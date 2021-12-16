The Queen’s Christmas plans could face chaos amid Omicron spread

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen’s Christmas could be thrown into jeopardy and her Majesty could be set to face a lonely Christmas if she has to cancel the royal family’s Christmas plans if the new variant continues to spike.

Sources claim the Queen is already in talks over the family’s festive plans and the guest list.

It is reported the party may still go ahead but with a limited number of guests and will be held at Windsor Castle.

This royal news comes after it’s been revealed that Kate Middleton once gave the Queen a risky Christmas gift she says ‘could’ve gone horribly wrong.’

Despite the Queen’s commitment to honoring the Firm’s traditional Christmas plans, her majesty may be forced to axe them altogether if the Omicron variant continues to spike.

The royal family is due to gather for what will be an especially poignant and heartbreaking occasion for the Queen. This will be her first Christmas without her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip who passed away in April.

The family is set to rally around the 95-year-old monarch for Christmas celebrations before she heads off for her stay at Sandringham. However, due to the surge in Omicron cases, the Queen may have no other choice but to cancel.

The traditional Christmas lunch has already been hit with changes, having been moved to Windsor Castle, instead of Buckingham Palace.

Now a source has told the Mirror that the Queen is already in talks over the guest list and that the party is very much hanging ‘in the balance.’

They said, “The Windsor party is very much in the balance and everything is focussed on being able to enjoy Christmas in the safest way possible.

“The Queen is very mindful of the rapid rates of coronavirus in the community and will take the appropriate measures.”

The Mirror also reports that guests will need to take lateral flow tests before attending.

There have been questions surrounding the traditional Christmas party ever since the Queen’s health scare and painful back strain, with fears that she may face Christmas alone.

If all goes ahead as planned, she will be joined at Windsor by the likes of Prince Charles and Camilla, and the Cambridges.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle however, will not be returning to the UK for Christmas.