideas there’s sure to be something that’ll spark your imagination for a World Book Day costume!

Best books for teens

Not all secondary schools take part in World Book Day but they might mark the occassion, especially in the early years. If you’re looking to get invested in the day and want to surprise your teenager with a new book for the day, there’s plenty of great books for teens in our guide.

While they’ll likely have their own preferences about what they like to read at this age, there’s always more genres and authors to discover in the teen section of the (online) bookstore.

The most magical quotes from children’s storybooks ever

For a final flourish of inspiration let us point you to the most magical children’s book quotes of all time. There is inspiration in abundance, as well as a good dose of ‘why aren’t I this profound?’.

So, with all that to look forward to we bet you can’t wait to get started. (Or is that slightly over selling it for having to spend frantic evenings making a costume that will never look as good as it did in your head?!). Either way, we’re sure World Book Day will be as fun as ever this year.