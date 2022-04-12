The best Easter cupcake recipes and ideas for 2022

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These Easter cupcakes are going to make your Easter extra special. They’re the perfect food gifts, easy to make, and taste delicious too.

“Cupcakes are such a fun bake to do over Easter. They’re so versatile. They’re great for bake sales, tea parties, afternoon teas, or giving as gifts. My favourites are the ones that take inspiration from traditional Easter foods, then give it a cupcake twist. Our simnel cupcakes and of course, our spiced hot cross bun cupcakes are both great examples,” says Recipe Editor and Chef, Octavia Lillywhite.

“But if your skills are more artistic, you can keep the cake itself pretty plain and just let the decoration do the talking, like with these animal cupcakes or bouquet of flowers cupcakes. If you’re making these as a gift, don’t forget to consider how you’re going to present them. Of course, you can arrange them in a basket or a box, but if you’ve spent ages creating a beautiful topping you need to know it’s not going to get squashed. If you’re traveling any distance with them, it’s worth investing in a cardboard cupcake box, which comes with a separator and makes transport much easier.”

Easter chick cupcakes, Easter nests, and Easter fondant bunnies are just a few cupcakes you’ll want to whip up this year. Whether you’re looking to take your cupcake decorating skills to the next level or you’re looking for something easy to make with the kids, we’ve got plenty to choose from. Easter is the perfect time to take your classic cupcake recipe and give it a seasonal twist with spring flowers, eggs, and baby chicks. Why not try our hot cross buns cupcakes, a traditional Easter food with a twist, or make your own Easter cupcake baskets with Mini Eggs on top.

Best Easter cupcakes 2022

1. Hot cross buns cupcakes

Skill level: Easy | Makes: 14 | Total time: 45 mins

Prefer a cake to a bun? Us too! That’s why we can’t get enough of these hot cross bun cupcakes that have all the flavour of the traditional Easter bakes but are lighter and softer in texture. You could even replace the currants in this recipe for chocolate chips if you’re feeling especially in need of a treat.

Get the recipe: Hot cross bun cupcakes

2. Carrot cake cupcakes

Skill level: Medium | Makes: 12 | Total time: 1hr 5 mins

Make sure the Easter bunny is catered for too this year with these soft and moist carrot sponge cupcakes. This recipe is from the Primrose Bakery and includes instructions on how to make the most delicious orange cream cheese icing to finish them off with.

Get the recipe: Carrot cake cupcakes

3. Easter chick cupcakes

Skill level: Easy | Makes: 12| Total time: 1hr 20 mins

We can’t get enough of this fun and creative Easter chick cupcakes. With an easy step-by-step guide by Victoria Threader, these do take a little bit of extra time but are straightforward and more than worth the effort. Present in a cupcake box tied with a matching yellow ribbon as an extra special food gift.

Get the recipe: Easter chick cupcakes

4. Easter vanilla cupcakes

Skill level: Easy | Makes: 12 | Total time: 45 mins

Classic flavours are used in these adorable mini cupcakes from Primrose Bakery to get a lovely bake that everyone will love. There are instructions in this recipe on how to make chocolate icing too if you prefer a good old chocolate treat rather than vanilla. Decorate with pretty, seasonal toppers for a fabulous Easter finish!

Get the recipe: Easter vanilla cupcakes

5. Chocolate and salted caramel cupcakes

Skill level: Medium | Makes: 12 | Total time: 1hr 25 mins

These salted caramel and chocolate cupcakes combined sweet with salty to make the perfect Easter treat. Don’t worry if you don’t have the ingredients to make caramel from scratch though – just use shop-bought.

Get the recipe: Chocolate and salted caramel cupcakes

6. The Hummingbird Bakery vanilla cupcakes

Skill level: Medium | Makes: 12 | Total time: 1hr 5 mins

Celebrate all those wonderful flowers in the garden this time of year in cake form – our preferable celebration method. With a spongy vanilla base, a jam center, and soft buttercream, these cupcakes tick all the boxes we need for a really good treat. Serve them up in the afternoon when you’ve got the family over to help you eat them all.

Get the recipe: The Hummingbird Bakery vanilla cupcakes

7. Easter bunny cupcakes

Skill level: Medium | Makes: 12 | Total time: 1hr 25 mins

The kids are going to love making these fondant Easter bunny faces to top your favourite cupcake recipe. Made by cupcake expert Victoria Threader, follow her step-by-step method and video guide to recreate these bunnies at home. These Easter cupcakes make perfect food gift ideas.

Get the recipe: Easter bunny cupcakes

8. Creme Egg cupcakes

Skill level: Medium | Makes: 12 | Total time: 45 mins

Love a Creme Egg? You’ll love these cupcakes by our amazing baking queen Victoria Threader. Made with a rich chocolate sponge and topped with a pale yellow Swiss meringue buttercream, these are a deliciously sweet treat for Easter time when chocolate consumption is mandatory. And the best part? There’s a melting Creme Egg hidden inside each sponge!

Get the recipe: Creme Egg cupcakes

9. Orange cupcakes

Skill level: Easy | Makes: 10 | Total time: 45 mins

These sweet orange and elderflower cupcakes provide a zing to this collection. Using fresh orange and elderflower flavourings, these cupcakes are a true burst of springtime in your kitchen.

Get the recipe: Orange cupcakes

10. Mini Egg cupcakes

Skill level: Medium | Makes: 12 | Total time: 50 mins

What’s better than chocolate cake? Chocolate cake, topped with chocolate buttercream and extra chocolate decorations obviously! These muffin-like cupcakes are rich and fudgy so make a great hit of chocolate if you’re having a bit of a craving. These are great if you’re not the best baker in the world as the decoration conceals any lumps or bumps underneath.



Get the recipe: Mini Egg cupcakes

11. Simnel cupcakes

Skill level: Easy | Makes: 12 | Total time: 40 mins

This twist on a classic is sure to make you popular this Easter. These Simnel cupcakes come complete with the traditional 12 balls to represent the 12 apostles but are in cute bite-sized portions. With a fruity sponge that has a light and fluffy texture and a marzipan topping, these are one for the grown-ups to enjoy.

Get the recipe: Simnel cupcakes

12. Easter egg hunt cupcakes

Skill level: Medium | Makes: 12 | Total time: 1hr 30 mins

You might not get a chance to find the Easter eggs with clues like these, which are sure to be gobbled up in no time at all. If you don’t have a grass piping nozzle then you can use a (really clean) garlic crusher to get a similar effect with the green buttercream.

Get the recipe: Easter egg hunt cupcakes

13. Easter basket cupcakes

Skill level: Medium | Makes: 12 | Total time: 1hr 30 mins

These impressive Easter egg baskets are actually a lot easier than you might think to make and are sure to wow your friends and family. A soft vanilla sponge is topped with smooth and sweet buttercream for the base of these pretty cupcakes, making sure that they taste just as delicious as they appear.



Get the recipe: Easter basket cupcakes

14. Cupcake bouquet

Skill level: Medium | Makes: 20 | Total time: 1hr 50 mins

Take your cupcakes to the next level by presenting your cupcakes as a bouquet of flowers – perfect if you’re looking for an original and thoughtful gift for family or friends as there’s plenty to share. This recipe carefully goes through the steps you’ll need to take to get a beautiful and professional finish and if you need an extra little bit of help with the rose icing we have a video too.

Get the recipe: Cupcake bouquet

15. Farm animal cupcakes

Skill level: Easy | Makes: 12 | Total time: 1hr

Fancy baking with the kids while they’re at home this Easter? These fun animal cupcakes are the perfect Easter project with their pretty colours and funny faces. This recipe comes from children’s food expert Annabel Karmel so is really easy to follow for your mini chefs.

Get the recipe: Farm animal cupcakes

16. Bouquet of flowers cupcakes

Skill level: Medium | Makes: 12 | Total time: 1hr 30 mins

If you’re visiting someone over the Easter holidays, you can’t go wrong turning up with some homemade baking. These gorgeous detailed cupcakes will impress whoever you’re making them for with their delicate flower decoration and fluffy lemon cake bases. If you are short on time you could always cheat and buy some readymade icing flowers too, we won’t tell!



Get the recipe: Bouquet of flowers cupcakes

