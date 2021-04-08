We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to be “united and together” with the royal family following their Oprah Winfrey interview, Gayle King has claimed.

Gayle, who is a friend of both Meg and Oprah, said the bombshell chat brought up conversations that “people weren’t prepared to have”.

Gayle King has said that the Sussexes want to reform a bond of togetherness with the royal family, following their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

She’s also insisted that the interview opened up conversations that family members “weren’t prepared to have”.

During the shock Oprah Winfrey chat, Meghan alleged that an unnamed member of the royal family expressed “concern” about the colour of baby Archie’s skin before he was born and hinted that she felt his race may have played a part in him not being given a royal title.

It was later confirmed by Oprah that the remarks about Archie’s race were not made by the Queen or Prince Philip.

During a conversation about Archie not being made a prince, Oprah asked Meghan, “Do you think it’s because of his race? I know that’s a loaded question.”

“In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, we had the conversation of he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title and, also, concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan told Oprah.

Harry also recalled of how his father, Prince Charles, stopped taking his phone calls when he stepped back from royal life and admitted he had been forced to live on his inheritance from Princess Diana.

While the claims made during the much-anticipated chat have undoubtedly widened Harry and Meghan’s divide with the monarchy for now, Gayle has explained how the pair are hoping to unite with the royal family.

Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, Gayle said, “I think that interview opened up conversations that people weren’t prepared to have or didn’t want to have.

“But I think, ultimately, it’s about a family that wants to be united and be together and I’m hoping that will be the case.

“Sometimes conversations are very difficult. There’s nothing healthy when you don’t talk, so let’s all wish that for all involved in that particular story.”