Can't sleep? This simple TikTok hack will help you sleep easily.

Can’t sleep? Many people who can’t sleep reach for their mobile phones to help them drift off. But there’s a simple sleep hack which can help you fall asleep so quickly – and it’s really simple you’ll be surprised.

There’s nothing worse than feeling tired. Social media platform TikTok has been helping people discover ways of how to fall asleep and thanks to one user, Doctor Jess Andrade, her helpful hack has gone viral.

The doctor, who goes by the handle @doctorjess explained the advantages of wearing socks to help you fall asleep, or maybe not wearing socks is the reason you wake up early.

She shared, “So let’s talk about people that wear socks to bed. Wearing socks makes the feet warm and this opens up the blood vessels that cools the body down. The body being cool tells the brain that it’s time for bed so actually, people that wear socks tend to fall asleep faster.”

Time to dig out that growing collection of best Christmas socks you received and give it a go as it looks like her advice might well have paid off – the video has been liked an incredible 2.3 million times and shared by 180,000 people.

And the hack supports the scientific research carried out by The National Sleep Foundation in the US, which also recommends bed socks as a form of helping with sleep.

So before you look for the next must-have sleep accessory, try digging out a pair of socks from your drawers.