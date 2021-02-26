We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S has launched its mini Easter egg letterbox gift set – it’s perfect for the family egg hunt and offers a much-needed break from Easter crafts.

You’re never too old to take part in a classic traditional Easter egg hunt and M&S has made sure its customers won’t run out of chocolate eggs when it designed its jam-packed mini Easter egg letterbox gift set.

The supermarket, which brought you Marmite Hot cross buns and chocolate Harry Potter Hedwig owl, has now delved into the fun family chocolate activity market by launching its letterbox service – enabling families to order tasty treats to their doorstep in time for the Easter Bank holiday 2021.

For just £15 per set, you can feast your eyes on the following goodies – whether it’s for a family egg hunt, to send to someone you’re not able to see or to just scoff them all yourself, you won’t be disappointed:

Easter lolly (24g)

Bubbly bunny (23g) x 4

Choccy eggs (130g)

Chicky choccy speckled eggs (90g)

Net of caramel eggs (120g)

Orange speckled eggs (75g)

The chocolate egg set comes in a letterbox size package and a personal message can be added, simply order your M&S mini Easter egg letterbox gift set online

But that’s not all, why not pick up something for adults like a pink gin and tonic Easter egg from its selection of Easter eggs you can buy in-store or online.

After, all studies show gin can be good for your health (in moderation of course)

In addition to their mini Easter egg hunt gift set M&S has launched an Easter Egg Hunt with Percy Pig, and it comes complete with clue cards, signs, and even a handy bag to collect all your goodies. Plus, a bunch of Easter treats including Caramel Eggs, Speckled Eggs and Percy Pig Eggs.