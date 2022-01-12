We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles has a ridiculous royal routine that he sticks to each day and it involves having his shoelaces ironed and his toothpaste squeezed.

Prince Charles’ is said to make royal staff go to these lengths to ensure his daily routine is fit for a future king.

The Prince of Wales has specific requests when it comes to brushing his teeth and preparing his shoelaces and pyjamas.

Prince Charles’ ridiculous royal routine has been revealed by a former royal butler who has given a breakdown of his unusual requests.

As first in line to the throne in the line of royal succession, Prince Charles, is expected to be King, should the Queen die but just like other members of the royal family, he already has staff to help him with his day-to-day duties.

It’s no secret that the royal family has a team of chefs, cleaners, and servants but royal fans might be surprised to learn about some of the things the Prince is quite particular about when it comes to his morning routine.

Princess Diana’s former royal butler, Paul Burrell, opened up about Prince Charles’ taste for the finer things in life in a documentary Serving the Royals: Inside the Firm.

He spilled, “His pyjamas are pressed every morning, his shoelaces are pressed flat with an iron, the bath plug has to be in a certain position, and the water temperature has to be just tepid.”

And that’s not all, it seems the Prince, who splits his time between Clarence House and Highgrove likes his staff to even prepare his toothbrush.

“He has his valets squeeze one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush every morning,” added Mr Burrell.

Meanwhile, in the documentary, The Madness of Prince Charles, royal biographer Anthony Holden said, “Charles, for all his attempts to find out how the other half lives and interest in the less fortunate in society, for all that, he has two men, paid for by the state, to help him get dressed in the morning.”

And it seems Prince Charles used to push his servants to the limit, as Mr Burrell recalled the time he was asked to pick a letter out of the bin.

He explained, “On one occasion he rang me from his library and he said, ‘Oh Paul a letter from the Queen seems to have fallen into my wastepaper bin, would you pick it out.’

“I had to bend down into the paper bin and pick out the letter and put it back on his desk. ‘Would that be all your highness?’

To which Prince Charles replied, ‘Yes thank you very much’.

You can watch a clip about royal servants below…

But he’s not the only one who gets extra help, Prince William and Kate Middleton use Norland Nannies to help look after their three children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six and Prince Louis, three.

But the next time you see Prince Charles attend his next royal engagement, pay particular attention to his shoelaces to see if they’re on point.