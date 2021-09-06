We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S has introduced an incredible Mac n Cheese toasty but it's causing a stir among shoppers.

M&S has introduced an epic new Mac n Cheese toasty to its food menu but shoppers are divided over its filling.

The supermarket retailer, which has been spoiling shoppers with its new click and collect experience, has dropped a mouth-watering dish on its cafe menu that you’ll want to add to your toasted sandwich recipes.

Move over Colin the Caterpillar cake jars, it’s all about the savoury snacks.

M&S shared the news of its latest addition on social media by uploading an irresistible snap of the new toastie and captioned it, ‘STOP SCROLLING! ✋

EPIC NEW TOASTIE ALERT! 😍 Our cafés are serving up a cheesy storm with the new Mac & Cheese Toastie – CHEESE-LOUISE! 😝

It revealed the toastie is, ‘A sourdough toastie packed with a combination of pasta tumbled in our iconic cheesy sauce (the same used in Our Best Ever Mac & Cheese) With the ultimate blend of cave aged Cheddar cheese for richness, Pecorino for bite, Emmental for nutty sweetness and stringy Mozzarella for a perfect ooze.’

But while many food lovers are in love with the M&S Mac n Cheese toasties flavour, tagging friends they want to go eat it with. some are undecided on the concept, with one summing up the dilemma perfectly by writing, ‘Can’t decide whether I’m disgusted or planning a lunch trip right now.’

Among shoppers concerns are about it being too ‘unhealthy’ to eat. One shopper asked, ‘How many calories please?‘ to which M&S spokesperson confessed, ‘There’s 637 calories per pack’

And another shopper added, ‘Way too high. Please can we have more healthy eating items on the menu? Shouldn’t you be encouraging lower calorie eating, especially after lockdown, when many people gained weight?’

And another agreed, ‘Sorry, but that looks like a carb overload 😒‘

While another unhappy shopper likened it to ‘student food’. They wrote, ‘This time M&S it’s too much! I love your mac n cheese but that’s like hungover student food.’

But a fan disagreed, and defended them to say, ‘I do not agree M ad S are returning to good old quality food.’

The M&S Mac n Cheese toasties are available to order in the M&S Cafe as it urged customers to ‘run’ and try it.

‘We’ve only gone and made a mac and cheese toastie. In the M&S Café now – don’t walk, RUN,’ it suggested.

Well, that’s us told, on your marks, get set….GO!