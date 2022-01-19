We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have made an ‘inappropriate’ request to the Queen that she REJECTED.

The Queen rejected Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plan for their new marital home a royal expert claims.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have made the living request after getting married in 2018.

The Queen is said to have rejected Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s request to live in Windsor Castle after they married.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot in 2018 and shortly after this they put in a request to ask the Queen if they could live at Windsor Castle because they wanted somewhere bigger than Frogmore Cottage to raise a family.

But according to a report, the pair faced disappointment when the monarch rejected the request they made about their home.

According to the Sunday Times, the report, written by Roya Nikkhah states, “The couple are understood to have set their hearts at first on Windsor Castle, and are believed to have asked the Queen if living quarters could be made available after their marriage.”

But their request was turned down and expert Hugo Vickers told the Express why the Queen may have decided to deny their request, saying it might not have been “entirely appropriate”.

He explained, ‘There are empty bedrooms and suites in the private apartments within Windsor Castle which the Sussexes may have had their eye on, or perhaps some former living quarters in the castle grounds converted into other things.