Greggs and Primark have teamed up for a new ‘tasty’ clothing and food collaboration which will see them create the world’s largest Greggs cafe in-store.

Move aside Ant and Dec, there’s a new duo in town – after a weekend of bizarre clothing displays on mannequins at a number of Primark stores where Vegan Sausage rolls and Steak Bakes popped up – a new partnership has been announced between budget fashion retailer Primark and popular pastry bakery Greggs which sells baked goods with a secret code.

The campaign, which comes after Greggs announced it was opening new drive thru’s across the UK, kicked off with both Greggs and Primark teasing the new clothing range with a video launch that explained, “For the very first time, fashion has a new flavour. As two high street icons collide, bringing the ultimate tasty experience and the world’s most Instagrammable Greggs.”

The selling point behind the move to mix food with fashion is behind the slogan, “One does tidy food, one does tidy fashion. Together we’re unstoppable. because looking this good is tasty work.”

We look at what it’s all about…

What is the new Greggs clothing range?

The new Greggs and Primark limited-edition clothing range will launch in Primark stores on 19th February 2022. The 11-piece clothing collection will be available to buy in 60 Primark stores across the UK from Saturday, February 19.

It’s understood that more details of what will be included in the range will be shared leading up to the launch date.

The exclusive range will be a first for Greggs in its 83-year history as it finally puts its name officially to clothing and accessories.

And after launching a new website, fans of both Primark and Greggs can’t wait to get their hands on it.

One tweeted, “Quality! You rule Greggs! 😂👍”

Another fan pout, “You best believe I’ll be making a purchase”

A special pop up will enable die-hard fans to get their hands on the collection first – located in Dean Street in Soho, London, from February 17-18, the pop-up will offer eager fashionistas the chance to get their hands on some of the new collection before the rest of the nation by picking up to two pieces for free.

The appointment system will open for booking via a link that will be shared on both Greggs and Primark Instagram and Facebook pages at 10am on Thursday, 10th February. Limited appointments will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Meanwhile, a third fan asked, “Erm, why are there sausage rolls and pasties in the windows of Primark on Oxford Street? This you @greggsOfficial?”

The wait was finally over after the bakery chain confirmed the “freshly baked collab” on its social media channels. It tweeted, “Freshly baked collab. Coming soon to a @Primark near you… #GreggsandPrimark”

Meanwhile, Primark tweeted, “Tasty new arrivals got you lookin’ like a snack Set your alarm for 19th Feb @GreggsOfficial #Primark #NewArrivals #GreggsandPrimark”

And shared, “Our tastiest collaboration yet #GreggsandPrimark”

Where is the largest Greggs cafe in the world?

The largest Greggs cafe in the world will be located inside Primark in Birmingham – and will boast a 130-seater cafe in-store.

‘Tasty by Greggs’, a unique cafe experience will open its doors in Primark’s Birmingham store on Saturday, 12th February at 8am offering a menu that features customer favourites including sausage rolls, bakes, pizza, sweet treats, a range of coffee, alongside hot food-to-go.

If you’re looking for the best Valentine’s Day gifts for her or the best Valentine’s gift for kids of all ages, have you thought about popping along to experience the new concept when it launches in time for Valentine’s Day.

Customers will also be able to make click + collect orders via the Greggs App so they can fuel up after a fun-filled shopping experience.

The world’s largest Greggs will include a range of design features to deliver the ‘ultimate Greggs experience’ – from doughnut-inspired seating areas to relax in, to flying vegan sausage rolls and an Instagrammable sugar strand doughnut swing.

There will also be a Greggs picnic area, refillable water station and a self-serve coffee cart offering customers the chance to skip the queues and enjoy a freshly brewed hot drink using contactless payment.

It will join other retailers on the mezzanine level in the Birmingham Primark and is the latest experience to open within flagship store, which also includes Smokey Barbers, the Primark Beauty Studio and Disney Café.