When will I get the Covid vaccine? Find out when you could be eligible

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We've been told for months now that the Covid-19 vaccine is our way out of lockdowns and the pandemic for good.

So it’s no surprise that people are wondering, “when will I get the Covid vaccine?” as now the Pfizer vaccine and Oxford vaccine have been partially distributed, everyone wants to know when they will be able to get theirs.

First in the queue to receive the jab is elderly residents in care homes and their carers, followed by everyone over 80 years old along with frontline health and social care workers. Then it will be everyone 75 years old and over, followed by those 70 years and over, all those 65 years of age and over, everyone between 16 and 64 years old with underlying conditions which put them at a higher risk of serious illness, and so on.

Currently, the only age group confirmed not to be eligible to receive the vaccine are children with no underlying health conditions under the age of 16, as they are largely asymptomatic and there is little data to support vaccinations for early teens. Pregnant women are not at risk from the vaccine overall but they have largely been advised not to have it in most cases, unless they’re extremely vulnerable, as there is “insufficient evidence to recommend routine use of COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy”, according to government guidelines.

However, there’s a new way to find out whether you’ll receive the vaccine and when exactly that might be. Simply by typing in your details such as age and vulnerability, the new online calculator will help pinpoint a date for you.

With a January lockdown now in full-swing with schools closed and exams cancelled for 2021, and three different areas of south and south-east England now declaring major incidents as a result of hospital deaths from Covid-19, more people than ever before are hanging onto the idea of a vaccine for a return to normal life in the near future.

This is when you might get yours…

When will I get the Covid-19 vaccine?

To find out when you will get the Covid-19 vaccine, check out this online calculator.

It works out its results based on how many people there are in the UK and what your vulnerability is to the virus, meaning that your wait time in the queue will be a lot shorter if you have any of conditions that make you physically vulnerable or if you are in a high-risk profession.

Under the current government target of 2 million vaccine doses per week, anyone under the age of 50 (without underlying health conditions or risk from occupation) will receive the first vaccine dose between April 2 2021 and May 20 2021, followed by the second dose later in the summer.

“This is a national challenge on a scale, like nothing we’ve seen before.” Boris Johnson told a No 10 press conference recently, “Of course, we are in a race against time. But I can assure you that we are doing everything we can to vaccinate as many people as possible across our whole UK.”

At the moment, the government hopes that this will lead to 15 million people (the over 70s, healthcare workers and everyone required to shield) vaccinated by the middle of February and millions more in the spring.

However, the ‘rollout of vaccine’ filters on the calculator are adjustable for a reason. According to a new YouGov poll, only three in ten people believe that the government will actually reach their target of 15 million people by the spring, with only one in seven people expecting the restrictions to end in the next few months.

What is the vaccine booking service?

While those under 50 might have to wait a while for their vaccine, the good news is that a vaccine booking service will soon be launched in the UK.

Announced by Boris Johnson on January 7 during the Covid-19 briefing, the new system will hopefully make the process of being vaccinated easier in the future but he didn’t reveal any more information about how it would work.

Video of the Week

The prime minister said, “Our new national booking service will also make it easier to book and access appointments so I urge everyone to come forward.”

He also said that he hoped to “accelerate the pace of the vaccination in care homes” with the distribution of the second vaccine now available, and confirmed the government’s target of vaccines for all elderly people in care homes by the end of this month.