There are incredible Cyber Monday deals on Lindt, Kinder and Ferrero Rocher up for grabs now.

When it comes to indulging in Lindt chocolate, there’s no better time than Christmas – and you can do some serious stocking up on all of your Lindt favourites right now thanks to Amazon’s insane Cyber Monday discounts.

Lindt fans went wild this week when Amazon offered a mega discount on 1kg of Lindor truffles. Sadly that special deal has come to an end – but you haven’t missed out!

There’s still loads of Cyber Monday chocolate offers to treat yourself to – including a bulk box of Lindt reindeers and a huge bundle of Kinder. Yum!

Cyber Monday chocolate deals – at a glance:

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate 48 Truffles 600g – Amazon | SAVE £4.50

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Salted Caramel Chocolate Gift Box – Amazon | SAVE £1.49

Lindt Lindor Extra Dark Chocolate Truffles Box – Amazon | SAVE £1.49

Ferrero Rocher 6 x 300g Bulk Box – Amazon | SAVE £20.44

Lindt Gold Reindeer Milk Chocolate Pack of 16 – Amazon | SAVE £7.84

Kinder Chocolate Box of 36 Bars – Amazon | SAVE £3.32

Celebrations Chocolate Tall Jar – Amazon | SAVE £5

Kinder Chocolate Medium Bar Box of 36 – Amazon | SAVE £3.32

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate 48 Truffles

You can get this hefty 600g box of 48 Lindt Lindor Milk truffles for just £8.49, providing you with the ultimate Christmas treats for a big saving.

These mega popular chocolate treats never stick around for long once the box is open, so we recommend stocking up!

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Salted Caramel Chocolate Gift Box





View at Amazon – (£3.50 | SAVE £1.49)

This new, even more decadent take on Lindt’s most famous truffles, these treats don’t just look stunning in the packaging but taste divine too.

Smooth melting milk chocolate balls with salt crystals and an irresistibly smooth melting caramel filling – incredible!

Lindt Lindor Extra Dark Chocolate Truffles Box

One for chocolate lovers who prefer a darker flavour – these balls of rich, melt in the middle dark chocolate contain 60% cocoa and are wrapped in sleek black foils.

A blissful treat for a more mature chocoholic.

Lindt Gold Reindeer Milk Chocolate Pack of 16

Got loads of gifts to give or lots of little sweet-toothed mouths to feed this Christmas? Amazon has you sorted with this mega discount on 16 of Lindt’s famous Gold Reindeer (100g) complete with a jingling bell around each of their necks. They’re priced at £40 right now instead of £47.84, saving more than £7!

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles 1kg Bag

The main Cyber Monday discount on this jumbo 1kg bag is now over, but you can still buy it at a reduced price!

Right now this staggering amount of Lindt deliciousness is £20 instead of £21.59.

This giant bag of Lindt Lindor Chocolate Truffles is taking cocoa lovers by storm. This massive bag of Lindt delights is perfect for sharing on Christmas Day, with a whole kilogram of melting milk chocolate balls with an irresistibly smooth filling.

Ferrero Rocher 6 x 300g Box

This hefty box of sweets treats is ideal for gifting your loved ones with sweet treat hampers this Christmas, or just for keeping in the cupboard to make sure you’re never caught off guard without a present to give someone last minute.

Kinder Chocolate Medium Bar Box of 36

If Kinder chocolate is your go to, then get fully stocked with this bulk box of 36 bars.

The ultimate hazelnut flavoured choc treat is available in a bulk buy bargain now! This jumbo box of 36 Kinder bars is smashing value and perfect for building sweet treat hampers for loved ones this Christmas.

Snap it up for £8.20 instead of £11.52 this Cyber Monday.