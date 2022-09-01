5 easy switches to help kids stay fast asleep until the morning

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Promotional feature with Panda (opens in new tab)

We all know that a good night’s sleep is a must-have for growing kids.

It affects their energy levels, attention span and overall health. The amount of sleep they need is longer than that recommended for an adult, meaning that sleeping through the night is even more important. Children aged three to five should get 10 to 13 hours of rest (including naps), and children aged six to 12 need just a little less at nine to 12 hours.*

Making sure they can nod off – and stay asleep – can be a challenge. However, there’s plenty you can do to help keep your kids in the land of nod for longer, from practical tips to clever new products. Here are five easy ways to help your family get better sleep all through the night.

1. Tuck away the tech

Whether it's TV, tablets or mobile phones, tech at bedtime is a no-no. Not only will the light they emit prevent your child from settling by suppressing their sleepiness, but devices can disturb them through the night with alerts - meaning that by morning, they’re wired and tired. For those kids who use a device to help them fall asleep, try replacing screens with story time or relaxing music.

2. Keep them comfy

If you’ve ever slept on an uncomfortable bed, you’ll know the difference that good bedding can make to staying asleep. Ensure your kid’s bed is as comfy as possible, starting with their pillow.

Multi-awarding winning Panda London Pillows are ideal for little ones: made from memory foam to provide support without flattening (though still with enough give), they align your child’s neck and spine perfectly. And because each one is hypoallergenic and wrapped in a naturally silky-soft bamboo cover, they’re gentle on sensitive skin too. There are two sizes of the kid’s pillow: toddler and 4+, and even a specially contoured baby pillow too which can help to prevent flat head

Each one also has a built-in pillow protector, which includes a strong and breathable mesh fabric to make sure it stays intact. There’s even a 30-night trial and a 10-year guarantee, so you know that your kid’s Panda London Pillow will keep supporting them as they grow.

3. Don’t forget to look after yourself



(Image credit: Panda)

It’s not just the little ones who need a great night's sleep. As a parent, it can be all too easy to spend every waking hour making sure the kids are happy, healthy, and taken care of - but it’s just as important for the grown ups to rest and recharge. Being well rested helps you stay calm and focused, and will make your day so much more enjoyable.

Panda’s Hybrid Pillow (opens in new tab) is the perfect way to turn those restless nights into a dreamy indulgence. By blending the soft and soothing natural properties of bamboo with innovative design and technology, Panda has created charcoal infused memory foam that adapts to the unique pressures of your sleep position, and is naturally antibacterial too.

4. Make bath time more fun

Kids Hooded Towel (opens in new tab) and Kids Bedding (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Panda)

A soothing bath before bed is an ideal way to get your kids in the mood to snooze. But if they’re less than keen, getting them in the tub can be a hard sell.

Turn bath time into play time by adding bubble bath, bath bombs or calming scents to the tub – and don’t forget the toys. Floating toys that light up or bath books that change colour or can be coloured-in instantly brighten up bath time.

5. Control the climate

(Image credit: Panda)

Being too hot or cold often leads to broken sleep. Cool but comfortable (usually around 18-22C) is best, so invest in a room thermometer and ensure the bedding stays cool, even on hot summer nights. Panda London Pillows have a luxurious bamboo cover that wicks away moisture to keep your kids at a comfortable temperature as they sleep, plus the sustainable bamboo is also breathable, naturally antibacterial and odour resistant.

6. Have a routine in place

A set bedtime and wind-down routine, which can be 30 minutes to two hours ahead, is a must to prepare your child for sleep. Stick to the same pattern nightly, and remove distractions such as toys, as these can prevent your child sleeping. Instead, tuck them up with their familiar Panda London Pillow – each one features a friendly panda face that’s sure to be their bedtime buddy. Happy snoozing!

Don’t miss out on dreamy sleep

