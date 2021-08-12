We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gordon Ramsay’s roast potatoes with chilli and turmeric are a delicious twist on the classic roast potatoes that we know and love.

Our recipe for these Gordon Ramsay roast potatoes with chilli and turmeric offer a totally unique, flavoursome alternative to accompany your roast dinner. Those who love a kick of spice in their food will certainly appreciate the chilli addition, but be sure to only add as much as you can handle! This recipe for roast potatoes serves 10 people maximum and only takes one hour to make, so it’s really perfect if you’re having a big family dinner or a meal with friends.

Tips for making:

To make sure your roast potatoes come out crispy, be sure to preheat the oven to the right temperature. But beware, because if the oven is too hot then the potatoes will burn before they crisp – be sure your oven isn’t any hotter than 200 degrees.

You might also like…

Garlic roast chicken

Gordon Ramsay’s honey glazed ham

How to make gravy

Ingredients 2.5kg potatoes, such as Maris Piper

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1½ tsp ground turmeric

pinch of chilli flakes, to taste

4–5 tbsp olive oil (or goose or duck fat)

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/Gas 6. Peel the potatoes, quarter lengthways and place in a large saucepan of salted cold water. Bring to the boil, then lower the heat and simmer for about 8 minutes.

Drain the potatoes in a colander and sprinkle with the turmeric, chilli flakes and some salt and pepper. Toss in the colander to coat evenly, then drizzle with a little of the olive oil and toss again. Leave to steam for 5 minutes.

Put the rest of the olive oil in a roasting tray and place in the oven for a few minutes to heat up. Carefully add the potatoes and toss to coat in the oil. Roast for 40–45 minutes, turning a few times, until crisp and golden. Drain on kitchen paper and transfer to a warmed dish to serve.

Click to rate ( 993 ratings) Sending your rating