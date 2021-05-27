We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle’s wedding veil and dress embroiderer could reportedly be among the first to know who will next be king for one very important reason.

Chloe Savage, who worked on Meghan Markle’s wedding veil and her and Kate Middleton’s wedding dresses, has suggested she could be one of the first to know who will be king.

Some royal fans have speculated whether Prince Charles would concede the throne to his son Prince William, though Chloe has claimed that there is one huge clue that could reveal all.

This royal news comes as Prince Charles’ very exciting plans for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis were revealed

Meghan Markle’s wedding gown and embroidered veil stunned royal fans at her wedding to Prince Harry back in 2018. Her veil featured beautiful hand-stitched flowers representing flora from commonwealth countries across the world and was worked on by embroiderer Chloe Savage. Now Chloe has spoken out to suggest that she would be one of the first people to know who will next become the monarch.

Prince Charles is currently first in the royal line of succession, followed by his eldest son Prince William. Though there has been speculation in recent years amongst royal fans and commentators about whether he could concede the throne to William.

The Royal Family, sometimes called The Firm, has never addressed these rumours, however Chloe believes there is one major clue that could give her the inside track in the future.

Speaking to Insider, the expert needle worker revealed: “When we change monarchs, we will know far in advance who’s taking the throne because we’ll have to make gowns and everything else in advance — and that’s not a quick job.”

As part of the Royal School of Needlework, Chloe could likely be called upon for this important occasion. The prestigious RSN has embroidered all the coronation robes for the heir to the throne since Queen Victoria’s son King Edward VII was crowned.

However, they have not done so for many years, as the Queen wore her father’s to her own coronation in 1952. With the world still attempting to recover in the aftermath of World War II, this was a period of austerity and so Her Majesty chose to simply have her father’s robes shortened.

“It’s not easy to lengthen anything, and now the robes are too delicate to be reused,” Chloe said, suggesting that entirely new robes will need to be made for the future king. But whilst this will be a huge indication, she went on to explain that it is the outfits for their wives that could really be key.

“If it’s Charles, it’s just crowning him,” she said. “But if it’s William, it’s him and Kate. Camilla can’t be crowned because she’s a divorcée.”

Throughout recent years, some have questioned whether Kate Middleton could become Queen before Duchess Camilla and whether Camilla would be queen at all.

Video of the Week

Although technically Camilla is entitled to the style of ‘Queen Consort’ when Charles succeeds his mother and becomes King, the couple are understood to have decided against this.

Clarence House has previously confirmed that Camilla will not take on the title of Queen Consort, but will be known as Princess Consort.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to be invested as Prince and Princess of Wales after Prince Charles ascends to the throne.