Unusual baby names: 200+ unique baby names for boys and girls

Bored of the classics? Why not go for one of the more unusual baby names, one that will truly reflect your little one's unique character.
Unique baby names are growing in popularity and are usually driven by a focus on individuality, with naming conventions pretty much thrown out of the window.
For lots of parents, the most daunting task of the baby-naming process is to decide on either traditional names – such as Elizabeth and David – or more popular baby names – such as Olivia and George. Or should they be more unique? And choose names such as Alchemy, Tansy, Kobe or Roch.
Lee Chambers, Child Psychologist tells us how choosing a baby name really is a challenging task, and research suggests it can have an impact lasting way into adulthood. “Unique baby names, such as Fox, Lovella or Nyla can be a gift and a powerful way to create a distinct identity, but they can also be quite a challenge, especially if they fall outside of social norms.
“Though, generally speaking, parents who choose unique names are likely to model being unique as parents, and build expression and non-conformity into their parenting style.
He continues: “But, it can also be damaging to confidence if [the name] becomes a platform for bullying. Having a unique name can help to cultivate resilience and curiosity, but it does also require a level of support to ensure a feeling of belonging is still achieved.”
If you grew up as one of the many Louises or Alfies, it’s understandable that you might want to give your baby a more unusual name.
Most unusual baby names
- Windy
- Vin’nyla
- Velvette
- Starlette
- Snowdrop
- Sianna-Marie
- Panda
- Charmayanne
- Antwohnette
- Anomaly
- Wiatt
- Tokyo
- Tigger
- Tenysi
- Sincere
- Precise
- Pluto
- Kairo
- Kanaan
- Brayan
Unique baby names for girls
Abra
Origin: Hebrew
Gender: Girl
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Ab-rah
Meaning: This unique baby name has connotations of magic – Abracadabra! However, this feminine version of Abraham, actually means father of many or born on a Tuesday.
Abrielle
Origin: Hebrew
Gender: Girl
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Ab-re-elle
Meaning: A short form of Gabrielle, this cute girl’s name is related to the Hebrew name Abriana and means father of many.
Alchemy
Origin: Latin
Gender: Girl
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Al-chem-me
Meaning: A truly magical name, alchemy was the medieval forerunner of chemistry. It was the process of taking something ordinary and turning it into something extraordinary.
Alora
Origin: Hebrew
Gender: Girl
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: A-loor-rah
Meaning: A variation of Eliora, this pretty name means the Lord is my light. It also sounds like the Italian word allora, meaning so, then, therefore, well.
Aylin
Origin: Turkish
Gender: Girl
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Ay-l-ih-n
Meaning: A Turkish name meaning moon halo.
Benedetta
Origin: Italian
Gender: Girl
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Ben-eh-det-uh
Meaning: A variant of the Latin name Benedicta, it means blessed.
Besiana
Origin: Albanian
Gender: Girl
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Be-si-ana
Meaning: The name Besiana means belief, faith and promise and most likely comes from the city of Besiana in Kosovo.
Caoimhe
Origin: Irish, Scottish
Gender: Girl
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Kwee-vah
Meaning: Caoimhe comes from a word with several lovely meanings – beautiful, precious, beloved, gentle, graceful – and it’s also the name of an Irish saint.
Cassiopeia
Origin: Greek
Gender: Girl
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Kass-ee-oh-pee-uh
Meaning: Cassiopeia was a queen in ancient Greek mythology and it’s her regal name that was given to the constellation of stars in the northern sky.
Cosette
Origin: French
Gender: Girl
Style: Vintage
Pronunciation: Koh-zett
Meaning: Cosette is best known as the heroine of Les Miserables – the name was invented by Victor Hugo who wrote the novel. It means little thing.
Circe
Origin: Latin
Gender: Girl
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Sir-see
Meaning: In Greek mythology, Circe, the daughter of Helios, was a sorceress who could turn men into animals with her magic wand! It means bird.
Damita
Origin: Spanish
Gender: Girl
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Da-mee-ta
Meaning: Of Spanish origin, this unusual girl’s name means little lady or little princess.
Domini
Origin: Latin
Gender: Unisex
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Do-mi-ni
Meaning: A variation on Dominic and Dominique, this name means Lord.
Dara
Origin: Hebrew, Irish
Gender: Unisex
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Da-rah
Meaning: In Hebrew, Dara means pearl of wisdom, in Irish it means oak tree.
Destry
Origin: French
Gender: Unisex
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Dess-tree
Meaning: Chosen by Steven Spielberg for one of his daughters in 1996, this unique name means warhorse.
Elowen
Origin: Cornish
Gender: Girl
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Eh-low-en
Meaning: A gorgeous Cornish name, it means elm.
Elvira
Origin: Spanish
Gender: Girl
Style: Vintage
Pronunciation: Ell-veer-uh
Meaning: While the name means white and fair, thanks to the TV Show Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, it’s often had darker, gothic overtones!
Ermina
Origin: German
Gender: Girl
Style: Vintage
Pronunciation: Er-meen-ah
Meaning: A more modern sounding version of Erma or Irma, this unique name means complete or universal.
Eula
Origin: Greek
Gender: Girl
Style: Vintage
Pronunciation: Yoo-luh
Meaning: A diminutive of another unique name, Eulalia, it means sweetly speaking.
Euphrasia
Origin: Greek
Gender: Girl
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Eu-fray-sia
Meaning: Euphrasia is a flowering plant, which is often used to treat eye infections. It means good cheer.
Eydie
Origin: English
Gender: Girl
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: E-dee
Meaning: This much trendier version of Edith means prosperous in war.
Fauna
Origin: Latin
Gender: Girl
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: fawn-nah
Meaning: Fauna is the Roman goddess of nature and animals. This unusual name means young deer.
Fayette
Origin: French
Gender: Girl
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Fay-ett
Meaning: A fairy at the top of the Christmas tree is the ultimate decoration so Fayette, which means fairy, would make a sweet baby name for any little girl born in the festive season.
Fortuna
Origin: Latin
Gender: Girl
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: For-tuna
Meaning: A variation on the name Fortune, it means good fate.
Fox
Origin: Latin
Gender: Unisex
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Fox
Meaning: Initially popularised by the character Fox Mulder on The X Files in the early ‘90s, this cute animal name would suit a boy or girl.
Gaia
Origin: Greek
Gender: Girl
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Guy-ah
Meaning: Chosen by Emma Thompson for her daughter, this gorgeous Greek name means earth mother.
Glora
Origin: Latin
Gender: Girl
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Glor-rah
Meaning: A shortened, more modern version of Gloria, this unique name means glory.
Garnet
Origin: English
Gender: Girl
Style: Vintage
Pronunciation: Gar-nit
Meaning: While Amber and Ruby are popular jewel names, Garnet is a little under the radar, making it the perfect unique baby’s name. It’s a dark red gemstone – named after the pomegranate that the garnet crystals resemble.
Harbor
Origin: English
Gender: Unisex
Style: Vintage
Pronunciation: Har-bor
Meaning: This occupational name was originally a surname and meant a keeper of a lodging house.
Hima
Origin: Sanskrit
Gender: Girl
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Hih-mah
Meaning: An Indian name, Hima means frost, snow or winter and would make the perfect unique name for any winter baby.
Harlow
Origin: English
Gender: Girl
Style: Vintage
Pronunciation: Har-low
Meaning: Chosen by Nicole Richie for her daughter, this super cool name means rock hill or army hill.
Hosna
Origin: Muslim
Gender: Girl
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Hos-nah
Meaning: Give your beautiful newborn this unique Muslim name, which means beautiful. Can also be spelt Husna.
Ioni
Origin: Greek
Gender: Girl
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: I-oh-nee
Meaning: A colour name with a difference, Ioni means violet coloured-stone.
Ixia
Origin: Greek
Gender: Girl
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Ix-ee-ah
Meaning: Popular in Africa, this unusual girl’s name means pine thistle.
Jalia
Origin: Arabic, Persian
Gender: Girl
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Ja-li-ah
Meaning: A feminine version of Jalal, it means important.
Jazz
Origin: English.
Gender: Unisex
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Ix-ee-ah
Meaning: Get your jazz hands at the ready for this musical inspired name. It is thought the word jazz comes from an old slang word jasm, which meant energy, vitality or pep.
Jolee
Origin: French
Gender: Girl
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Jow-lee
Meaning: Derived from the French word jolie, it means pretty one.
Juniper
Origin: Latin
Gender: Unisex
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Joo-nuh-per
Meaning: Juniper is an unusual gender-neutral name, meaning young and evergreen.
Julita
Origin: Latin
Gender: Girl
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Jew-lee-ta
Meaning: Related to the name Julia, this pretty name means youthful or love’s child.
Kamiko
Origin: Japanese
Gender: Girl
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Ka-miko
Meaning: A truly unique name that means little goddess. Can be shortened to Kami or Miko.
Kapua
Origin: Hawaiian
Gender: Unisex
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Kaa-puw-ah
Meaning: A fitting name for your newborn, Kapua is Hawaiian for child or flower.
Kehlani
Origin: Hawaiian
Gender: Girl
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Ke-la-knee
Meaning: Looking for an alternative to Skye, this beautiful Hawaiian name means sea and sky.
Kezia
Origin: Hebrew
Gender: Girl
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Keh-zee-uh
Meaning: One of the Job’s daughters had this unique name in the Old Testament, and it means cassia tree. Can also be spelt Keziah.
Lava
Origin: English
Gender: Girl
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Laa-vuh
Meaning: Molten rock from volcanos, Lava is a totally unique girl’s name.
Lovella
Origin: English
Gender: Girl
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Luh-vell-ah
Meaning: A feminine variation on the surname Lovell, this name feels full of love, yet it actually means wolf!
Lucretia
Origin: Latin
Gender: Girl
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Loo-kree-shuh
Meaning: If you’re a Harry Potter fan, this unique name is a great choice – Lucretia Black Prewett is a pure-blood witch in the books. Derived from the Roman clan name Lucretius, it means wealth.
Lucine
Origin: Latin, Armenian
Gender: Girl
Style: Vintage
Pronunciation: Loo-seen
Meaning: While this unique name could be a derivative of Lucy, meaning light, it could also come from Armenian, which means moon.
Lura
Origin: German
Gender: Girl
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Luu-ruh
Meaning: A variation of the equally unique name Lorelei, it means alluring or temptress.
Lux
Origin: Latin
Gender: Unisex
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Luu-ruh
Meaning: This unusual name, which means light, was the name of the character played by Kirsten Dunst in 1999 movie The Virgin Suicides.
Maimie
Origin: Latin
Gender: Girl
Style: Vintage
Pronunciation: Mey-mee
Meaning: A cute version of the form Margaret, it means pearl or star of the sea.
Maëlys
Origin: French
Gender: Girl
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Mah-eh-Lee
Meaning: Popular in France, where it has ranked in the top 100 for several years, means chief or prince.
Medora
Origin: Greek
Gender: Girl
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Meh-dora
Meaning: Medora is a romantic heroine in Lord Byron’s narrative poem The Corsair and means ruler. Can be shortened to Dora.
Malibu
Origin: Native American
Gender: Girl
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Mali-boo
Meaning: Three babies were born with this alcoholic inspired moniker in the UK in 2020! It’s also a beach city in California, which got its name from the Native Americans who named the area Humaliwo, which means the surf sounds loudly.
Misty
Origin: English
Gender: Girl
Style: Vintage
Pronunciation: Mis-tee
Meaning: The Clint Eastwood film, Play Misty For Me, helped give this nature inspired name a boost in the ‘70s. It means covered in mist.
Myaree
Origin: Aboriginal
Gender: Girl
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Mai-uh-ree
Meaning: A suburb in Perth, Australia, this unique name means foliage.
Neroli
Origin: Italian
Gender: Girl
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: N-row-lee
Meaning: An essential oil used frequently in perfume. Taken from the bitter orange tree, orange is a colour associated with joy and sunshine!
Nevaeh
Origin: American
Gender: Girl
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Nuh-vay-uh
Meaning: A modern invented name – it’s literally heaven spelt backwards!
Norjannah
Origin: Islamic
Gender: Girl
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Nor-jan-ah
Meaning: This unique name is a blend of Nora, which means light, and Joanna, which means God is gracious.
Nova
Origin: Latin
Gender: Girl
Style: Vintage
Pronunciation: No-vah
Meaning: An out-of-this world name as it’s an astronomical term for a star that suddenly increases in brightness, then fades. It also means new.
Nyla
Origin: Arabic
Gender: Girl
Style: Vintage
Pronunciation: Ny-lah
Meaning: The name of an Egyptian princess, this pretty name means cloud or champion. Can also be spelt Nil.
Nouria
Origin: Arabic
Gender: Girl
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Nor-ria
Meaning: From the Arabic nūr, Nouria means illumination, glow or light.
Oceane
Origin: Greek
Gender: Girl
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Oh-she-ann
Meaning: A variation of Oceana, which unsurprisingly means ocean. Oceana is the female form of Oceanus, the god of the sea.
Opal
Origin: Hindi, Sanskrit
Gender: Girl
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Oh-pal
Meaning: The gemstone for October, this uniquely iridescent jewel is a perfect choice for any child born during that month.
Ottilie
Origin: French
Gender: Girl
Style: Vintage
Pronunciation: O-tti-lie
Meaning: A name with German roots via Otta, this unique baby name means prosperous in battle. It was recently chosen by You Tube stars Zoella and Alfie Deyes for their first child.
Padme
Origin: Persian
Gender: Girl
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Pad-may
Meaning: One for Star Wars fans, Padmé Amidala was played by Natalie Portman in the movies. Its origins like in a Tibetan chant and means lotus.
Paignton
Origin: Latin
Gender: Girl
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Payn-tn
Meaning: Three children were named after this seaside Devon town in 2020! It means the people of an estate or homestead.
Paisley
Origin: Scottish
Gender: Girl
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Pay-zlee
Meaning: Paisley is a Scottish place name that is famous for the distinctive teardrop fabric pattern – it means place of worship. It was also the name of Prince’s recording label and estate – Paisley Park – so is a great choice for music-mad parents.
Perpetua
Origin: Latin
Gender: Girl
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Pay-zlee
Meaning: Saint Perpetua was an early Christian martyr, and this unusual name means forever.
Rasine
Origin: Latin
Gender: Girl
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Pay-zlee
Meaning: Rasine is derived from the Latin rosa, which refers to the flower rose.
Ratana
Origin: Thai
Gender: Girl
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Ra-taan-ah
Meaning: If you’re looking for a gem name with a difference look no further than this unusual girl’s name, which means crystal in Thai.
Rumer
Origin: English
Gender: Girl
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Roo-mer
Meaning: First brought into popular culture when Demi Moore and Bruce Willis named their first-born Rumer, it means famous or braggart!
Sable
Origin: Slavic
Gender: Girl
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Say-bul
Meaning: Remember Sable in Dynasty? Then you’re a child of the ‘80s and may be attracted to this glam name! It’s also a type of animal and means black.
Satchel
Origin: Latin
Gender: Unisex
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Sach-uhl
Meaning: A satchel is a bag, but in the States, it’s also a girl’s name with both Spike Lee and Woody Allen choosing the name for their offspring.
Serilda
Origin: German
Gender: Girl
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Ser-il-da
Meaning: A strong name for any little girl it means battle armour! Can be shortened to Rilda.
Seren
Origin: Welsh, Turkish
Gender: Girl
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Seh-ren
Meaning: A popular name in Wales and Turkey, it means star.
Shyla
Origin: Indian
Gender: Girl
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Shy-lah
Meaning: In Hindu mythology, Shyla is one of the names of the goddess Parvati. This unusual girl’s name means daughter of the mountain.
Sorrel
Origin: French
Gender: Girl
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Sor-rel
Meaning: A fragrant herb, sorrel is of French origin and means reddish, brown.
Tacita
Origin: Latin
Gender: Girl
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Ta-cee-tah
Meaning: This Roman mythology name for the goddess of silence is an unusual choice for a little girl.
Tansy
Origin: Greek
Gender: Girl
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Tan-see
Meaning: If you’re looking for a flower name that’s more unique than Rose or Lily, Tansy is your girl! A perennial herbaceous plant of the aster family with small yellow blossoms, it means immortality.
Thekla
Origin: Greek
Gender: Girl
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Tehk-lah
Meaning: From ancient Greek, this unusual name means glory to God. It was also the name of a saint.
Tinsley
Origin: English
Gender: Girl
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Tin-slee
Meaning: Originally an English surname meaning Tynni’s meadow, Tinsley makes a unique girl’s first name.
Tuiren
Origin: Irish
Gender: Girl
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Tir-en
Meaning: Tuiren, who was famed for her beauty, was the aunt of Irish legend Finn MacCool.
Tova
Origin: Hebrew, Scandinavian
Gender: Girl
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Toh-vah
Meaning: In Swedish, Tova is the feminine version of Tova, the god of Thunder. It means good or pleasing.
Trevina
Origin: Welsh
Gender: Girl
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Tre-vina
Meaning: A variation of the Welsh name Treva, which means homestead.
Trista
Origin: French
Gender: Girl
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Trihs-taa
Meaning: A modern-day take on Tricia, and the feminine version of Tristan, means noise or sorrowful.
Titania
Origin: English
Gender: Girl
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Ti-ta-ni-a
Meaning: The queen of the fairies in Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, this magical name means giant.
Ulani
Origin: Hawaiian
Gender: Girl
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Uw-laa-niy
Meaning: A super cute name for a little girl, it means cheerful.
Umbra
Origin: Latin
Gender: Unisex
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Uhm-bruh
Meaning: This Latin word – meaning shade or darkness – is where the word umbrella comes from.
Velvette
Origin: English
Gender: Girl
Style: Vintage
Pronunciation: Vel-vett
Meaning: A fancier spelling of Velvet, this name refers to the soft, luxurious fabric of the same name.
Vesper
Origin: Latin
Gender: Girl
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Ves-par
Meaning: This Latin word means evening star. It’s also the name of the character played by the Eva Greene character in the 2006 James Bond movie, Casino Royale.
Victorine
Origin: Latin
Gender: Girl
Style: Vintage
Pronunciation: Victo-reen
Meaning: Fed up with the classic Victoria? This alternative spelling offers a unique choice for any baby girl. It means victory.
Viona
Origin: English
Gender: Girl
Style: Vintage
Pronunciation: Vee-o-nə
Meaning: Popular in Hindu culture, this pretty name means sky.
Winry
Origin: English,
Gender: Girl
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Win-ree
Meaning: While Winry is the name of a Japanese manga character, it’s though this unique baby name is English diminutive of the name Winifred, which means in reconciled or blessed.
Yana
Origin: Hebrew
Gender: Girl
Style: Vintage
Pronunciation: Yah-nuh
Meaning: A popular Slavic name, it translates to Jane and means God is gracious.
Yesenia
Origin: Arabic
Gender: Girl
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Yeh-sehn-iy-ah
Meaning: This name comes from Jessenia, a plant with heart-shaped leaves. It means floral.
Yumi
Origin: Japanese
Gender: Girl
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Yoo-mee
Meaning: A popular name in Japan, it’s still very unique over on British shores. It means beautiful.
Zahara
Origin: Hebrew, Swahili
Gender: Girl
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Za-har-rah
Meaning: Angelina Jolie put this name into the spotlight when she chose it for her adopted daughter. It means to flower or to shine.
Zobiya
Origin: Arabic
Gender: Girl
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Zoo-bee-yah
Meaning: This cute girl’s name means a gift from God.
Zuri
Origin: African, Kiswahili
Gender: Unisex
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Zu-ree
Meaning: This beautifully original name means beautiful or good. Can also be spelt Zhuri.
Zuriel
Origin: Hebrew
Gender: Unisex
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Zoo-ree-el
Meaning: A very modern gender-neutral name, Zuriel means God is my rock.
Unique baby names for boys
Akiro
Origin: Japanese
Gender: Boy
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: A-ki-row
Meaning: Popular in Japan, this unusual boy’s name means bright boy.
Alaric
Origin: German
Gender: Boy
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Al-a-ric
Meaning: Alaric was a traditional name for the kings of the Ostrogoths, Roman-era Germanic people, so not surprisingly means noble or regal ruler.
Algernon
Origin: French
Gender: Boy
Style: Vintage
Pronunciation: Al-ge-rnon
Meaning: The name of a character in Oscar Wilde’s The Importance Of Being Earnest, Algernon means man with a moustache!
Arber
Origin: German
Gender: Boy
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Ar-ber
Meaning: Traditionally a surname, Arber is an occupational name for a forester.
Arturo
Origin: Celtic, Italian
Gender: Boy
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Ahr-too-ro
Meaning: The Italian-Spanish version of the name Arthur, the name comes from the Celtic words artos, meaning bear, and arturos, meaning pure so combine to mean strong or pure as a bear!
Bartleby
Origin: English
Gender: Boy
Style: Vintage
Pronunciation: Bar-tel-bee
Meaning: An English surname – and possibly related to the name Bartholomew – this Harry Potter sounding name means son of the furrow.
Benoit
Origin: French
Gender: Boy
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Ben-wah
Meaning: A French variation of Benedict, this unusual boy’s name means blessed.
Beringer
Origin: German
Gender: Boy
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Ber-ringer
Meaning: A famous vineyard in the Napa Valley in America, Beringer has German origins and means with spear.
Brayan
Origin: Celtic
Gender: Boy
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Bray-un
Meaning: Adding an A to the old-fashioned Bryran created his modern-day name. It means noble and strong.
Breccan
Origin: Irish
Gender: Boy
Style: Vintage
Pronunciation: Bre-can
Meaning: The name of a saint from the Isle of Aran, Breccan is an Irish name meaning freckled or speckled.
Brick
Origin: German, Irish Gaelic, Yiddish
Gender: Boy
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Brik
Meaning: Tennessee Williams chose this unusual boy’s name for his hero in Cat On A Hot Tin Roof – played by Paul Newman in the movie, its origins are all over the place! In Yiddish the word brik means bridge, while in Slovenia it means dweller from a hilly place. There are also similar sound German and Gaelic words which mean swamp or wood!
Cabot
Origin: French
Gender: Boy
Style: Vintage
Pronunciation: Ka-but
Meaning: Originally an English surname, this unusual name for boys means to sail – so perfect for any little boy who lives by the sea!
Calix
Origin: Latin
Gender: Boy
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Ka-luhks
Meaning: Calix derives from the Latin word calyx, which means chalice. Can also be spelt Calyx.
Carwyn
Origin: Welsh
Gender: Boy
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Car-win
Meaning: This sweet-sounding name means love.
Caradoc
Origin: Welsh
Gender: Boy
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Cu-rah-doc
Meaning: We couldn’t find a more apt name for a longed-for child. Caradoc, an anglicised version of the Welsh name Caradog, means dearly loved.
Chaplin
Origin: English
Gender: Boy
Style: Vintage
Pronunciation: Chap-lin
Meaning: A surname of the infamous silent movie star Charlie Chaplin, this unique boy’s name means secretary or clergyman of the chapel.
Coulter
Origin: Scottish, Irish
Gender: Boy
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Kowl-tuh
Meaning: This unusual boy’s name was originally a Scottish surname and means either back land or a safe place to store cows!
Cosmo
Origin: Greek
Gender: Boy
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Koz-mo
Meaning: An out-of-this-world that makes a really unique choice for a boy. Scarlett Johansson named her first son Cosmo and it means order and beauty.
Cy
Origin: Greek, Persian
Gender: Boy
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Si
Meaning: A diminutive of Cyrus, this short and sweet name is Persian for sun.
Dakarai
Origin: African
Gender: Boy
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Da-car-ee
Meaning: Dakarai is an African name that means happiness, which your baby boy will bring into your life.
Diggory
Origin: French
Gender: Boy
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Dess-tree
Meaning: This unusual name originates from a Breton medieval poem about Sir Degare. Degare most likely comes from the French word egare – which means astray or lost.
Dryden
Origin: English
Gender: Boy
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Dry-den
Meaning: From the English for dry valley, this unusual baby name is following the trend of boy’s names ending in -den.
Edel
Origin: German
Gender: Boy
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: E-dell
Meaning: Of Old German origin, this short and sweet name means noble.
Eito
Origin: Japanese
Gender: Boy
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: I-to
Meaning: Eito is a popular Japanese singer and songwriter, and the name means excellence or to flourish.
Emil
Origin: Latin
Gender: Boy
Style: Vintage
Pronunciation: Ay-mul
Meaning: Derived from the an old Roman surname Aemilius, this unique baby name means rival.
Epic
Origin: English
Gender: Unisex
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Ep-ick
Meaning: The original meaning refers to a long narrative (either a poem or novel), usually the story of a hero. However, modern slang has changed the meaning to grand, amazing or impressive.
Exton
Origin: English
Gender: Boy
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Ex-ton
Meaning: Originally a surname, it was used for people living in certain areas of Devon, Hampshire, Leicestershire, and Somerset. It comes from Old English for settlement.
Faramir
Origin: English
Gender: Boy
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Faa-raa-mih-r
Meaning: A made-up name by J. R. R. Tolkein, Faramir ia a character appearing in The Lord of the Rings. One for parents who enjoy fantasy or literature.
Fender
Origin: English
Gender: Boy
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Fen-duh
Meaning: A nickname from fend, a shortened form of defend, which gives this cool baby name the meaning of defender.
Flint
Origin: English
Gender: Boy
Style: Vintage
Pronunciation: Fl-int
Meaning: The meaning of this unique baby name is stream.
Folant
Origin: Welsh
Gender: Boy
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Fo-lant
Meaning: The Welsh form of Valentine, this boy’s name means healthy or innumerable strength.
Galileo
Origin: Italian
Gender: Boy
Style: Vintage
Pronunciation: Ga-li-leh-ow
Meaning: The name of the great Renaissance astronomer and mathematician, this unique name means from Galilee. Alex James from Blur chose this unique baby name for one of his sons.
Gavi
Origin: Hebrew
Gender: Boy
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Gah-vee
Meaning: A diminutive of Gabrielle, Gavi means hero of God. It’s also a very delicious Italian wine, so one for any wine connoisseurs out there!
Garyn
Origin: German
Gender: Boy
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Gaer-ihn
Meaning: A cooler alternative to Gary, this name of German origin means warrior.
Geo
Origin: Greek
Gender: Boy
Style: Vintage
Pronunciation: Gee-oh
Meaning: An abbreviation of George, this cute boy’s name means farmer. It was super popular at the end of the 1800s, so perhaps it’s due for a revival now?
Gilroy
Origin: Irish
Gender: Boy
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Gil-roy
Meaning: Of Irish and Gaelic origin, the meaning of Gilroy is son of the red-head.
Graeson
Origin: English
Gender: Boy
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Gray-son
Meaning: A modern-day spelling on the very popular boy’s name Grayson, which means son of a judge.
Gunner
Origin: Scadinavian
Gender: Boy
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Gun-ner
Meaning: This Scandinavian variation of Gunther, which means bold warrior, has cool connotations thanks to Killers’ frontman Brandon Flowers choosing it for his son. Can also be spelt as Gunnar.
Hobie
Origin: American, Old German
Gender: Boy
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Ho-bee
Meaning: A super cute version of Hobart, Hobie means bright, shining or intellect.
Hyrum
Origin: Hebrew
Gender: Boy
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Hyr-rum
Meaning: A variation of a forgotten biblical name, Hiram, it means brother of the exalted one.
Ido
Origin: Hebrew, Arabic
Gender: Boy
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Ee-doh
Meaning: Popular in the Middle East, Ido means to evaporate and be mighty.
Imre
Origin: Hungarian, German
Gender: Boy
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Iy-mreh
Meaning: This unique boy’s name is a good choice if you want a strong name as it literally means strength!
Ives
Origin: French
Gender: Boy
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Eve
Meaning: An English variation on the more classic Yves, it means yew wood, so a great choice if you’re after a natural name.
Jagger
Origin: English
Gender: Boy
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Jag-ur
Meaning: The the surname of Mick Jagger gives this unique boy’s name a whole lot of swagger! It means carter or one who cuts.
Jair
Origin: Spanish, Hebrew
Gender: Boy
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Jai-ur
Meaning: In the Old Testament, Jair is a son of Manasseh. In Hebrew, it means he shines.
Jabari
Origin: Swahili
Gender: Boy
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Ja-bar-ree
Meaning: An unusual name to help your little boy stand out of the crowd, Jabari means comforter, bringer of consolation.
Joffrey
Origin: German
Gender: Boy
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Joff-free
Meaning: One for Game Of Thrones fans, Joffrey was the eighteenth king to rule from the Iron Throne in the sage penned by George R R Martin. A variant of Geoffrey it means pledge of peace.
Kaden
Origin: Arabic
Gender: Boy
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Kay-den
Meaning: A spelling variation of Caden, this unique boy’s name means round or barrel.
Kalen
Origin: Gaelic
Gender: Boy
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Kay-lehn
Meaning: One for any blonde baby, this cute Irish name means fair or slender.
Kairo
Origin: Arabic
Gender: Unisex
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Ky-roe
Meaning: Changing the first letter of this name makes it sound less like the place name, Cairo, and more like a funky little boy’s name. It means victorious.
Kingsley
Origin: British
Gender: Boy
Style: Vintage
Pronunciation: Kings-lee
Meaning: A regal sounding name, it means king’s meadow.
Kirill
Origin: Russian
Gender: Boy
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Kih-rihl
Meaning: A trendier version of the slightly out-moded Cyril, this name means of Cyril or Lord.
Kobe
Origin: Hebrew, Swahili
Gender: Boy
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Ko-bee
Meaning: A cute name that has a mixed heritage and lots of different meanings. In Hebrew it means God may protect, while the Swahili meaning is turtle or tortoise! It’s also the name of a Japanese beef, so perhaps one not for vegetarian parents.
Lio
Origin: British
Gender: Boy
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Lee-oh
Meaning: Sometimes, all you need to do is change a letter or two and you’ve got a whole new name. Lio, usually spelt Leo, means lion. Footballer Steven Gerrard and Alex Curran named their baby boy unique name.
Lisbon
Origin: Latin
Gender: Unisex
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Liz-bon
Meaning: Chosen by This Morning’s Dr Zoe Williams for her first born, Lisbon is the name of the capital city of Portugal.
Llyr
Origin: Welsh
Gender: Boy
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: L-l-ee-r-h
Meaning: Llyr is the mythical king found in the Celtic legend and the god of the sea. If you struggle with the Welsh LL, try Lir, the Irish version.
Lumi
Origin: Finnish
Gender: Unisex
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Loo-mee
Meaning: A cute name for snow, this wintry name is perfect for both boys and girls.
Makani
Origin: Hawaiian
Gender: Boy
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Mah-kah-nee
Meaning: Hawaiian names are a great for unique naming inspiration – especially if you love nature names – like this one that means wind.
Mars
Origin: Latin
Gender: Unisex
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Mars
Meaning: Mars may have been the god of war, but it’s also a delicious tasting chocolate bar, so will be just as sweet for your newborn!
Marvel
Origin: Latin
Gender: Unisex
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Mar-vel
Meaning: Whether you love a bit of superhero action or you want to give your son a miracle name, Marvel is the way to go. It means wonderful or extraordinary.
Mika
Origin: Finnish
Gender: Boy
Style: Unisex
Pronunciation: Mee-ka
Meaning: The Finnish version of Michael, makes a truly unique little boy’s name. It means who is like God.
Mordecai
Origin: Latin
Gender: Boy
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: More-deh-kai
Meaning: While this unique boy’s name seems very grand, it means little man – perfect for your new little bundle of joy!
Myron
Origin: Greek
Gender: Boy
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: My-ron
Meaning: The meaning of Myron comes from myrrh – yes, that special gift from the Wise Men to Jesus – and means fragrant oil.
Napoleon
Origin: Greek
Gender: Boy
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Na-poh-lee-an
Meaning: One for history buffs, Napoleon Bonaparte was a infamous military leader, Napoleon means lion of the new city.
Naveen
Origin: Hindi
Gender: Boy
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Na-veen
Meaning: A traditional Arabic name that is still unique enough to help your little boy stand out. It means new.
Noam
Origin: Hebrew
Gender: Unisex
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Now-aem
Meaning: An unusual unisex name with a truly charming meaning of pleasantness, charm or tenderness.
Novak
Origin: Serbian
Gender: Boy
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: No-vac
Meaning: One for the sport-loving parents out there. Tennis star Novak Djokovic introduced this name to the English-speaking world – it means novice or new.
Oberon
Origin: German
Gender: Boy
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: O-ber-ron
Meaning: A character in Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Oberon means royal bear. An alternate spelling is Auberon.
Ohene
Origin: Akan
Gender: Boy
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: O-hene
Meaning: This unusual baby name has regal connections as it means king!
Oisin
Origin: Gaelic
Gender: Boy
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Oh-sheen
Meaning: While it might not an obvious name when it comes to pronunciation, this Irish name has the cutest meaning – little deer or fawn. The original Oisin was the mythological son of Finn McCool.
Omari
Origin: Swahili, Arabic
Gender: Boy
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: O-ma-ree
Meaning: Of Swahili origin, Omari means populous and flourishing. Omarion is an alternative version.
Oran
Origin: Irish
Gender: Boy
Style: Moder
Pronunciation: Aw-ran
Meaning: A multi-cultured name, it has various meanings across the globe. In Ireland, it means little green one, while in Scottish and Hebrew, it translates to the more musical song or light singing.
Orion
Origin: Greek
Gender: Unisex
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: O-ri-on
Meaning: In Greek mythology, Orion was a mighty hunter, turned into a constellation by Zeus. A gender-neutral star-related name, it means rising in the sky or dawing.
Prentice
Origin: English
Gender: Boy
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Pren-tiss
Meaning: Originally a surname, Prentice is of Middle English origins and is a shortening of apprentice.
Pluto
Origin: Greek
Gender: Boy
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Plu-toe
Meaning: Aside from being Mickey’s faithful dog, Pluto was the Roman god of the underworld. It means rich.
Roch
Origin: French, Polish
Gender: Boy
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Rock
Meaning: A form of Rocco, this cute name means rest – something you won’t be getting for a while unfortunately!
Rockerfeller
Origin: German
Gender: Boy
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Rocka-fella
Meaning: A surname that was chosen as a first name by comedian Jimmy Carr , Rockerfeller was an American billionaire business magnate.
Roe
Origin: England
Gender: Boy
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Row
Meaning: While Roe may be fish eggs, this short and sweet boy’s name has a slightly nicer, fluffier meaning of roe deer.
Ryker
Origin: German
Gender: Boy
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Ry-kur
Meaning: Coming from the German surname, Riker, this boy’s name means rich.
Sawan
Origin: Sanskrit
Gender: Boy
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Sah-wan
Meaning: If you’re looking for a different nature name, try Sawan, which means the rainy season. It also refers to the fifth month of the Hindu calendar called Shravana.
Silver
Origin: English
Gender: Unisex
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Sil-ver
Meaning: Want something glittery that still suits a boy? Then you’ve come to the right place. Silver refers to the precious metal, ensuring your little boy will be always shining bright.
Sire
Origin: Native American
Gender: Boy
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Si-er
Meaning: You’ve got to hand it those celebrities when it comes to picking truly unique names. Sire was recently chosen by Usher and his girlfriend for their baby son. Historically, Sire was a formal term for addressing male royalty, but it can also mean father.
Souta
Origin: Japanese
Gender: Boy
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Sou-tah
Meaning: Japanese names can be a really good source if you’re looking for something more unusual, like Souta, which means suddenly.
Sage
Origin: Latin
Gender: Unisex
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Sey-jh
Meaning: This herby name means wise – a great name to give your child as they begin on their journey.
Takoda
Origin: Native American
Gender: Boy
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Ta-ko-da
Meaning: Derived from the Siouan word dakóta, it means allies or friend to everyone.
Tarique
Origin: Arabic
Gender: Boy
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Tahr-ik
Meaning: From the Arabic taraqa, this unusual boy’s name means to knock. Also means morning star or bright star. Can also be spelt Tariq or Tarik.
Tabor
Origin: Hebrew, Hungarian
Gender: Boy
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Tay-bor
Meaning: Mount Tabor was a landmark mountain near Nazareth – it means a height or encampment. Another name variation is Tavor.
Tiger
Origin: English
Gender: Boy
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Ti-ger
Meaning: Want to try something feline that isn’t the very common Leo? Then this cute cat name could be the key – it worked for Tiger Woods after all!
Tennyson
Origin: English
Gender: Boy
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Tenni-son
Meaning: A great literary name, Alfred Tennyson was the Poet Laureate during much of Queen Victoria’s reign. Chosen by Russell Crowe for his son, it means son of Dennis.
Tripp
Origin: French
Gender: Boy
Style: Modern
Pronunciation: Trip
Meaning: This name literally means one who trips – let’s hope it doesn’t cause your baby to grow up clumsy!
Tudor
Origin: Welsh
Gender: Boy
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Tu-duh
Meaning: A British royal family line and a style of architecture, this name is steeped in history. It’s the Welsh version of Theodore and means gift of God.
Valente
Origin: Portuguese, Italian
Gender: Boy
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Va-len-tay
Meaning: This pretty-sounding name means valiant.
Vegas
Origin: Spanish
Gender: Unisex
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Wes-son
Meaning: The home of glitz and gambling in the States, this place-orientated name means meadows.
Wesson
Origin: English
Gender: Boy
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Wes-son
Meaning: The meaning of Wesson is western settlement. Popular in the United States, it’s believed that the name came to England during the Norman conquest. Can be shortened to Wes.
Wiatt
Origin: Greek, Persian
Gender: Boy
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Si
Meaning: A modern variation of Wyatt, which was derived from the Medieval English name Wyot and means brave in war.
Wirrin
Origin: Aboriginal
Gender: Boy
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Wir-rin
Meaning: A lovely nature name, Wirrin means tea-tree. The oil from this native Australian plant has been used for centuries in Aboriginal culture to treat colds and skin conditions.
Yarden
Origin: Arabic
Gender: Unisex
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Yar-den
Meaning: The popular name Jordan came from this unusual name and it means to flow down or descend.
Yves
Origin: French
Gender: Boy
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Eve
Description: With a stylish nod to fashion legend Yves Saint-Laurent, this unique boy’s name means yew wood. The German variation Ivo is also a super stylish choice!
Zephyr
Origin: Greek
Gender: Unisex
Style: Classic
Pronunciation: Zef-er
Meaning: A light and breezy name, Zephyrus or Zephyr was the Greek god of the west wind – and this unusual name means west wind.
Zuma
Origin: Arabic
Gender: Boy
Style: Boho
Pronunciation: Zoo-mah
Meaning: Chosen by Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale for their middle son, Zuma is a beach in Malibu. It means peace in Arabic.