Princess Diana's iconic revenge dress has been revealed as a featured outfit in The Crown and fans are beyond excited after seeing sneak peek photographs.

Princess Diana’s revenge dress has got fans excited for the scenes after it was revealed it would be appearing in Netflix’s The Crown.

The late Princess wore the daring dress to an official engagement following her televised admission of adultery by her husband Charles, Prince of Wales.

Princess Diana’s iconic revenge dress is set to be featured in the upcoming series of The Crown and fans are losing it after seeing the canny resemblance in some first-look photos.

The ‘Revenge dress’ is the name given to a black off-the-shoulder dress once worn by Diana, Princess of Wales back in 1994 to a Vanity Fair dinner at the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens.

The dress has been interpreted as having been worn “in revenge” following the televised admission of adultery by her husband, Charles, Prince of Wales.

And now fans are beyond excited because they’ve seen it’s set to make an appearance in Netflix’s The Crown after The Daily Mail published photos of actress Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Diana in Season 5, wearing the dress as she filmed scenes.

You can see Elizabeth wearing a recreation of the £900 dress by Greek designer Christina Stambolian.

The snug-fitting dress, which hit just above the thigh and had an off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline, had reportedly sat in the Princess of Wales’ wardrobe for three years before the event, due to concerns that it may have been “too daring” for royal standards.

But Princess Diana decided to wear the LBD to the gala after her previously planned look, including a Valentino gown, was leaked to the press.

The actress looks strikingly similar to the princess as she filmed scenes for the Netflix drama in a replica of the silk crepe cocktail dress with side sash.

On the same evening Diana originally wore the outfit, Charles admitted in a TV documentary interview with Jonathan Dimbleby that he was having an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, who is now his wife.

And fans have expressed their joy over the dress, which you can see Diana wearing in the original in the video clip below…

One fan tweeted, ‘The Crown have captured Princess Diana’s revenge dress moment perfectly their resemblance is uncanny’

Another fan put, ‘Princess Diana’s revenge dress will be featured in The Crown Season 5 our prayers have been answered.’

And a third agreed, ‘Holy—! The similarities to the real revenge dress and the real Princess Diana! Damn, that’s good!!!!

@TheCrownNetflix.’ Fans won’t have too long to wait, as Netflix confirmed Season 5 would air in November next year with a behind-the-scenes video from Imelda Staunton, who plays the Queen in this series.

