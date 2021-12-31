We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is expected to be facing sadness this New Year’s Eve as it marks her first without her late husband, Prince Philip.

Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh were married for over 73 years and had their own special New Year’s Eve traditions which won’t be fulfilled this year.

The Queen is set to ring in the new year of 2022 at Windsor Castle, having cancelled her traditional festive celebrations at Sandringham due to the ongoing concern around the Omicron Covid variant currently tearing through the UK.

Having lost Prince Philip back in April, New Year’s Eve will no doubt be a time of reflection for the Queen, likely hammering home the sad reality of what 2021 brought.

Usually, the Queen would be hosting a special New Year’s Eve party with Philip, with the couple extending an open invitation to all of their close friends and family, asking them to spend the final hours of the year with them.

It’s reported that pheasant shooting and horse riding was on the cards at the get together in the past, with the Queen encouraging her guests to attend the New Year’s Day service St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate the following morning.

With last year’s Covid restrictions meaning parties were off the cards, the Queen and Prince Philip were unable to continue their New Year’s Eve tradition for their final one together.