What is a premium bond and do they make good gifts for children?

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to save more money for your children, buying premium bonds could be an option worth exploring. But what is a premium bond and are they a good idea?

There are plenty of choices available when it comes to helping your children develop good money habits (opens in new tab) and one of the first places to start is to open a bank account for your kids (opens in new tab). In addition, there are also a number of pocket money apps (opens in new tab)that can help your children establish good financial habits early on in life.

But if you’re looking for a slightly alternative savings gift, you could consider premium bonds. These are the UK’s biggest savings products and are issued by National Savings and Investments (NS&I).

Personal finance editor at money.co.uk, James Andrews (opens in new tab), says: “The main advantage of premium bonds, particularly for those who are purchasing for a child, is that they may win a prize. This can be relatively small – around £25 – or it can be significant - up to £1 million. With prize draws every month, premium bonds are the gift that keeps on giving for children, kickstarting their savings, as well as giving them the opportunity to earn cash prizes every month as they grow.”

What is a premium bond and how do they work?

Premium bonds are a savings product from National Savings and Investments (NS&I), but rather than earning interest, as you would with a standard savings account, you have the chance of winning between £25 and £1 million every month.

Each bond costs £1 and has a unique number which is entered into the monthly prize draw. A computer called ERNIE (Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment) generates random numbers and these are matched against eligible bond numbers to choose the winners. Bonds must have been held for a full month to be included in the draw.

You can buy premium bonds online, by post, or over the phone and each investment must be at least £25. The maximum investment is £50,000. (Find out more about how to buy premium bonds (opens in new tab) in our handy guide.)

Pros and cons of premium bonds

Pros of premium bonds

The biggest advantage of buying premium bonds is that you have the chance of winning a prize of up to £1 million every month and your winnings will be tax-free. What’s more, your money is completely safe and you can access it at any time.

Financial consultant at Face to Face Finance, Emma Knights (opens in new tab), explains: “NS&I is government owned, so it's about as safe as it gets as savings are 100% backed by the UK Treasury. You can’t lose your money with premium bonds. Even if you don’t win any prizes, you will always get back your original capital [the amount you put in].”

It’s also possible for anyone to buy premium bonds for another child which makes them a popular gift option for friends and family.

Cons of premium bonds

However, there are also a number of downsides to watch out for. One of the biggest is that you might simply not ever win anything. In fact, data obtained by wealth manager Quilter (opens in new tab) shows that 74% of premium bonds savers have never actually won a prize.

Another drawback to bear in mind is the effect of inflation on the money you’ve invested (you can find out what inflation means (opens in new tab) in our guide).

Money expert at Forbes Advisor UK, Laura Howard, explains: “As bonds do not earn interest, the value of your original investment will be eroded by inflation unless you consistently win small prizes or succeed in landing one of the big ones.

“If you buy £50 of premium bonds today and cash them in 20 years from now, you'll just get £50 back.”

Finally, remember that you can only invest up to £50,000 in premium bonds.

What are your chances of winning the monthly prize?

For every £1 you hold in premium bonds, your chances of winning the monthly prize are 24,000 to 1. Although each bond has an equal chance of winning, it works like a lottery so you might not win anything at all, no matter how long your money has been invested.

As of 1 January 2023, NS&I has increased its prize-fund rate to 3% from 2.2% and there is an extra £80 million in higher-value prizes up for grabs. Most of the new prizes will be worth £50 and £100, but the number of larger prizes is also rising.

However, this 3% is only an average pay-out and most people won’t actually get a return this high. In fact, it’s likely to be considerably less.

Do premium bonds make good gifts for children?

Premium bonds remain a popular and fun choice for people looking to gift money to children. As well as potentially helping to teach children the importance of saving, it’s also an affordable option as you’ll only need a minimum investment of £25.

However, overall, you’re likely to be better off investing money in a children’s savings account, where the returns are likely to be higher and they will be guaranteed.

If you or your child are gifted premium bonds, make sure you know what to do with them. Financial consultant at Face to Face Finance, Lukas Spyrou (opens in new tab), told us: “If your children are gifted premium bonds you will need to be responsible for the bonds until they turn 16 years old, whilst any premium bonds gifted to you as an adult will be yours immediately.

“NS&I may require the person who has been gifted the bonds to prove their identity, but they will write to you if this is required. Other than this all you need to do is sit tight and wait in anticipation to see if your numbers are selected in the monthly draw.”

Finally, be aware that premium bonds can’t be transferred. This means that if your parents, for example, hold premium bonds and they die, they won’t automatically be transferred to you. However, their value will form part of the estate and executors can claim premium bond funds from NS&I by filling in a claims form.