Alison Hammond and Vernon Kay pull out of hosting This Morning

This Morning has faced major changes this week after Alison Hammond and Vernon Kay, pulled out due to sickness with Vernon testing positive for Covid-19.

There have been some big changes to ITV’s daytime show, This Morning after both Alison Hammond and Vernon Kay pulled out of hosting the show.

Vernon Kay was announced as the replacement for Ruth Langsford and Eamon Holmes, to host alongside Rochelle Humes, for three days this week, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield are still on their summer break.

Vernon Kay had opened up about how much he was looking forward to debuting as a host on the show and described it as a ‘huge tick’ for his career. Sadly he is recovering after testing positive for Covid-19.

Eamon Holmes has returned to the show again to host alongside Rochelle after his and Ruth’s stint hosting the show for seven weeks over the summer was cut short. He took to Twitter to announce his return.

He said, ‘But just when you thought you’d got rid of me… sickness with @AlisonHammond and @vernonkay means I’m off the bench.

‘Get well soon to them but I have my boots on and I’m ready to play. Monday and Tuesday line up is now myself and @RochelleHumes. Hope you can join us.’

Alison sent her apologies to fans over Instagram, sharing that she believes she got sick over the weekend at Manchester Pride. She said, ‘I’m so sorry I was away from @thismorning today. I had a mad crazy day at Manchester Pride. I’m now recovering from being passed about by all my mates!’

Vernon Kay also shared to The Sun that he was ‘absolutely gutted’ to miss out on hosting the iconic show.

He said, ‘Because of a positive Covid test I’m no longer able to present on This Morning next week with Rochelle nor do Radio 2 guest hosting and Steve Wright’s cover, two iconic shows which I’ve been a fan of for decades.’

Fans were delighted to see Eamon return however after many were left shocked by their sudden replacement – just a week before Holly and Phil would have returned.

Holly and Phil will be back to host as normal on September the 6th.