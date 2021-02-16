The Queen to ‘take away Harry and Meghan’s remaining royal patronages’ as they confirm tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess are reportedly set to be stripped of their remaining royal patronages and duties following the announcement of their tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview.

Royal sources claim that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stripped of their royal patronages and titles following their departure from Britain, and quitting as working members of the royal family, just days after announcing they are expecting their second child, a ‘tell-all’ interview has been confirmed with Oprah Winfrey.

The Daily Mail writes that royal sources say The Queen is set to ask the couple to relinquish their links to any organisations connected to the royal family.

Harry 36, would be stripped of his three military titles and his patronages with the Rugby Football Union, Rugby Football league, and the London Marathon.

Meghan, 39 will have to give up her patronage with the National Theatre which the Queen was a patron for 45 years. Their links with the commonwealth are also thought to be at risk.

According to the Daily Mail, sources say that the stripping of their titles is not a retaliation of the confirmed interview with Oprah Winfrey, but rather that their pursuit of commercial jobs has made it impossible for them to continue their ‘quasi-royal’ roles.

One royal source has said the Oprah interview is “one of the most inevitable and sadly predictable of the ‘Megxit’ saga.”

Meghan and Harry have found success in the US, they have signed multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify and now have recorded and ‘wide-ranging’ interview with Oprah, who is a next door neighbour and friend of Meghan’s.

The interview is thought to be already recorded and will air on CBS soon, it will be a 90-minute show that will see the couple talk openly about their marriage, royal life, and expanding their family.