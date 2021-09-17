We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'bare minimum' effort for Prince Harry is a sign that they're 'not ready to make up', according to a royal author.

Royal author Duncan Larcombe has claimed that Prince William and Kate’s short message to Prince Harry on his birthday is a key sign that the brothers are not yet ready to end their ‘feud’.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge simply shared a snap of Harry with the caption, ‘Happy Birthday Prince Harry,’ on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Twitter and Instagram account to mark his 37th birthday.

But a message of this simplistic is a sign that the two brothers are not yet ready to fix their relationship fully.

Duncan told The Sun, “William and Kate’s curt birthday message to Harry only serves as proof the ice between the brothers has still not thawed.

‘Short of ignoring the Duke of Sussex’s 37th landmark completely, their social media post was the bare minimum from a couple who once welcomed Harry as their official “royal gooseberry”.”

‘If anything, this year’s birthday wishes from the Cambridges are an indication of just how far relations between the two warring clans have deteriorated over the past 12 months,’ he added. In comparison to the birthday greetings sent in previous years, the Cambridge’s social accounts used photos of Prince William and Harry together. Like the one below which shows Prince Harry, William and Kate taking part in a race.

And in 2019 they used a snap of the brothers talking in military uniform before Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle

Duncan pointed out that the Cambridge’s could easily have used a photo of Prince William and Harry taken together when they attended the official unveiling of their mother Princess Diana’s memorial statue – one which would have put across a message of ‘unity’.