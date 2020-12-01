Best Sainsbury’s Christmas food for 2020

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You don’t have to spend time frantically searching the aisles for Christmas food this year - we've done the hard job for you and have rounded up the best of Sainsbury’s Christmas food for 2020.

Whether you want to get all your Christmas food ready-made to give you time to relax on the big day or you’re looking for a few key pieces to take the stress away, Sainsbury’s has a great selection of Christmas food.

All of Sainbury’s Christmas food is available in-store and online. The range available in-store will vary depending on where you live and the size of the store nearest to you. To avoid disappointment you might want to book yourself a slot or be sure to check with your supermarket in plenty of time.

We’ve selected the very best starters, mains, desserts, as well as party food too – just in case you’re having guests over. We especially love Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference products as they feel like a real treat at Christmas time.

From gin and lemon gourmet mallows to beef Wellington, from pigs in blankets to tiffin bites, Sainsbury’s have got you covered this Christmas…

by Sainsbury’s Sweet & Smoky BBQ Jack Fruit Bao Buns, £3.30

Plant Pioneers No Beef Wellington, £6.00

Taste the Difference British Free Range Medium Bronze Whole Turkey, £11.75 per kg

Plant Pioneers Cauliflower Bake, £2.50

Taste the Difference Gin & Lemon Gourmet Mallows, £3

Taste the Difference Prawn and Vegetable Dim Sum and Bao Bun selection pack, £4

Taste the Difference Pink Prawn Roses, £4

by Sainsbury’s Pigs in Blankets Flavour Mayo, 95p

FreeFrom Cranberry & Orange Tiffin Bites, £2.25

Best Sainbury’s Christmas Food: Starters

Taste the Difference Mushroom, Brie & Truffle tear ‘n’ share

Price: £6.50

What is it? Created to look like a festive garland, this tear ‘n’ share is a real vegetarian treat. It could work as a starter to share or as a party food option. Full of mushrooms, French brie and given an extra flavour kick with a black truffle sauce. The filling is encased in a puff pastry which has been enriched with mixed seeds.

Note: Available from 9th December

by Sainsbury’s Sweet & Smoky BBQ Jack Fruit Bao Buns

Price: £3.30

What is it? A great vegan starter or party food – this is a natural vegan Christmas treat! Bao buns stuffed with pulled jackfruit which is flavoured with a sweet and smoky BBQ sauce. The filling also included shredded peppers and onions.

Note: Currently on offer for £2.50

Taste the Difference Prawn and Vegetable Dim Sum and Bao Bun selection pack

Price: £4

What is it? A great option for a starter or party food that is totally on-trend. This handcrafted dim sum is full of Asian flavours. Whether it’s bao buns filled with curried mushrooms and aubergine, prawn and chive shumai topped with a chilli kick or wonton money bags, your guests will be thrilled.

Best Sainsbury’s Christmas Food: Mains

Plant Pioneers No Beef Wellington

Price: £6

What is it? This is a great vegan option for a main course. The traditional mushroom duxelle remains and it encases a meatfree filling flavoured with spinach and a sprinkle of horseradish. This is all wrapped up in a vegan puff pastry.

Note: launches 9th December

Taste the Difference British Free Range Medium Bronze Whole Turkey

Price: £11.75 per kg

What is it? A bronze turkey is a real treat at Christmas. They are famed for their flavourful meat and make a great traditional centrepiece for Christmas Day. With a Taste the Difference bird you know you are getting the quality you can expect from Sainsbury’s.

Note: These come frozen and are priced according to their weight.

Plant Pioneers Cauliflower Bake

Price: £2.50

What is it? The perfect side dish, ready-made to take a little stress out of the day. This option is also vegan so whilst it might not be the traditional cheesy flavour you’d expect there’s still a coconut oil based alternative to Chedder sauce and crunchy breadcrumb topping combined with parsley and paprika for extra flavour.

Best Sainsbury’s Christmas Food: Dessert

Taste the Difference Gin & Lemon Gourmet Mallows

Price: £3.00

What is it? These marshmallows are full of festive zest courtesy of zingy lemon and a kick of gin flavour courtesy of the London Dry gin. These delicate, pillowy mallows are produced in Yorkshire and are made in small batches to keep them lovely and light.

Note: These are great as a light sweet treat after dinner if you want to wait a little while for your big lunch to go down before moving on to Christmas pud.

Taste the Difference Tiramichoux

Price: £12 (serves 8)

What is it? The classic Italian dessert – tiramisu – combined with the favourite French pastry (choux). The result is a festive frolic in to the world of Christmas desserts. Coffee soaked sponge, Marsala & mascarpone mousse, Belgian chocolate mousse, creamfilled profiteroles, chocolate sauce and dark chocolate shavings. Is there anything else you want in a pudding?

Note: available from 20th December

by Sainsbury’s Yule Dog

Price: £8

What is it? Forget that famous caterpillar cake, here is it’s festive – arguably cuter – sibling. Light chocolate sponge, milk chocolate buttercream and a smooth milk chocolate coating. Christmas sparkles of joy and candy canes are placed on top by hand to finish this cute cake off. We think Yule Dog’s should be for life and not just for Christmas.

Note: available from 7th December

Plant Pioneers Chocolate & Salted Caramel Star

Price: £8 (serves 5)

What is it? A fantastic vegan dessert option. This panna cotta style dessert is made with beautiful Belgian dark chocolate and a caramel sauce. Not only is it perfect for vegans it’s a great alternative to a heavy Christmas pudding. It’s also fabulously festive!

NOTE: available from 20th December

Best Sainsbury’s Christmas Food: Party food

Taste the Difference Pink Prawn Roses

Price: £4

What is it? Truly beautiful creations for the party food collection. Made from Penang prawn and topped with delicate petals of filo pastry which are formed into a beautiful pink rose. We won’t blame you if you pretend you’ve made them yourself – they’re sure to be a hit

NOTE: available from 9th December

by Sainsbury’s Pigs in Blankets Flavour Mayo

Price: 95p

What is it? Some fun for the party food table. This can be used in leftover sandwiches, as a dip or how about using it for a festive party game? Guess that flavour anyone? Also great to use over the Christmas period instead of the traditional mayonnaise.

FreeFrom Cranberry & Orange Tiffin Bites

Price: £2.25

What is it? Festive and free-from gluten, egg and milk tiffin bites. Cranberry-dusted belgian chocolate stuffed full of sultanas and biscuit pieces. These are a lovely sweet addition to any party food being served.

How to order your Sainsbury’s Christmas food for 2020

All Sainsbury’s Christmas food that is available online is also available in store. However, not every store will stock all Christmas produce so you may need to check ahead of time.

It is now possible to book a Christmas slot online ready for delivery from 3rd December onwards. You can add Christmas food as it becomes available so that it will be delivered in time for Christmas.

Sainsbury’s also offer a service called ‘Food to Order’ which you will find in their Food to Order Brochure. This food isn’t available to buy in-store or buy online for delivery. It is ordered online and then collected in store on the 22nd, 23rd or 24th December.

We’ve also scoured the market for other supermarket food, too. Have a look at our guide to the best Waitrose Christmas food that’s available online and in-store. We also have a round-up of the best M&S Christmas food available in 2020. We’re here to make Christmas that little bit easier for you this year!