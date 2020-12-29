We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan hint that son Archie will follow in their footsteps of going down a charitable route as they make donation in his honour.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have given the biggest hint that their 18-month-old son Archie is set to follow in their charitable footsteps.

The Sussexes, who quit the royal family and re-located to America earlier this year have proven Christmas time is the season of giving when they bought 100 beanie hats in their son’s name.

In other royal news, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release adorable family Christmas card

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have made a charitable donation on behalf of their son Archie after they purchased 100 hats from Make Give Live, social enterprise that provides knitwear for children in need.

The former royal couple made the donation to the New Zealand organisation in son Archie’s name, and their kind generosity will enable the group to create 200 hats for families – based on their buy-one-give-one concept.

Harry and Meghan have been long-term supporters of the organisation – having already purchased a hat for Archie back in December 2019 – and following which they shared a photograph of him in dad Harry’s arms wearing the Cocobear Hat (RRP $49 / £36.30).

When charity founder Claire Conza asked for help sending Meghan and Harry a Christmas card this year to thank them for their support, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern passed along the message. And it certainly helped the organisation be remembered, as Harry and Meghan responded with the generous donation.

Make Give Life updated fans with their kind gesture on its Instagram page. It wrote, “Thank you @jacindaardern for letting them know we were trying to get in touch…We love that they share our values and wrote to us just before Christmas to order 100 beanies to donate to Archie’s Kiwi friends (children in need in NZ).”

Video of the Week

“They said that they wanted to help our members continue to enjoy making, connecting and supporting each other which has never been as important as now,” the post continued.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle opens up on ‘amazing’ moments watching Archie growing up in lockdown

Meghan and Harry celebrated their family Christmas at their home in Montecito, California after sharing their “painted” Christmas card with the world.