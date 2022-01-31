We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to move to Berkshire for a ‘quieter life in the country’

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be in talks about making Fort Belvedere, a Grade II listed building their new home.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge think suburbia is the ‘perfect place to raise their children’, according to reports.

This royal news comes after there’s heartbreak for Prince William as he attends funeral of friend without Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to re-locate to Berkshire to start a ‘quiet life in the country’ after recognising that ‘at this stage in their life suburbia makes perfect sense’, according to royal sources.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge currently split their time between London’s Kensington Palac and Amner Hall in Norfolk but they are said to be considering a move to Windsor, as it’s the ‘perfect place’ to raise their three children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three.

According to sources, the Cambridge’s have their eyes set on Fort Belvedere – a Grade II listed house with a tower towards the southern end of Windsor Great Park, where the Queen’s uncle, King Edward VIII signed his abdication papers in 1936.

Owned by the Crown Estate, the fort is currently leased to the billionaire Weston family, who are close friends of the royals.

The move for the Cambridges would bring them closer to both the Queen and Kate’s parents in Bucklebury and is thought to be the most significant sign yet that the couple is preparing to take on a far more senior role at the heart of the Royal Family.

A source previously told Mail on Sunday, “Anmer Hall made sense while William was a helicopter pilot in East Anglia and it was useful for Christmases at Sandringham, but it doesn’t really work anymore. It’s a little too far away for weekends, but Windsor is a perfect compromise. They are eyeing up options in the area.”

It comes after royal correspondent Emily Andrews claims a family friend of the royal once told her, “All Catherine ever wanted was a house in the countryside, loads of kids, dogs and an AGA. She wasn’t interested in having a big job or becoming famous.“

The new move west would take William and Kate from work in Kensington to home in Windsor for 45 minutes under police escort – as little as 25 minutes on a good day, which is not much longer than the Cambridges’s current school run to Thomas’s Battersea, the south London prep school that their two eldest children attend.

Giving the parents the perfect chance to be home for bathtime.

You can watch a clip about the history of Fort Belvedere below…

The move would mean most of the Queen’s immediate family – barring Prince Charles and Princess Anne – were close at hand to support her.