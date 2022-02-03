We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a panic room and escape tunnel at Kensington Palace to protect them from ‘biological warefare’.

The Duke of Cambridge is second in line to the throne when it comes to royal succession and therefore security is paramount for the safety of him, his wife Kate Middleton, and their children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, who are also in line to the throne.

And in order to keep them safe in the event of ‘biological warfare’ reports reveal the lengths taken to give members of the royal family extra measures for their safety.

According to Global Citizen, “Kate and William’s royal apartment at Kensington Palace includes a panic room with an air filtration system, guarding against biological warfare, and an escape tunnel.”

The secret tunnel has previously been used by Prince William and Harry as children – reports surfaced that while growing up the youngsters would use the entrance to sneak out to McDonald’s with their mother Princess Diana.

And they’re not the only royals to have an insane feature to their home. Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla have a feature that will blow your mind.

Reports revealed that they have a secret room in their Highgrove House that features an ‘iron’ room – the size of a shipping container – that can be used by the royal couple in the unlikely event that someone breaches security.

It comes after the Queen’s Windsor estate suffered a security breach last year and two suspected intruders were arrested and more recently, the Queen had an intruder at Christmas which forced the Met police to look at extra security measuresto prevent unwanted visitors.

According to some security experts, the secret steel panic room at Highgrove House is so strong that if the Gloucestershire manor house was targeted in an airstrike or terrorist attack, the royals inside would survive.