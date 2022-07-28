news
Latest
What is downblousing? The term explained as Rishi Sunak pledges to make it illegal
Rishi Sunak has promised he will make downblousing illegal if he becomes Prime Minister
-
When is the last episode of Neighbours on? All you need to know as the Aussie soap ceases filming
Aussie soap fans are wondering when is the last episode of Neighbours? So we have all you need to know as the Australian soap gets axed.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
-
Pippa Middleton's new baby's name has a special royal link
Pippa Middleton's new baby's name has a regal feel to it.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Alan Fletcher hair loss explained: All you need to know about the Neighbours star ahead of the soap finale
Alan Fletcher is among the Neighbours cast old and new who will be starring on the soap's final ever episode.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Where is Charlotte Laws now? The Revenge Porn activist from Netflix’s The Most Hated Man on the Internet
Here's everything we know about the whereabouts of revenge porn activist Charlotte Laws as The Most Hated Man on The Internet lands on Netflix
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Where to watch the Commonwealth Games on TV? Plus full day by day schedule
Find out where to watch the Commonwealth Games as the event arrives in Birmingham this month
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Bernard Cribbins: Doctor Who and The Railway Children star dies aged 93
Bernard Cribbins was best-known for his roles in The Railway Children, Dr Who, and Carry On films.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Why isn't Dina Asher-Smith running at the Commonwealth Games 2022?
The athlete took to Instagram to announce her withdrawal
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Aldi Hotel Collection candles are HALF PRICE while stocks last
Fill your home with the soothing scent of these popular Aldi Hotel Collection candles - get them while stocks last
By Heidi Scrimgeour • Published
-
Why is Vanessa Feltz leaving BBC Radio 2?
Vanessa Feltz has announced she's leaving BBC Radio after 20 years on air
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince William shares heartfelt message following shocking death
Prince William has called for 'swift justice' following the killing for South African park ranger, Anton Mzimba
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'will NOT visit the Queen at Balmoral' this summer
Prince Harry and Meghan will not be reuniting with the royal family at Balmoral this summer, according to reports
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Where is Where the Crawdads Sing filmed?
All you need to know about the filming locations for the Where the Crawdads Sing movie.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Philip used to get into ‘a lot of trouble’ with the Queen over palace pranks
The late Duke of Edinburgh's unusual prank to entertain his grandchildren didn't go down quite as well with Her Majesty...
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
McDonald's price hike leaves fans outraged as cost of popular menu item rockets
Fans of the fast-food chain are unhappy about a 20p rise to one of its popular menu items.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Is duty free cheaper than online or the high street?
Asking yourself ‘is duty free cheaper?’ is key if you want to bag a bargain at the airport
By Sue Hayward • Published
-
What happened to Kate McCann? Did she faint and how is she now?
Viewers are wondering what happened to Kate McCann during the live Tory Leadership debate
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s heartbreak over Prince George ‘burden’
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly 'keen' to ensure nine-year-old Prince George's royal destiny isn't made into a 'big deal'...
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Is Under The Banner of Heaven based on a true story and what does the title mean?
Viewers are asking if Under The Banner of Heaven is based on a true story and the meaning behind the title as the FX true crime dramatisation lands in the UK
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Where is Hunter Moore now? The revenge porn criminal from Netflix’s The Most Hated Man on the Internet
Netflix's latest docu-series is all about the Revenge Porn Crimes of Hunter Moore
By Robyn Morris • Last updated
-
Martin Lewis' Amazon Prime price hike advice to save you money
The MoneySaving Expert has shared a loophole for Amazon Prime customers to save up to £16 before price rise.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Celebrity MasterChef 2022: Start date confirmed and all you need to know about who is on the show
Celebrity MasterChef 2022 contestants have been announced in full and the start date confirmed.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Royal fans are begging Prince William to take Prince George and Princess Charlotte to this very special event
Fans are calling to see Prince William with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Women’s Euros final
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Love Island fans are calling for THIS dumped islander to return for the winter 2023 series
Love Island fans want to see this islander make a comeback in the upcoming winter season after they were dumped, less than a week after entering the villa
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis expected to spend time with these godparents over summer
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are likely to spend time with these likely godparents this summer.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Why Christmas could be tinged with sadness for the Royal Family this year
If the Queen hosts the festivities at Sandringham the gathering could come only weeks after potentially shocking revelations are made...
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
How much do train drivers earn?
As the train driver's union, Aslef, prepares to strike in August over pay disputes - we find out how much do train drivers earn.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Kate Middleton believes she has one special connection with Prince Louis she doesn't have with George and Charlotte
Kate Middleton reportedly thinks Prince Louis is the only one of her children that look like her
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash get married at Pickle Cottage as she shares glimpse of fairytale day
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have finally tied the knot at their magical home almost two years after they first announced their engagement...
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
The Walking Dead season 11 part 3: Confirmed release date and trailer
There's a confirmed The Walking Dead season 11 part 3 release date - plus a new trailer for fans to get excited about.
By Lucy Wigley • Published