We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is expected to foot the bill for Prince Andrew’s £12m settlement that’s ‘worth its weight in gold’ for Her Majesty.

The Duke of York has settled his sexual assault case filed against him after pressure from the royal family.

Legal experts claim Prince Andrew could pay at least £10 million to Virginia Giuffre, his accuser.

This royal news comes as its revealed heartache in store for Prince Harry as he’s set to face pain that will strike ‘sour note’.

The Queen is likely to foot the bill for Prince Andrew’s £12m settlement that’s ‘worth its weight in gold’ for Her Majesty, experts have claimed.

It has been announced that Prince Andrew, 61, has reached an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, meaning he will no longer face a jury trial on claims that he sexually abused and raped her on three separate occasions when she was 17.

Prince Andrew is said to have faced increasing pressure from the royal family to bring the sex assault case to an end after it threatened to overshadow the Queen’s Platinum jubilee celebrations.

Virginia Giuffre, 38, was suing Andrew, 61, in the US for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. She claims she was trafficked by his friend Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted paedophile, to have sex with Andrew when she was 17 and a minor under US law. Andrew denied the allegations but it was reported on Tuesday 15th February that lawyers for both sides said that they would seek the dismissal of the case “upon Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement”.

And while the settlement fee is an undisclosed sum, one expert claimed that it would be “worth its weight in gold to the Queen as she celebrates her Platinum Jubilee”.

Prince Charles, who is next in line to the throne in royal succession, had been a prominent voice on the issue, a source indicated, while many wonder is Prince Andrew is still in the royal line of succession?

He had his titles stripped and was banished from social media prior to the settlement.

There was nothing in the statement that indicated that Andrew, 61, accepted any of Giuffre’s claims that she had sex with him when, aged 17, she was forced to do so by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The statement said that he would also make a “substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights”.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the total amount Andrew will pay Giuffre and her charity would be more than £12 million, using money from the Queen’s Duchy of Lancaster estate.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

However, it is thought Prince Andrew could sell his ski chalet in Verbier to help to finance the settlement, and it’s claimed that his mother paid for some of his legal bills and it’s expected that the Queen will now partly fund the settlement in order to allow her son – and the entire Royal family – to draw a line under the case.

And while Prince Andrew is not likely to regain his royal patronages, it’s likely that following the settlement, Prince Andrew could make an appearance at Prince Philip’s memorial on the first anniversary of his death.

But it’s likely that Prince Andrew will face another ‘dagger to the heart’ from Prince Charles in the upcoming celebrations that could see him missing from the jubilee celebrations.