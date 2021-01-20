We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sad news for Prince William, Duke of Cambridge as he loses main aide.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge is set to lose a second key aide in just one year.

The royal family appoints royal aides to support them in their duties.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge is set to be saddened after losing his second key aide in the last 12 months.

It’s understood that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s aide Christian Jones, who only replaced Simon Case as William’s private secretary last March, is leaving the royal household to become a partner of the private equity group Bridgepoint.

Mr. Jones, 31, was appointed as William and Kate’s communications secretary but his latest move away from the royal family along with its royal scandals and will see him head up corporate affairs for the £18 billion company.

Meanwhile, Simon Case left after he was poached by Prime Minster Boris Johnson. Leaving William to find a replacement.

A royal source said, “Whereas Simon was credited with making the Duke a statesman – Christian has really helped them to steer them through their public-facing role during the pandemic. He’s helped them to grow in confidence by gently pushing them out of their comfort zone.”

But it’s not all doom and gloom for the couple as Mr Jones is set to remain one of their advisors – after all, he is credited with protecting from the fallout from “Megxit” – helping them to maintain a visible presence throughout the coronavirus crisis which saw the couple embark on a 1,250-mile whistlestop tour of the UK.

It comes as Kensington Palace respond to claims Prince William and Kate broke travel rules amid national lockdown.