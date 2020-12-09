25 kids’ party games that can be played outdoors or indoors

If you’re looking for kids’ party games because you’re throwing a kids’ birthday party then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up some classic kids party games and given them a twist to make them even more fun!

Kids party game trends come and go, but if you ask us, the traditional party games for children never go out of style. Whether it’s running around outside playing sardines, bashing a piñata to reveal the stash of sweets hidden inside, or dressing up in costumes and singing their heart out on a couple of plastic microphones. We defy you to find any kids that won’t get on board with at least a handful of these activities!

You’ve got enough to be thinking about when it comes to party planning, with the birthday cake, the party invites and the kids’ party bags, to name just a few, so let us take the hard work out of the games.

All of these game ideas require minimal set up. Plus, you won’t have to break the bank to buy expensive prizes or treats either. We’ve specifically picked them to help you throw an affordable kids’ party – no matter what your child’s birthday party theme is!

There’s something for all ages – we’ve road-tested these on quite a few mini masterminds, and found that most of them go down just as well with 13 years olds as they do with 3 year olds too!

And the best thing? You probably played these kids party games as a child! So after a quick jog of the memory, you’ll be fully equipped to lead a round of musical bumps and bob for apples with the best of them. Who knows, maybe the other mums and dads will even join in and wander down memory lane as well? There’s nothing like family-friendly games to bring everyone together.

Best kids’ party games

Here are 25 of the best cheap, easy and fun kids party game options we know. The only decision left will be whittling it down to your favourites.

All of these party games can be played outdoors. So they will work if you’re planning a Covid-secure gathering for your child and a few friends.