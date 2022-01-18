We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles is ‘desperate’ to meet Lilibet after Zoom call that he invites Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to stay with him.

Prince Charles is said to be so ‘desperate’ to see his grandchildren that he’s invited his son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to stay with him on their next visit to the UK.

Prince Harry revealed earlier this week that the Queen is unlikely to meet Lilibet Diana because it’s too dangerous for him to travel to the UK with his own security.

As a result, the Duke of Sussex applied for a judicial review against the decision.

But there could be a solution to Prince Harry’s security fears as his father has offered the whole family to stay with him and Duchess Camilla in the hope that they will bring their children Archie and Lilibet Diana with them on their next UK visit.

Archie, two, was aged six months when he last saw his grandfather Charles and sister Lilibet Diana, aged seven months, is yet to meet Charles in person.

It’s no secret that Prince Harry has has a strained relationship with Charles since he quit the UK to start a new life with Meghan in the US back in 2020.

And their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview did nothing to repair the rift, with Harry claiming Charles had ‘stopped taking his calls‘

But in recent months Prince Harry and Charles are reported to have had a few “good natured and enjoyable” Zoom calls.

Previously reports claimed Charles is “saddened” not to have met baby Lilibet Diana – or Lili – yet.

Lili was welcomed by the Sussexes last year after former Suits actress Meghan gave birth in the summer having revealed the sex of the baby in a chat with talkshow legend Oprah Winfrey back in March.

A royal expert branded Charles a “fantastic grandfather” who “loves playing the role immensely”.

And it’s claimed Charles is willing to host the pair and their kids, who now live in Los Angeles in California, at his home.

The expert said, ‘The Prince of Wales has been saddened that he hasn’t had the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren, which he really does miss.

‘He is a fantastic grandfather and loves playing the role immensely and it’s certainly fair to say he feels there is something missing from his life without the ability to get to know Harry’s children.

‘This is something he is hoping to remedy which is why he made the gesture for Harry, Meghan and the children to stay with him if they wanted to, whenever they may come home for a period of time.’

And his grand gesture might help allay Prince Harry’s recent security fears as Prince Charles and Camilla are among the few royals to receive 24-hour police protection.

The Queen and Prince William and Kate are the other royals who also get such security protection.