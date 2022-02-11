Unusual baby names: 200+ unique baby names for boys and girls

Trending:

    • Bored of the classics? Why not go for one of the more unusual baby names, one that will truly reflect your little one's unique character.

    Unique baby names are growing in popularity and are usually driven by a focus on individuality, with naming conventions pretty much thrown out of the window.

    For lots of parents, the most daunting task of the baby-naming process is to decide on either traditional names – such as Elizabeth and David – or more popular baby names – such as Olivia and George. Or should they be more unique? And choose names such as Alchemy, Tansy, Kobe or Roch.

    Lee Chambers, Child Psychologist tells us how choosing a baby name really is a challenging task, and research suggests it can have an impact lasting way into adulthood. “Unique baby names, such as Fox, Lovella or Nyla can be a gift and a powerful way to create a distinct identity, but they can also be quite a challenge, especially if they fall outside of social norms.

    “Though, generally speaking, parents who choose unique names are likely to model being unique as parents, and build expression and non-conformity into their parenting style.

    He continues: “But, it can also be damaging to confidence if [the name] becomes a platform for bullying. Having a unique name can help to cultivate resilience and curiosity, but it does also require a level of support to ensure a feeling of belonging is still achieved.”

    If you grew up as one of the many Louises or Alfies, it’s understandable that you might want to give your baby a more unusual name.

    Unique baby names for girls

    Abra
    Origin: Hebrew
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Ab-rah
    Meaning: This unique baby name has connotations of magic – Abracadabra! However, this feminine version of Abraham, actually means father of many or born on a Tuesday.

    Abrielle
    Origin: Hebrew
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Ab-re-elle
    Meaning: A short form of Gabrielle, this cute girl’s name is related to the Hebrew name Abriana and means father of many.

    Alchemy
    Origin: Latin
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Al-chem-me
    Meaning: A truly magical name, alchemy was the medieval forerunner of chemistry. It was the process of taking something ordinary and turning it into something extraordinary.

    Alora
    Origin: Hebrew
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: A-loor-rah
    Meaning: A variation of Eliora, this pretty name means the Lord is my light. It also sounds like the Italian word allora, meaning so, then, therefore, well.

    Aylin
    Origin: Turkish
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Ay-l-ih-n
    Meaning: A Turkish name meaning moon halo.

    Benedetta
    Origin: Italian
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Ben-eh-det-uh
    Meaning: A variant of the Latin name Benedicta, it means blessed.

    Besiana
    Origin: Albanian
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Be-si-ana
    Meaning: The name Besiana means belief, faith and promise and most likely comes from the city of Besiana in Kosovo.

    Caoimhe
    Origin: Irish, Scottish
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Kwee-vah
    Meaning: Caoimhe comes from a word with several lovely meanings – beautiful, precious, beloved, gentle, graceful – and it’s also the name of an Irish saint.

    Cassiopeia
    Origin: Greek
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Kass-ee-oh-pee-uh
    Meaning: Cassiopeia was a queen in ancient Greek mythology and it’s her regal name that was given to the constellation of stars in the northern sky.

    Cosette
    Origin: French
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Vintage
    Pronunciation: Koh-zett
    Meaning: Cosette is best known as the heroine of Les Miserables – the name was invented by Victor Hugo who wrote the novel. It means little thing.

    Circe
    Origin: Latin
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Sir-see
    Meaning: In Greek mythology, Circe, the daughter of Helios, was a sorceress who could turn men into animals with her magic wand! It means bird.

    Damita
    Origin: Spanish
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Da-mee-ta
    Meaning: Of Spanish origin, this unusual girl’s name means little lady or little princess.

    Domini
    Origin: Latin
    Gender: Unisex
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Do-mi-ni
    Meaning: A variation on Dominic and Dominique, this name means Lord.

    Dara
    Origin: Hebrew, Irish
    Gender: Unisex
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Da-rah
    Meaning: In Hebrew, Dara means pearl of wisdom, in Irish it means oak tree.

    Destry
    Origin: French
    Gender: Unisex
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Dess-tree
    Meaning: Chosen by Steven Spielberg for one of his daughters in 1996, this unique name means warhorse.

    Elowen
    Origin: Cornish
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Eh-low-en
    Meaning: A gorgeous Cornish name, it means elm.

    Elvira
    Origin: Spanish
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Vintage
    Pronunciation: Ell-veer-uh
    Meaning: While the name means white and fair, thanks to the TV Show Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, it’s often had darker, gothic overtones!

    Ermina
    Origin: German
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Vintage
    Pronunciation: Er-meen-ah
    Meaning: A more modern sounding version of Erma or Irma, this unique name means complete or universal.

    Eula
    Origin: Greek
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Vintage
    Pronunciation: Yoo-luh
    Meaning: A diminutive of another unique name, Eulalia, it means sweetly speaking.

    Euphrasia
    Origin: Greek
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Eu-fray-sia
    Meaning: Euphrasia is a flowering plant, which is often used to treat eye infections. It means good cheer.

    Eydie
    Origin: English
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: E-dee
    Meaning: This much trendier version of Edith means prosperous in war.

    Fauna
    Origin: Latin
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: fawn-nah
    Meaning: Fauna is the Roman goddess of nature and animals. This unusual name means young deer.

    Fayette
    Origin: French
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Fay-ett
    Meaning: A fairy at the top of the Christmas tree is the ultimate decoration so Fayette, which means fairy, would make a sweet baby name for any little girl born in the festive season.

    Fortuna
    Origin: Latin
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: For-tuna
    Meaning: A variation on the name Fortune, it means good fate.

    Fox
    Origin: Latin
    Gender: Unisex
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Fox
    Meaning: Initially popularised by the character Fox Mulder on The X Files in the early ‘90s, this cute animal name would suit a boy or girl.

    Gaia
    Origin: Greek
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Guy-ah
    Meaning: Chosen by Emma Thompson for her daughter, this gorgeous Greek name means earth mother.

    Glora
    Origin: Latin
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Glor-rah
    Meaning: A shortened, more modern version of Gloria, this unique name means glory.

    Garnet
    Origin: English
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Vintage
    Pronunciation: Gar-nit
    Meaning: While Amber and Ruby are popular jewel names, Garnet is a little under the radar, making it the perfect unique baby’s name. It’s a dark red gemstone – named after the pomegranate that the garnet crystals resemble.

    Harbor
    Origin: English
    Gender: Unisex
    Style: Vintage
    Pronunciation: Har-bor
    Meaning: This occupational name was originally a surname and meant a keeper of a lodging house.

    Hima
    Origin: Sanskrit
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Hih-mah
    Meaning: An Indian name, Hima means frost, snow or winter and would make the perfect unique name for any winter baby.

    Harlow
    Origin: English
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Vintage
    Pronunciation: Har-low
    Meaning: Chosen by Nicole Richie for her daughter, this super cool name means rock hill or army hill.

    Hosna
    Origin: Muslim
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Hos-nah
    Meaning: Give your beautiful newborn this unique Muslim name, which means beautiful. Can also be spelt Husna.

    Ioni
    Origin: Greek
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: I-oh-nee
    Meaning: A colour name with a difference, Ioni means violet coloured-stone.

    Ixia
    Origin: Greek
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Ix-ee-ah
    Meaning: Popular in Africa, this unusual girl’s name means pine thistle.

    Jalia
    Origin: Arabic, Persian
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Ja-li-ah
    Meaning: A feminine version of Jalal, it means important.

    Jazz
    Origin: English.
    Gender: Unisex
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Ix-ee-ah
    Meaning: Get your jazz hands at the ready for this musical inspired name. It is thought the word jazz comes from an old slang word jasm, which meant energy, vitality or pep.

    Jolee
    Origin: French
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Jow-lee
    Meaning: Derived from the French word jolie, it means pretty one.

    Juniper
    Origin: Latin
    Gender: Unisex
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Joo-nuh-per
    Meaning: Juniper is an unusual gender-neutral name, meaning young and evergreen.

    Julita
    Origin: Latin
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Jew-lee-ta
    Meaning: Related to the name Julia, this pretty name means youthful or love’s child.

    Kamiko
    Origin: Japanese
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Ka-miko
    Meaning: A truly unique name that means little goddess. Can be shortened to Kami or Miko.

    Kapua
    Origin: Hawaiian
    Gender: Unisex
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Kaa-puw-ah
    Meaning: A fitting name for your newborn, Kapua is Hawaiian for child or flower.

    Kehlani
    Origin: Hawaiian
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Ke-la-knee
    Meaning: Looking for an alternative to Skye, this beautiful Hawaiian name means sea and sky.

    Kezia
    Origin: Hebrew
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Keh-zee-uh
    Meaning: One of the Job’s daughters had this unique name in the Old Testament, and it means cassia tree. Can also be spelt Keziah.

    Lava
    Origin: English
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Laa-vuh
    Meaning: Molten rock from volcanos, Lava is a totally unique girl’s name.

    Lovella
    Origin: English
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Luh-vell-ah
    Meaning: A feminine variation on the surname Lovell, this name feels full of love, yet it actually means wolf!

    Lucretia
    Origin: Latin
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Loo-kree-shuh
    Meaning: If you’re a Harry Potter fan, this unique name is a great choice – Lucretia Black Prewett is a pure-blood witch in the books. Derived from the Roman clan name Lucretius, it means wealth.

    Lucine
    Origin: Latin, Armenian
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Vintage
    Pronunciation: Loo-seen
    Meaning: While this unique name could be a derivative of Lucy, meaning light, it could also come from Armenian, which means moon.

    Lura
    Origin: German
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Luu-ruh
    Meaning: A variation of the equally unique name Lorelei, it means alluring or temptress.

    Lux
    Origin: Latin
    Gender: Unisex
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Luu-ruh
    Meaning: This unusual name, which means light, was the name of the character played by Kirsten Dunst in 1999 movie The Virgin Suicides.

    Maimie
    Origin: Latin
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Vintage
    Pronunciation: Mey-mee
    Meaning: A cute version of the form Margaret, it means pearl or star of the sea.

    Maëlys
    Origin: French
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Mah-eh-Lee
    Meaning: Popular in France, where it has ranked in the top 100 for several years, means chief or prince.

    Medora
    Origin: Greek
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Meh-dora
    Meaning: Medora is a romantic heroine in Lord Byron’s narrative poem The Corsair and means ruler. Can be shortened to Dora.

    Malibu
    Origin: Native American
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Mali-boo
    Meaning: Three babies were born with this alcoholic inspired moniker in the UK in 2020! It’s also a beach city in California, which got its name from the Native Americans who named the area Humaliwo, which means the surf sounds loudly.

    Misty
    Origin: English
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Vintage
    Pronunciation: Mis-tee
    Meaning: The Clint Eastwood film, Play Misty For Me, helped give this nature inspired name a boost in the ‘70s. It means covered in mist.

    Myaree
    Origin: Aboriginal
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Mai-uh-ree
    Meaning: A suburb in Perth, Australia, this unique name means foliage.

    Neroli
    Origin: Italian
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: N-row-lee
    Meaning: An essential oil used frequently in perfume. Taken from the bitter orange tree, orange is a colour associated with joy and sunshine!

    Nevaeh
    Origin: American
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Nuh-vay-uh
    Meaning: A modern invented name – it’s literally heaven spelt backwards!

    Norjannah
    Origin: Islamic
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Nor-jan-ah
    Meaning: This unique name is a blend of Nora, which means light, and Joanna, which means God is gracious.

    Nova
    Origin: Latin
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Vintage
    Pronunciation: No-vah
    Meaning: An out-of-this world name as it’s an astronomical term for a star that suddenly increases in brightness, then fades. It also means new.

    Nyla
    Origin: Arabic
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Vintage
    Pronunciation: Ny-lah
    Meaning: The name of an Egyptian princess, this pretty name means cloud or champion. Can also be spelt Nil.

    Nouria
    Origin: Arabic
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Nor-ria
    Meaning: From the Arabic nūr, Nouria means illumination, glow or light.

    Oceane
    Origin: Greek
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Oh-she-ann
    Meaning: A variation of Oceana, which unsurprisingly means ocean. Oceana is the female form of Oceanus, the god of the sea.

    Opal
    Origin: Hindi, Sanskrit
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Oh-pal
    Meaning: The gemstone for October, this uniquely iridescent jewel is a perfect choice for any child born during that month.

    Ottilie
    Origin: French
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Vintage
    Pronunciation: O-tti-lie
    Meaning: A name with German roots via Otta, this unique baby name means prosperous in battle. It was recently chosen by You Tube stars Zoella and Alfie Deyes for their first child.

    Padme
    Origin: Persian
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Pad-may
    Meaning: One for Star Wars fans, Padmé Amidala was played by Natalie Portman in the movies. Its origins like in a Tibetan chant and means lotus.

    Paignton
    Origin: Latin
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Payn-tn
    Meaning: Three children were named after this seaside Devon town in 2020! It means the people of an estate or homestead.

    Paisley
    Origin: Scottish
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Pay-zlee
    Meaning: Paisley is a Scottish place name that is famous for the distinctive teardrop fabric pattern – it means place of worship. It was also the name of Prince’s recording label and estate – Paisley Park – so is a great choice for music-mad parents.

    Perpetua
    Origin: Latin
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Pay-zlee
    Meaning: Saint Perpetua was an early Christian martyr, and this unusual name means forever.

    Rasine
    Origin: Latin
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Pay-zlee
    Meaning: Rasine is derived from the Latin rosa, which refers to the flower rose.

    Ratana
    Origin: Thai
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Ra-taan-ah
    Meaning: If you’re looking for a gem name with a difference look no further than this unusual girl’s name, which means crystal in Thai.

    Rumer
    Origin: English
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Roo-mer
    Meaning: First brought into popular culture when Demi Moore and Bruce Willis named their first-born Rumer, it means famous or braggart!

    Sable
    Origin: Slavic
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Say-bul
    Meaning: Remember Sable in Dynasty? Then you’re a child of the ‘80s and may be attracted to this glam name! It’s also a type of animal and means black.

    Satchel
    Origin: Latin
    Gender: Unisex
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Sach-uhl
    Meaning: A satchel is a bag, but in the States, it’s also a girl’s name with both Spike Lee and Woody Allen choosing the name for their offspring.

    Serilda
    Origin: German
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Ser-il-da
    Meaning: A strong name for any little girl it means battle armour! Can be shortened to Rilda.

    Seren
    Origin: Welsh, Turkish
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Seh-ren
    Meaning: A popular name in Wales and Turkey, it means star.

    Shyla
    Origin: Indian
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Shy-lah
    Meaning: In Hindu mythology, Shyla is one of the names of the goddess Parvati. This unusual girl’s name means daughter of the mountain.

    Sorrel
    Origin: French
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Sor-rel
    Meaning: A fragrant herb, sorrel is of French origin and means reddish, brown.

    Tacita
    Origin: Latin
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Ta-cee-tah
    Meaning: This Roman mythology name for the goddess of silence is an unusual choice for a little girl.

    Tansy
    Origin: Greek
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Tan-see
    Meaning: If you’re looking for a flower name that’s more unique than Rose or Lily, Tansy is your girl! A perennial herbaceous plant of the aster family with small yellow blossoms, it means immortality.

    Thekla
    Origin: Greek
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Tehk-lah
    Meaning: From ancient Greek, this unusual name means glory to God. It was also the name of a saint.

    Tinsley
    Origin: English
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Tin-slee
    Meaning: Originally an English surname meaning Tynni’s meadow, Tinsley makes a unique girl’s first name.

    Tuiren
    Origin: Irish
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Tir-en
    Meaning: Tuiren, who was famed for her beauty, was the aunt of Irish legend Finn MacCool.

    Tova
    Origin: Hebrew, Scandinavian
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Toh-vah
    Meaning: In Swedish, Tova is the feminine version of Tova, the god of Thunder. It means good or pleasing.

    Trevina
    Origin: Welsh
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Tre-vina
    Meaning: A variation of the Welsh name Treva, which means homestead.

    Trista
    Origin: French
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Trihs-taa
    Meaning: A modern-day take on Tricia, and the feminine version of Tristan, means noise or sorrowful.

    Titania
    Origin: English
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Ti-ta-ni-a
    Meaning: The queen of the fairies in Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, this magical name means giant.

    Ulani
    Origin: Hawaiian
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Uw-laa-niy
    Meaning: A super cute name for a little girl, it means cheerful.

    Umbra
    Origin: Latin
    Gender: Unisex
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Uhm-bruh
    Meaning: This Latin word – meaning shade or darkness – is where the word umbrella comes from.

    Velvette
    Origin: English
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Vintage
    Pronunciation: Vel-vett
    Meaning: A fancier spelling of Velvet, this name refers to the soft, luxurious fabric of the same name.

    Vesper
    Origin: Latin
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Ves-par
    Meaning: This Latin word means evening star. It’s also the name of the character played by the Eva Greene character in the 2006 James Bond movie, Casino Royale.

    Victorine
    Origin: Latin
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Vintage
    Pronunciation: Victo-reen
    Meaning: Fed up with the classic Victoria? This alternative spelling offers a unique choice for any baby girl. It means victory.

    Viona
    Origin: English
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Vintage
    Pronunciation: Vee-o-nə
    Meaning: Popular in Hindu culture, this pretty name means sky.

    Winry
    Origin: English,
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Win-ree
    Meaning: While Winry is the name of a Japanese manga character, it’s though this unique baby name is English diminutive of the name Winifred, which means in reconciled or blessed.

    Yana
    Origin: Hebrew
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Vintage
    Pronunciation: Yah-nuh
    Meaning: A popular Slavic name, it translates to Jane and means God is gracious.

    Yesenia
    Origin: Arabic
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Yeh-sehn-iy-ah
    Meaning: This name comes from Jessenia, a plant with heart-shaped leaves. It means floral.

    Yumi
    Origin: Japanese
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Yoo-mee
    Meaning: A popular name in Japan, it’s still very unique over on British shores. It means beautiful.

    Zahara
    Origin: Hebrew, Swahili
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Za-har-rah
    Meaning: Angelina Jolie put this name into the spotlight when she chose it for her adopted daughter. It means to flower or to shine.

    Zobiya
    Origin: Arabic
    Gender: Girl
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Zoo-bee-yah
    Meaning: This cute girl’s name means a gift from God.

    Zuri
    Origin: African, Kiswahili
    Gender: Unisex
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Zu-ree
    Meaning: This beautifully original name means beautiful or good. Can also be spelt Zhuri.

    Zuriel
    Origin: Hebrew
    Gender: Unisex
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Zoo-ree-el
    Meaning: A very modern gender-neutral name, Zuriel means God is my rock.

    Unique baby names for boys

    Akiro
    Origin: Japanese
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: A-ki-row
    Meaning: Popular in Japan, this unusual boy’s name means bright boy.

    Alaric
    Origin: German
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Al-a-ric
    Meaning: Alaric was a traditional name for the kings of the Ostrogoths, Roman-era Germanic people, so not surprisingly means noble or regal ruler.

    Algernon
    Origin: French
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Vintage
    Pronunciation: Al-ge-rnon
    Meaning: The name of a character in Oscar Wilde’s The Importance Of Being Earnest, Algernon means man with a moustache!

    Arber
    Origin: German
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Ar-ber
    Meaning: Traditionally a surname, Arber is an occupational name for a forester.

    Arturo
    Origin: Celtic, Italian
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Ahr-too-ro
    Meaning: The Italian-Spanish version of the name Arthur, the name comes from the Celtic words artos, meaning bear, and arturos, meaning pure so combine to mean strong or pure as a bear!

    Bartleby
    Origin: English
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Vintage
    Pronunciation: Bar-tel-bee
    Meaning: An English surname – and possibly related to the name Bartholomew – this Harry Potter sounding name means son of the furrow.

    Benoit
    Origin: French
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Ben-wah
    Meaning: A French variation of Benedict, this unusual boy’s name means blessed.

    Beringer
    Origin: German
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Ber-ringer
    Meaning: A famous vineyard in the Napa Valley in America, Beringer has German origins and means with spear.

    Brayan
    Origin: Celtic
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Bray-un
    Meaning: Adding an A to the old-fashioned Bryran created his modern-day name. It means noble and strong.

    Breccan
    Origin: Irish
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Vintage
    Pronunciation: Bre-can
    Meaning: The name of a saint from the Isle of Aran, Breccan is an Irish name meaning freckled or speckled.

    Brick
    Origin: German, Irish Gaelic, Yiddish
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Brik
    Meaning: Tennessee Williams chose this unusual boy’s name for his hero in Cat On A Hot Tin Roof – played by Paul Newman in the movie, its origins are all over the place! In Yiddish the word brik means bridge, while in Slovenia it means dweller from a hilly place. There are also similar sound German and Gaelic words which mean swamp or wood!

    Cabot
    Origin: French
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Vintage
    Pronunciation: Ka-but
    Meaning: Originally an English surname, this unusual name for boys means to sail – so perfect for any little boy who lives by the sea!

    Calix
    Origin: Latin
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Ka-luhks
    Meaning: Calix derives from the Latin word calyx, which means chalice. Can also be spelt Calyx.

    Carwyn
    Origin: Welsh
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Car-win
    Meaning: This sweet-sounding name means love.

    Caradoc
    Origin: Welsh
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Cu-rah-doc
    Meaning: We couldn’t find a more apt name for a longed-for child. Caradoc, an anglicised version of the Welsh name Caradog, means dearly loved.

    Chaplin
    Origin: English
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Vintage
    Pronunciation: Chap-lin
    Meaning: A surname of the infamous silent movie star Charlie Chaplin, this unique boy’s name means secretary or clergyman of the chapel.

    Coulter
    Origin: Scottish, Irish
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Kowl-tuh
    Meaning: This unusual boy’s name was originally a Scottish surname and means either back land or a safe place to store cows!

    Cosmo
    Origin: Greek
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Koz-mo
    Meaning: An out-of-this-world that makes a really unique choice for a boy. Scarlett Johansson named her first son Cosmo and it means order and beauty.

    Cy
    Origin: Greek, Persian
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Si
    Meaning: A diminutive of Cyrus, this short and sweet name is Persian for sun.

    Dakarai
    Origin: African
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Da-car-ee
    Meaning: Dakarai is an African name that means happiness, which your baby boy will bring into your life.

    Diggory
    Origin: French
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Dess-tree
    Meaning: This unusual name originates from a Breton medieval poem about Sir Degare. Degare most likely comes from the French word egare – which means astray or lost.

    Dryden
    Origin: English
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Dry-den
    Meaning: From the English for dry valley, this unusual baby name is following the trend of boy’s names ending in -den.

    Edel
    Origin: German
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: E-dell
    Meaning: Of Old German origin, this short and sweet name means noble.

    Eito
    Origin: Japanese
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: I-to
    Meaning: Eito is a popular Japanese singer and songwriter, and the name means excellence or to flourish.

    Emil
    Origin: Latin
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Vintage
    Pronunciation: Ay-mul
    Meaning: Derived from the an old Roman surname Aemilius, this unique baby name means rival.

    Epic
    Origin: English
    Gender: Unisex
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Ep-ick
    Meaning: The original meaning refers to a long narrative (either a poem or novel), usually the story of a hero. However, modern slang has changed the meaning to grand, amazing or impressive.

    Exton
    Origin: English
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Ex-ton
    Meaning: Originally a surname, it was used for people living in certain areas of Devon, Hampshire, Leicestershire, and Somerset. It comes from Old English for settlement.

    Faramir
    Origin: English
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Faa-raa-mih-r
    Meaning: A made-up name by J. R. R. Tolkein, Faramir ia a character appearing in The Lord of the Rings. One for parents who enjoy fantasy or literature.

    Fender
    Origin: English
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Fen-duh
    Meaning: A nickname from fend, a shortened form of defend, which gives this cool baby name the meaning of  defender.

    Flint
    Origin: English
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Vintage
    Pronunciation: Fl-int
    Meaning: The meaning of this unique baby name is stream.

    Folant
    Origin: Welsh
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Fo-lant
    Meaning: The Welsh form of Valentine, this boy’s name means healthy or innumerable strength.

    Galileo
    Origin: Italian
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Vintage
    Pronunciation: Ga-li-leh-ow
    Meaning: The name of the great Renaissance astronomer and mathematician, this unique name means from Galilee. Alex James from Blur chose this unique baby name for one of his sons.

    Gavi
    Origin: Hebrew
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Gah-vee
    Meaning: A diminutive of Gabrielle, Gavi means hero of God. It’s also a very delicious Italian wine, so one for any wine connoisseurs out there!

    Garyn
    Origin: German
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Gaer-ihn
    Meaning: A cooler alternative to Gary, this name of German origin means warrior.

    Geo
    Origin: Greek
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Vintage
    Pronunciation: Gee-oh
    Meaning: An abbreviation of George, this cute boy’s name means farmer. It was super popular at the end of the 1800s, so perhaps it’s due for a revival now?

    Gilroy
    Origin: Irish
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Gil-roy
    Meaning: Of Irish and Gaelic origin, the meaning of Gilroy is son of the red-head.

    Graeson
    Origin: English
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Gray-son
    Meaning: A modern-day spelling on the very popular boy’s name Grayson, which means son of a judge.

    Gunner
    Origin: Scadinavian
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Gun-ner
    Meaning: This Scandinavian variation of Gunther, which means bold warrior, has cool connotations thanks to Killers’ frontman Brandon Flowers choosing it for his son. Can also be spelt as Gunnar.

    Hobie
    Origin: American, Old German
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Ho-bee
    Meaning: A super cute version of Hobart, Hobie means bright, shining or intellect.

    Hyrum
    Origin: Hebrew
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Hyr-rum
    Meaning: A variation of a forgotten biblical name, Hiram, it means brother of the exalted one.

    Ido
    Origin: Hebrew, Arabic
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Ee-doh
    Meaning: Popular in the Middle East, Ido means to evaporate and be mighty.

    Imre
    Origin: Hungarian, German
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Iy-mreh
    Meaning: This unique boy’s name is a good choice if you want a strong name as it literally means strength!

    Ives
    Origin: French
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Eve
    Meaning: An English variation on the more classic Yves, it means yew wood, so a great choice if you’re after a natural name.

    Jagger
    Origin: English
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Jag-ur
    Meaning: The the surname of Mick Jagger gives this unique boy’s name a whole lot of swagger! It means carter or one who cuts.

    Jair
    Origin: Spanish, Hebrew
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Jai-ur
    Meaning: In the Old Testament, Jair is a son of Manasseh. In Hebrew, it means he shines.

    Jabari
    Origin: Swahili
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Ja-bar-ree
    Meaning: An unusual name to help your little boy stand out of the crowd, Jabari means comforter, bringer of consolation.

    Joffrey
    Origin: German
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Joff-free
    Meaning: One for Game Of Thrones fans, Joffrey was the eighteenth king to rule from the Iron Throne in the sage penned by George R R Martin. A variant of Geoffrey it means pledge of peace.

    Kaden
    Origin: Arabic
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Kay-den
    Meaning: A spelling variation of Caden, this unique boy’s name means round or barrel.

    Kalen
    Origin: Gaelic
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Kay-lehn
    Meaning: One for any blonde baby, this cute Irish name means fair or slender.

    Kairo
    Origin: Arabic
    Gender: Unisex
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Ky-roe
    Meaning: Changing the first letter of this name makes it sound less like the place name, Cairo, and more like a funky little boy’s name. It means victorious.

    Kingsley
    Origin: British
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Vintage
    Pronunciation: Kings-lee
    Meaning: A regal sounding name, it means king’s meadow.

    Kirill
    Origin: Russian
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Kih-rihl
    Meaning: A trendier version of the slightly out-moded Cyril, this name means of Cyril or Lord.

    Kobe
    Origin: Hebrew, Swahili
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Ko-bee
    Meaning: A cute name that has a mixed heritage and lots of different meanings. In Hebrew it means God may protect, while the Swahili meaning is turtle or tortoise! It’s also the name of a Japanese beef, so perhaps one not for vegetarian parents.

    Lio
    Origin: British
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Lee-oh
    Meaning: Sometimes, all you need to do is change a letter or two and you’ve got a whole new name. Lio, usually spelt Leo, means lion. Footballer Steven Gerrard and Alex Curran named their baby boy unique name.

    Lisbon
    Origin: Latin
    Gender: Unisex
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Liz-bon
    Meaning: Chosen by This Morning’s Dr Zoe Williams for her first born, Lisbon is the name of the capital city of Portugal.

    Llyr
    Origin: Welsh
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: L-l-ee-r-h
    Meaning: Llyr is the mythical king found in the Celtic legend and the god of the sea. If you struggle with the Welsh LL, try Lir, the Irish version.

    Lumi
    Origin: Finnish
    Gender: Unisex
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Loo-mee
    Meaning: A cute name for snow, this wintry name is perfect for both boys and girls.

    Makani
    Origin: Hawaiian
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Mah-kah-nee
    Meaning: Hawaiian names are a great for unique naming inspiration – especially if you love nature names – like this one that means wind.

    Mars
    Origin: Latin
    Gender: Unisex
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Mars
    Meaning: Mars may have been the god of war, but it’s also a delicious tasting chocolate bar, so will be just as sweet for your newborn!

    Marvel
    Origin: Latin
    Gender: Unisex
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Mar-vel
    Meaning: Whether you love a bit of superhero action or you want to give your son a miracle name, Marvel is the way to go. It means wonderful or extraordinary.

    Mika
    Origin: Finnish
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Unisex
    Pronunciation: Mee-ka
    Meaning: The Finnish version of Michael, makes a truly unique little boy’s name. It means who is like God.

    Mordecai
    Origin: Latin
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: More-deh-kai
    Meaning: While this unique boy’s name seems very grand, it means little man – perfect for your new little bundle of joy!

    Myron
    Origin: Greek
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: My-ron
    Meaning: The meaning of Myron comes from myrrh – yes, that special gift from the Wise Men to Jesus – and means fragrant oil.

    Napoleon
    Origin: Greek
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Na-poh-lee-an
    Meaning: One for history buffs, Napoleon Bonaparte was a infamous military leader, Napoleon means lion of the new city.

    Naveen
    Origin: Hindi
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Na-veen
    Meaning: A traditional Arabic name that is still unique enough to help your little boy stand out. It means new.

    Noam
    Origin: Hebrew
    Gender: Unisex
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Now-aem
    Meaning: An unusual unisex name with a truly charming meaning of pleasantness, charm or tenderness.

    Novak
    Origin: Serbian
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: No-vac
    Meaning: One for the sport-loving parents out there. Tennis star Novak Djokovic introduced this name to the English-speaking world – it means novice or new.

    Oberon
    Origin: German
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: O-ber-ron
    Meaning: A character in Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Oberon means royal bear. An alternate spelling is Auberon.

    Ohene
    Origin: Akan
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: O-hene
    Meaning: This unusual baby name has regal connections as it means king!

    Oisin
    Origin: Gaelic
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Oh-sheen
    Meaning: While it might not an obvious name when it comes to pronunciation, this Irish name has the cutest meaning – little deer or fawn. The original Oisin was the mythological son of Finn McCool.

    Omari
    Origin: Swahili, Arabic
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: O-ma-ree
    Meaning: Of Swahili origin, Omari means populous and flourishing. Omarion is an alternative version.

    Oran
    Origin: Irish
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Moder
    Pronunciation: Aw-ran
    Meaning: A multi-cultured name, it has various meanings across the globe. In Ireland, it means little green one, while in Scottish and Hebrew, it translates to the more musical song or light singing.

    Orion
    Origin: Greek
    Gender: Unisex
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: O-ri-on
    Meaning: In Greek mythology, Orion was a mighty hunter, turned into a constellation by Zeus. A gender-neutral star-related name, it means rising in the sky or dawing.

    Prentice
    Origin: English
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Pren-tiss
    Meaning: Originally a surname, Prentice is of Middle English origins and is a shortening of apprentice.

    Pluto
    Origin: Greek
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Plu-toe
    Meaning: Aside from being Mickey’s faithful dog, Pluto was the Roman god of the underworld. It means rich.

    Roch
    Origin: French, Polish
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Rock
    Meaning: A form of Rocco, this cute name means rest – something you won’t be getting for a while unfortunately!

    Rockerfeller
    Origin: German
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Rocka-fella
    Meaning: A surname that was chosen as a first name by comedian Jimmy Carr , Rockerfeller was an American billionaire business magnate.

    Roe
    Origin: England
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Row
    Meaning: While Roe may be fish eggs, this short and sweet boy’s name has a slightly nicer, fluffier meaning of roe deer.

    Ryker
    Origin: German
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Ry-kur
    Meaning: Coming from the German surname, Riker, this boy’s name means rich.

    Sawan
    Origin: Sanskrit
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Sah-wan
    Meaning: If you’re looking for a different nature name, try Sawan, which means the rainy season. It also refers to the fifth month of the Hindu calendar called Shravana.

    Silver
    Origin: English
    Gender: Unisex
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Sil-ver
    Meaning: Want something glittery that still suits a boy? Then you’ve come to the right place. Silver refers to the precious metal, ensuring your little boy will be always shining bright.

    Sire
    Origin: Native American
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Si-er
    Meaning: You’ve got to hand it those celebrities when it comes to picking truly unique names. Sire was recently chosen by Usher and his girlfriend for their baby son. Historically, Sire was a formal term for addressing male royalty, but it can also mean father.

    Souta
    Origin: Japanese
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Sou-tah
    Meaning: Japanese names can be a really good source if you’re looking for something more unusual, like Souta, which means suddenly.

    Sage
    Origin: Latin
    Gender: Unisex
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Sey-jh
    Meaning: This herby name means wise – a great name to give your child as they begin on their journey.

    Takoda
    Origin: Native American
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Ta-ko-da
    Meaning: Derived from the Siouan word dakóta, it means allies or friend to everyone.

    Tarique
    Origin: Arabic
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Tahr-ik
    Meaning: From the Arabic taraqa, this unusual boy’s name means to knock. Also means morning star or bright star. Can also be spelt Tariq or Tarik.

    Tabor
    Origin: Hebrew, Hungarian
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Tay-bor
    Meaning: Mount Tabor was a landmark mountain near Nazareth – it means a height or encampment. Another name variation is Tavor.

    Tiger
    Origin: English
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Ti-ger
    Meaning: Want to try something feline that isn’t the very common Leo? Then this cute cat name could be the key – it worked for Tiger Woods after all!

    Tennyson
    Origin: English
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Tenni-son
    Meaning: A great literary name, Alfred Tennyson was the Poet Laureate during much of Queen Victoria’s reign. Chosen by Russell Crowe for his son, it means son of Dennis.

    Tripp
    Origin: French
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Modern
    Pronunciation: Trip
    Meaning: This name literally means one who trips – let’s hope it doesn’t cause your baby to grow up clumsy!

    Tudor
    Origin: Welsh
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Tu-duh
    Meaning: A British royal family line and a style of architecture, this name is steeped in history. It’s the Welsh version of Theodore and means gift of God.

    Valente
    Origin: Portuguese, Italian
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Va-len-tay
    Meaning: This pretty-sounding name means valiant.

    Vegas
    Origin: Spanish
    Gender: Unisex
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Wes-son
    Meaning: The home of glitz and gambling in the States, this place-orientated name means meadows.

    Wesson
    Origin: English
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Wes-son
    Meaning: The meaning of Wesson is western settlement. Popular in the United States, it’s believed that the name came to England during the Norman conquest. Can be shortened to Wes.

    Wiatt
    Origin: Greek, Persian
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Si
    Meaning: A modern variation of Wyatt, which was derived from the Medieval English name Wyot and means brave in war.

    Wirrin
    Origin: Aboriginal
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Wir-rin
    Meaning: A lovely nature name, Wirrin means tea-tree. The oil from this native Australian plant has been used for centuries in Aboriginal culture to treat colds and skin conditions.

    Yarden
    Origin: Arabic
    Gender: Unisex
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Yar-den
    Meaning: The popular name Jordan came from this unusual name and it means to flow down or descend.

    Yves
    Origin: French
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Eve
    Description: With a stylish nod to fashion legend Yves Saint-Laurent, this unique boy’s name means yew wood. The German variation Ivo is also a super stylish choice!

    Zephyr
    Origin: Greek
    Gender: Unisex
    Style: Classic
    Pronunciation: Zef-er
    Meaning: A light and breezy name, Zephyrus or Zephyr was the Greek god of the west wind – and this unusual name means west wind.

    Zuma
    Origin: Arabic
    Gender: Boy
    Style: Boho
    Pronunciation: Zoo-mah
    Meaning: Chosen by Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale for their middle son, Zuma is a beach in Malibu. It means peace in Arabic.