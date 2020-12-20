We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Turn these fun facts into a learning game and challenge the kids to search for their own amazing facts.

Kids these days, they know a lot, don’t they? They’re little sponges – always thirsty for more! Well, now it’s your turn to be the smarty pants and baffle them with these fantastic facts for kids.

Whether you’re stuck homeschooling them over lockdown, in a supermarket queue or just want to satisfy curious mini minds, reach for these fun facts. Trust us, they will keep your little (and big!) ones mesmerised.

Ready, set, GO!

1. The festive tradition of the Christmas tree dates back thousands of years to the Romans and Ancient Egyptians.

2. There are more than 1,000 kinds of bats in the world.

3. Bees are found everywhere in the world apart from Antarctica.

4. The average star is between 1 and 10 billion years old (although some are even older!)

5. It is illegal to stand within 90 metres of the Queen without socks on

6. Australia has the most amount of reptiles in the world (over 750 different species!)

7. The Queen has two birthdays

8. Tomatoes and avocados are actually fruits, not vegetables

9. You might think that stars are all the same, but each star is a different colour depending on their temperature.

10. As well as having unique finger prints, we all have unique tongue prints

11. Caterpillars have 12 eyes!

12. There are more stars in space than there are grains of sand on a beach

13. Horses and cows sleep standing up

14. It would take only one hour to drive to space

15. Slugs have four noses

16. It is impossible to lick your own elbow

17. A hippopotamus can run faster than a man

18. A crocodile cannot stick its tongue out

19. Water covers 70% of Earth

20. Most insects hatch from eggs.

21. The sun looks super close but it would take 70,000 years in our fastest spaceship to reach it.

22. Pigs can’t look up into the sky – it’s physically impossible.

23. The shark is the only fish that can blink with both eyes.

24. An ostrich’s eye is bigger than its whole brain.

25. Kangaroos can’t walk backwards.

26. About 70% of an adult’s body is water.

27. Your nose and ears continue growing for your entire life.

28. Dogs’ hearing is 10 times better than a human’s.

29. A dog’s nose is like a human finger print – unique to its owner.

30. Apples float on water!

31. Number four is the only one with the same amount of letters.

32. You can not talk and inhale or exhale at the same time… try it!

33. More than 480million people have played Monopoly.

34. Your heart is about the same size as your fist.

35. A Tiger’s skin is striped, like it’s fur.

36. Frogs drink water through their skin.

37. A pet hamster can run up to 8 miles a night on a wheel.

38. Monkeys can go bald in old age, just like humans.

39. Only male toads croak.

40. The opposite sides of the dice always add up to seven.

41. An average yawn lasts six seconds.

42. Dogs can smell 100,000 times better than humans.

43. There are more stars in the sky than grains of sand on Earth.

44. No words in the dictionary rhyme with the word orange.

45. Owls can’t move their eyeballs

46. There is a tree called the Idiot Fruit, it grows in Australia’s Daintree rainforest

47. When you grow up you’ll have 32 teeth

48. Every step you take uses 200 different muscles in the body.

49. There may have been four different Ice Ages, where the world was completely covered in ice, not just one.

50. A group of frogs is called an army.

51. It won’t be possible to walk on planets like Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn or Uranus as they don’t have a solid surface and are made of gases mostly.

