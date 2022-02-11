Unusual baby names: 200+ unique baby names for boys and girls

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Bored of the classics? Why not go for one of the more unusual baby names, one that will truly reflect your little one's unique character.

Unique baby names are growing in popularity and are usually driven by a focus on individuality, with naming conventions pretty much thrown out of the window.

For lots of parents, the most daunting task of the baby-naming process is to decide on either traditional names – such as Elizabeth and David – or more popular baby names – such as Olivia and George. Or should they be more unique? And choose names such as Alchemy, Tansy, Kobe or Roch.

Lee Chambers, Child Psychologist tells us how choosing a baby name really is a challenging task, and research suggests it can have an impact lasting way into adulthood. “Unique baby names, such as Fox, Lovella or Nyla can be a gift and a powerful way to create a distinct identity, but they can also be quite a challenge, especially if they fall outside of social norms.

“Though, generally speaking, parents who choose unique names are likely to model being unique as parents, and build expression and non-conformity into their parenting style.

He continues: “But, it can also be damaging to confidence if [the name] becomes a platform for bullying. Having a unique name can help to cultivate resilience and curiosity, but it does also require a level of support to ensure a feeling of belonging is still achieved.”

If you grew up as one of the many Louises or Alfies, it’s understandable that you might want to give your baby a more unusual name.

Most unusual baby names

Windy

Vin’nyla

Velvette

Starlette

Snowdrop

Sianna-Marie

Panda

Charmayanne

Antwohnette

Anomaly

Wiatt

Tokyo

Tigger

Tenysi

Sincere

Precise

Pluto

Kairo

Kanaan

Brayan

Unique baby names for girls

Abra

Origin: Hebrew

Gender: Girl

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Ab-rah

Meaning: This unique baby name has connotations of magic – Abracadabra! However, this feminine version of Abraham, actually means father of many or born on a Tuesday.

Abrielle

Origin: Hebrew

Gender: Girl

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Ab-re-elle

Meaning: A short form of Gabrielle, this cute girl’s name is related to the Hebrew name Abriana and means father of many.

Alchemy

Origin: Latin

Gender: Girl

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Al-chem-me

Meaning: A truly magical name, alchemy was the medieval forerunner of chemistry. It was the process of taking something ordinary and turning it into something extraordinary.

Alora

Origin: Hebrew

Gender: Girl

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: A-loor-rah

Meaning: A variation of Eliora, this pretty name means the Lord is my light. It also sounds like the Italian word allora, meaning so, then, therefore, well.

Aylin

Origin: Turkish

Gender: Girl

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Ay-l-ih-n

Meaning: A Turkish name meaning moon halo.

Benedetta

Origin: Italian

Gender: Girl

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Ben-eh-det-uh

Meaning: A variant of the Latin name Benedicta, it means blessed.

Besiana

Origin: Albanian

Gender: Girl

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Be-si-ana

Meaning: The name Besiana means belief, faith and promise and most likely comes from the city of Besiana in Kosovo.

Caoimhe

Origin: Irish, Scottish

Gender: Girl

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Kwee-vah

Meaning: Caoimhe comes from a word with several lovely meanings – beautiful, precious, beloved, gentle, graceful – and it’s also the name of an Irish saint.

Cassiopeia

Origin: Greek

Gender: Girl

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Kass-ee-oh-pee-uh

Meaning: Cassiopeia was a queen in ancient Greek mythology and it’s her regal name that was given to the constellation of stars in the northern sky.

Cosette

Origin: French

Gender: Girl

Style: Vintage

Pronunciation: Koh-zett

Meaning: Cosette is best known as the heroine of Les Miserables – the name was invented by Victor Hugo who wrote the novel. It means little thing.

Circe

Origin: Latin

Gender: Girl

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Sir-see

Meaning: In Greek mythology, Circe, the daughter of Helios, was a sorceress who could turn men into animals with her magic wand! It means bird.

Damita

Origin: Spanish

Gender: Girl

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Da-mee-ta

Meaning: Of Spanish origin, this unusual girl’s name means little lady or little princess.

Domini

Origin: Latin

Gender: Unisex

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Do-mi-ni

Meaning: A variation on Dominic and Dominique, this name means Lord.

Dara

Origin: Hebrew, Irish

Gender: Unisex

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Da-rah

Meaning: In Hebrew, Dara means pearl of wisdom, in Irish it means oak tree.

Destry

Origin: French

Gender: Unisex

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Dess-tree

Meaning: Chosen by Steven Spielberg for one of his daughters in 1996, this unique name means warhorse.

Elowen

Origin: Cornish

Gender: Girl

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Eh-low-en

Meaning: A gorgeous Cornish name, it means elm.

Elvira

Origin: Spanish

Gender: Girl

Style: Vintage

Pronunciation: Ell-veer-uh

Meaning: While the name means white and fair, thanks to the TV Show Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, it’s often had darker, gothic overtones!

Ermina

Origin: German

Gender: Girl

Style: Vintage

Pronunciation: Er-meen-ah

Meaning: A more modern sounding version of Erma or Irma, this unique name means complete or universal.

Eula

Origin: Greek

Gender: Girl

Style: Vintage

Pronunciation: Yoo-luh

Meaning: A diminutive of another unique name, Eulalia, it means sweetly speaking.

Euphrasia

Origin: Greek

Gender: Girl

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Eu-fray-sia

Meaning: Euphrasia is a flowering plant, which is often used to treat eye infections. It means good cheer.

Eydie

Origin: English

Gender: Girl

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: E-dee

Meaning: This much trendier version of Edith means prosperous in war.

Fauna

Origin: Latin

Gender: Girl

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: fawn-nah

Meaning: Fauna is the Roman goddess of nature and animals. This unusual name means young deer.

Fayette

Origin: French

Gender: Girl

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Fay-ett

Meaning: A fairy at the top of the Christmas tree is the ultimate decoration so Fayette, which means fairy, would make a sweet baby name for any little girl born in the festive season.

Fortuna

Origin: Latin

Gender: Girl

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: For-tuna

Meaning: A variation on the name Fortune, it means good fate.

Fox

Origin: Latin

Gender: Unisex

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Fox

Meaning: Initially popularised by the character Fox Mulder on The X Files in the early ‘90s, this cute animal name would suit a boy or girl.

Gaia

Origin: Greek

Gender: Girl

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Guy-ah

Meaning: Chosen by Emma Thompson for her daughter, this gorgeous Greek name means earth mother.

Glora

Origin: Latin

Gender: Girl

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Glor-rah

Meaning: A shortened, more modern version of Gloria, this unique name means glory.

Garnet

Origin: English

Gender: Girl

Style: Vintage

Pronunciation: Gar-nit

Meaning: While Amber and Ruby are popular jewel names, Garnet is a little under the radar, making it the perfect unique baby’s name. It’s a dark red gemstone – named after the pomegranate that the garnet crystals resemble.

Harbor

Origin: English

Gender: Unisex

Style: Vintage

Pronunciation: Har-bor

Meaning: This occupational name was originally a surname and meant a keeper of a lodging house.

Hima

Origin: Sanskrit

Gender: Girl

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Hih-mah

Meaning: An Indian name, Hima means frost, snow or winter and would make the perfect unique name for any winter baby.

Harlow

Origin: English

Gender: Girl

Style: Vintage

Pronunciation: Har-low

Meaning: Chosen by Nicole Richie for her daughter, this super cool name means rock hill or army hill.

Hosna

Origin: Muslim

Gender: Girl

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Hos-nah

Meaning: Give your beautiful newborn this unique Muslim name, which means beautiful. Can also be spelt Husna.

Ioni

Origin: Greek

Gender: Girl

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: I-oh-nee

Meaning: A colour name with a difference, Ioni means violet coloured-stone.

Ixia

Origin: Greek

Gender: Girl

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Ix-ee-ah

Meaning: Popular in Africa, this unusual girl’s name means pine thistle.

Jalia

Origin: Arabic, Persian

Gender: Girl

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Ja-li-ah

Meaning: A feminine version of Jalal, it means important.

Jazz

Origin: English.

Gender: Unisex

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Ix-ee-ah

Meaning: Get your jazz hands at the ready for this musical inspired name. It is thought the word jazz comes from an old slang word jasm, which meant energy, vitality or pep.

Jolee

Origin: French

Gender: Girl

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Jow-lee

Meaning: Derived from the French word jolie, it means pretty one.

Juniper

Origin: Latin

Gender: Unisex

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Joo-nuh-per

Meaning: Juniper is an unusual gender-neutral name, meaning young and evergreen.

Julita

Origin: Latin

Gender: Girl

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Jew-lee-ta

Meaning: Related to the name Julia, this pretty name means youthful or love’s child.

Kamiko

Origin: Japanese

Gender: Girl

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Ka-miko

Meaning: A truly unique name that means little goddess. Can be shortened to Kami or Miko.

Kapua

Origin: Hawaiian

Gender: Unisex

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Kaa-puw-ah

Meaning: A fitting name for your newborn, Kapua is Hawaiian for child or flower.

Kehlani

Origin: Hawaiian

Gender: Girl

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Ke-la-knee

Meaning: Looking for an alternative to Skye, this beautiful Hawaiian name means sea and sky.

Kezia

Origin: Hebrew

Gender: Girl

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Keh-zee-uh

Meaning: One of the Job’s daughters had this unique name in the Old Testament, and it means cassia tree. Can also be spelt Keziah.

Lava

Origin: English

Gender: Girl

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Laa-vuh

Meaning: Molten rock from volcanos, Lava is a totally unique girl’s name.

Lovella

Origin: English

Gender: Girl

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Luh-vell-ah

Meaning: A feminine variation on the surname Lovell, this name feels full of love, yet it actually means wolf!

Lucretia

Origin: Latin

Gender: Girl

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Loo-kree-shuh

Meaning: If you’re a Harry Potter fan, this unique name is a great choice – Lucretia Black Prewett is a pure-blood witch in the books. Derived from the Roman clan name Lucretius, it means wealth.

Lucine

Origin: Latin, Armenian

Gender: Girl

Style: Vintage

Pronunciation: Loo-seen

Meaning: While this unique name could be a derivative of Lucy, meaning light, it could also come from Armenian, which means moon.

Lura

Origin: German

Gender: Girl

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Luu-ruh

Meaning: A variation of the equally unique name Lorelei, it means alluring or temptress.

Lux

Origin: Latin

Gender: Unisex

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Luu-ruh

Meaning: This unusual name, which means light, was the name of the character played by Kirsten Dunst in 1999 movie The Virgin Suicides.

Maimie

Origin: Latin

Gender: Girl

Style: Vintage

Pronunciation: Mey-mee

Meaning: A cute version of the form Margaret, it means pearl or star of the sea.

Maëlys

Origin: French

Gender: Girl

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Mah-eh-Lee

Meaning: Popular in France, where it has ranked in the top 100 for several years, means chief or prince.

Medora

Origin: Greek

Gender: Girl

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Meh-dora

Meaning: Medora is a romantic heroine in Lord Byron’s narrative poem The Corsair and means ruler. Can be shortened to Dora.

Malibu

Origin: Native American

Gender: Girl

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Mali-boo

Meaning: Three babies were born with this alcoholic inspired moniker in the UK in 2020! It’s also a beach city in California, which got its name from the Native Americans who named the area Humaliwo, which means the surf sounds loudly.

Misty

Origin: English

Gender: Girl

Style: Vintage

Pronunciation: Mis-tee

Meaning: The Clint Eastwood film, Play Misty For Me, helped give this nature inspired name a boost in the ‘70s. It means covered in mist.

Myaree

Origin: Aboriginal

Gender: Girl

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Mai-uh-ree

Meaning: A suburb in Perth, Australia, this unique name means foliage.

Neroli

Origin: Italian

Gender: Girl

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: N-row-lee

Meaning: An essential oil used frequently in perfume. Taken from the bitter orange tree, orange is a colour associated with joy and sunshine!

Nevaeh

Origin: American

Gender: Girl

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Nuh-vay-uh

Meaning: A modern invented name – it’s literally heaven spelt backwards!

Norjannah

Origin: Islamic

Gender: Girl

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Nor-jan-ah

Meaning: This unique name is a blend of Nora, which means light, and Joanna, which means God is gracious.

Nova

Origin: Latin

Gender: Girl

Style: Vintage

Pronunciation: No-vah

Meaning: An out-of-this world name as it’s an astronomical term for a star that suddenly increases in brightness, then fades. It also means new.

Nyla

Origin: Arabic

Gender: Girl

Style: Vintage

Pronunciation: Ny-lah

Meaning: The name of an Egyptian princess, this pretty name means cloud or champion. Can also be spelt Nil.

Nouria

Origin: Arabic

Gender: Girl

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Nor-ria

Meaning: From the Arabic nūr, Nouria means illumination, glow or light.

Oceane

Origin: Greek

Gender: Girl

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Oh-she-ann

Meaning: A variation of Oceana, which unsurprisingly means ocean. Oceana is the female form of Oceanus, the god of the sea.

Opal

Origin: Hindi, Sanskrit

Gender: Girl

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Oh-pal

Meaning: The gemstone for October, this uniquely iridescent jewel is a perfect choice for any child born during that month.

Ottilie

Origin: French

Gender: Girl

Style: Vintage

Pronunciation: O-tti-lie

Meaning: A name with German roots via Otta, this unique baby name means prosperous in battle. It was recently chosen by You Tube stars Zoella and Alfie Deyes for their first child.

Padme

Origin: Persian

Gender: Girl

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Pad-may

Meaning: One for Star Wars fans, Padmé Amidala was played by Natalie Portman in the movies. Its origins like in a Tibetan chant and means lotus.

Paignton

Origin: Latin

Gender: Girl

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Payn-tn

Meaning: Three children were named after this seaside Devon town in 2020! It means the people of an estate or homestead.

Paisley

Origin: Scottish

Gender: Girl

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Pay-zlee

Meaning: Paisley is a Scottish place name that is famous for the distinctive teardrop fabric pattern – it means place of worship. It was also the name of Prince’s recording label and estate – Paisley Park – so is a great choice for music-mad parents.

Perpetua

Origin: Latin

Gender: Girl

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Pay-zlee

Meaning: Saint Perpetua was an early Christian martyr, and this unusual name means forever.

Rasine

Origin: Latin

Gender: Girl

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Pay-zlee

Meaning: Rasine is derived from the Latin rosa, which refers to the flower rose.

Ratana

Origin: Thai

Gender: Girl

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Ra-taan-ah

Meaning: If you’re looking for a gem name with a difference look no further than this unusual girl’s name, which means crystal in Thai.

Rumer

Origin: English

Gender: Girl

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Roo-mer

Meaning: First brought into popular culture when Demi Moore and Bruce Willis named their first-born Rumer, it means famous or braggart!

Sable

Origin: Slavic

Gender: Girl

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Say-bul

Meaning: Remember Sable in Dynasty? Then you’re a child of the ‘80s and may be attracted to this glam name! It’s also a type of animal and means black.

Satchel

Origin: Latin

Gender: Unisex

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Sach-uhl

Meaning: A satchel is a bag, but in the States, it’s also a girl’s name with both Spike Lee and Woody Allen choosing the name for their offspring.

Serilda

Origin: German

Gender: Girl

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Ser-il-da

Meaning: A strong name for any little girl it means battle armour! Can be shortened to Rilda.

Seren

Origin: Welsh, Turkish

Gender: Girl

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Seh-ren

Meaning: A popular name in Wales and Turkey, it means star.

Shyla

Origin: Indian

Gender: Girl

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Shy-lah

Meaning: In Hindu mythology, Shyla is one of the names of the goddess Parvati. This unusual girl’s name means daughter of the mountain.

Sorrel

Origin: French

Gender: Girl

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Sor-rel

Meaning: A fragrant herb, sorrel is of French origin and means reddish, brown.

Tacita

Origin: Latin

Gender: Girl

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Ta-cee-tah

Meaning: This Roman mythology name for the goddess of silence is an unusual choice for a little girl.

Tansy

Origin: Greek

Gender: Girl

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Tan-see

Meaning: If you’re looking for a flower name that’s more unique than Rose or Lily, Tansy is your girl! A perennial herbaceous plant of the aster family with small yellow blossoms, it means immortality.

Thekla

Origin: Greek

Gender: Girl

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Tehk-lah

Meaning: From ancient Greek, this unusual name means glory to God. It was also the name of a saint.

Tinsley

Origin: English

Gender: Girl

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Tin-slee

Meaning: Originally an English surname meaning Tynni’s meadow, Tinsley makes a unique girl’s first name.

Tuiren

Origin: Irish

Gender: Girl

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Tir-en

Meaning: Tuiren, who was famed for her beauty, was the aunt of Irish legend Finn MacCool.

Tova

Origin: Hebrew, Scandinavian

Gender: Girl

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Toh-vah

Meaning: In Swedish, Tova is the feminine version of Tova, the god of Thunder. It means good or pleasing.

Trevina

Origin: Welsh

Gender: Girl

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Tre-vina

Meaning: A variation of the Welsh name Treva, which means homestead.

Trista

Origin: French

Gender: Girl

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Trihs-taa

Meaning: A modern-day take on Tricia, and the feminine version of Tristan, means noise or sorrowful.

Titania

Origin: English

Gender: Girl

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Ti-ta-ni-a

Meaning: The queen of the fairies in Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, this magical name means giant.

Ulani

Origin: Hawaiian

Gender: Girl

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Uw-laa-niy

Meaning: A super cute name for a little girl, it means cheerful.

Umbra

Origin: Latin

Gender: Unisex

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Uhm-bruh

Meaning: This Latin word – meaning shade or darkness – is where the word umbrella comes from.

Velvette

Origin: English

Gender: Girl

Style: Vintage

Pronunciation: Vel-vett

Meaning: A fancier spelling of Velvet, this name refers to the soft, luxurious fabric of the same name.

Vesper

Origin: Latin

Gender: Girl

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Ves-par

Meaning: This Latin word means evening star. It’s also the name of the character played by the Eva Greene character in the 2006 James Bond movie, Casino Royale.

Victorine

Origin: Latin

Gender: Girl

Style: Vintage

Pronunciation: Victo-reen

Meaning: Fed up with the classic Victoria? This alternative spelling offers a unique choice for any baby girl. It means victory.

Viona

Origin: English

Gender: Girl

Style: Vintage

Pronunciation: Vee-o-nə

Meaning: Popular in Hindu culture, this pretty name means sky.

Winry

Origin: English,

Gender: Girl

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Win-ree

Meaning: While Winry is the name of a Japanese manga character, it’s though this unique baby name is English diminutive of the name Winifred, which means in reconciled or blessed.

Yana

Origin: Hebrew

Gender: Girl

Style: Vintage

Pronunciation: Yah-nuh

Meaning: A popular Slavic name, it translates to Jane and means God is gracious.

Yesenia

Origin: Arabic

Gender: Girl

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Yeh-sehn-iy-ah

Meaning: This name comes from Jessenia, a plant with heart-shaped leaves. It means floral.

Yumi

Origin: Japanese

Gender: Girl

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Yoo-mee

Meaning: A popular name in Japan, it’s still very unique over on British shores. It means beautiful.

Zahara

Origin: Hebrew, Swahili

Gender: Girl

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Za-har-rah

Meaning: Angelina Jolie put this name into the spotlight when she chose it for her adopted daughter. It means to flower or to shine.

Zobiya

Origin: Arabic

Gender: Girl

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Zoo-bee-yah

Meaning: This cute girl’s name means a gift from God.

Zuri

Origin: African, Kiswahili

Gender: Unisex

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Zu-ree

Meaning: This beautifully original name means beautiful or good. Can also be spelt Zhuri.

Zuriel

Origin: Hebrew

Gender: Unisex

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Zoo-ree-el

Meaning: A very modern gender-neutral name, Zuriel means God is my rock.

Unique baby names for boys

Akiro

Origin: Japanese

Gender: Boy

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: A-ki-row

Meaning: Popular in Japan, this unusual boy’s name means bright boy.

Alaric

Origin: German

Gender: Boy

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Al-a-ric

Meaning: Alaric was a traditional name for the kings of the Ostrogoths, Roman-era Germanic people, so not surprisingly means noble or regal ruler.

Algernon

Origin: French

Gender: Boy

Style: Vintage

Pronunciation: Al-ge-rnon

Meaning: The name of a character in Oscar Wilde’s The Importance Of Being Earnest, Algernon means man with a moustache!

Arber

Origin: German

Gender: Boy

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Ar-ber

Meaning: Traditionally a surname, Arber is an occupational name for a forester.

Arturo

Origin: Celtic, Italian

Gender: Boy

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Ahr-too-ro

Meaning: The Italian-Spanish version of the name Arthur, the name comes from the Celtic words artos, meaning bear, and arturos, meaning pure so combine to mean strong or pure as a bear!

Bartleby

Origin: English

Gender: Boy

Style: Vintage

Pronunciation: Bar-tel-bee

Meaning: An English surname – and possibly related to the name Bartholomew – this Harry Potter sounding name means son of the furrow.

Benoit

Origin: French

Gender: Boy

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Ben-wah

Meaning: A French variation of Benedict, this unusual boy’s name means blessed.

Beringer

Origin: German

Gender: Boy

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Ber-ringer

Meaning: A famous vineyard in the Napa Valley in America, Beringer has German origins and means with spear.

Brayan

Origin: Celtic

Gender: Boy

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Bray-un

Meaning: Adding an A to the old-fashioned Bryran created his modern-day name. It means noble and strong.

Breccan

Origin: Irish

Gender: Boy

Style: Vintage

Pronunciation: Bre-can

Meaning: The name of a saint from the Isle of Aran, Breccan is an Irish name meaning freckled or speckled.

Brick

Origin: German, Irish Gaelic, Yiddish

Gender: Boy

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Brik

Meaning: Tennessee Williams chose this unusual boy’s name for his hero in Cat On A Hot Tin Roof – played by Paul Newman in the movie, its origins are all over the place! In Yiddish the word brik means bridge, while in Slovenia it means dweller from a hilly place. There are also similar sound German and Gaelic words which mean swamp or wood!

Cabot

Origin: French

Gender: Boy

Style: Vintage

Pronunciation: Ka-but

Meaning: Originally an English surname, this unusual name for boys means to sail – so perfect for any little boy who lives by the sea!

Calix

Origin: Latin

Gender: Boy

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Ka-luhks

Meaning: Calix derives from the Latin word calyx, which means chalice. Can also be spelt Calyx.

Carwyn

Origin: Welsh

Gender: Boy

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Car-win

Meaning: This sweet-sounding name means love.

Caradoc

Origin: Welsh

Gender: Boy

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Cu-rah-doc

Meaning: We couldn’t find a more apt name for a longed-for child. Caradoc, an anglicised version of the Welsh name Caradog, means dearly loved.

Chaplin

Origin: English

Gender: Boy

Style: Vintage

Pronunciation: Chap-lin

Meaning: A surname of the infamous silent movie star Charlie Chaplin, this unique boy’s name means secretary or clergyman of the chapel.

Coulter

Origin: Scottish, Irish

Gender: Boy

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Kowl-tuh

Meaning: This unusual boy’s name was originally a Scottish surname and means either back land or a safe place to store cows!

Cosmo

Origin: Greek

Gender: Boy

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Koz-mo

Meaning: An out-of-this-world that makes a really unique choice for a boy. Scarlett Johansson named her first son Cosmo and it means order and beauty.

Cy

Origin: Greek, Persian

Gender: Boy

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Si

Meaning: A diminutive of Cyrus, this short and sweet name is Persian for sun.

Dakarai

Origin: African

Gender: Boy

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Da-car-ee

Meaning: Dakarai is an African name that means happiness, which your baby boy will bring into your life.

Diggory

Origin: French

Gender: Boy

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Dess-tree

Meaning: This unusual name originates from a Breton medieval poem about Sir Degare. Degare most likely comes from the French word egare – which means astray or lost.

Dryden

Origin: English

Gender: Boy

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Dry-den

Meaning: From the English for dry valley, this unusual baby name is following the trend of boy’s names ending in -den.

Edel

Origin: German

Gender: Boy

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: E-dell

Meaning: Of Old German origin, this short and sweet name means noble.

Eito

Origin: Japanese

Gender: Boy

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: I-to

Meaning: Eito is a popular Japanese singer and songwriter, and the name means excellence or to flourish.

Emil

Origin: Latin

Gender: Boy

Style: Vintage

Pronunciation: Ay-mul

Meaning: Derived from the an old Roman surname Aemilius, this unique baby name means rival.

Epic

Origin: English

Gender: Unisex

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Ep-ick

Meaning: The original meaning refers to a long narrative (either a poem or novel), usually the story of a hero. However, modern slang has changed the meaning to grand, amazing or impressive.

Exton

Origin: English

Gender: Boy

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Ex-ton

Meaning: Originally a surname, it was used for people living in certain areas of Devon, Hampshire, Leicestershire, and Somerset. It comes from Old English for settlement.

Faramir

Origin: English

Gender: Boy

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Faa-raa-mih-r

Meaning: A made-up name by J. R. R. Tolkein, Faramir ia a character appearing in The Lord of the Rings. One for parents who enjoy fantasy or literature.

Fender

Origin: English

Gender: Boy

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Fen-duh

Meaning: A nickname from fend, a shortened form of defend, which gives this cool baby name the meaning of defender.

Flint

Origin: English

Gender: Boy

Style: Vintage

Pronunciation: Fl-int

Meaning: The meaning of this unique baby name is stream.

Folant

Origin: Welsh

Gender: Boy

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Fo-lant

Meaning: The Welsh form of Valentine, this boy’s name means healthy or innumerable strength.

Galileo

Origin: Italian

Gender: Boy

Style: Vintage

Pronunciation: Ga-li-leh-ow

Meaning: The name of the great Renaissance astronomer and mathematician, this unique name means from Galilee. Alex James from Blur chose this unique baby name for one of his sons.

Gavi

Origin: Hebrew

Gender: Boy

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Gah-vee

Meaning: A diminutive of Gabrielle, Gavi means hero of God. It’s also a very delicious Italian wine, so one for any wine connoisseurs out there!

Garyn

Origin: German

Gender: Boy

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Gaer-ihn

Meaning: A cooler alternative to Gary, this name of German origin means warrior.

Geo

Origin: Greek

Gender: Boy

Style: Vintage

Pronunciation: Gee-oh

Meaning: An abbreviation of George, this cute boy’s name means farmer. It was super popular at the end of the 1800s, so perhaps it’s due for a revival now?

Gilroy

Origin: Irish

Gender: Boy

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Gil-roy

Meaning: Of Irish and Gaelic origin, the meaning of Gilroy is son of the red-head.

Graeson

Origin: English

Gender: Boy

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Gray-son

Meaning: A modern-day spelling on the very popular boy’s name Grayson, which means son of a judge.

Gunner

Origin: Scadinavian

Gender: Boy

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Gun-ner

Meaning: This Scandinavian variation of Gunther, which means bold warrior, has cool connotations thanks to Killers’ frontman Brandon Flowers choosing it for his son. Can also be spelt as Gunnar.

Hobie

Origin: American, Old German

Gender: Boy

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Ho-bee

Meaning: A super cute version of Hobart, Hobie means bright, shining or intellect.

Hyrum

Origin: Hebrew

Gender: Boy

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Hyr-rum

Meaning: A variation of a forgotten biblical name, Hiram, it means brother of the exalted one.

Ido

Origin: Hebrew, Arabic

Gender: Boy

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Ee-doh

Meaning: Popular in the Middle East, Ido means to evaporate and be mighty.

Imre

Origin: Hungarian, German

Gender: Boy

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Iy-mreh

Meaning: This unique boy’s name is a good choice if you want a strong name as it literally means strength!

Ives

Origin: French

Gender: Boy

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Eve

Meaning: An English variation on the more classic Yves, it means yew wood, so a great choice if you’re after a natural name.

Jagger

Origin: English

Gender: Boy

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Jag-ur

Meaning: The the surname of Mick Jagger gives this unique boy’s name a whole lot of swagger! It means carter or one who cuts.

Jair

Origin: Spanish, Hebrew

Gender: Boy

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Jai-ur

Meaning: In the Old Testament, Jair is a son of Manasseh. In Hebrew, it means he shines.

Jabari

Origin: Swahili

Gender: Boy

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Ja-bar-ree

Meaning: An unusual name to help your little boy stand out of the crowd, Jabari means comforter, bringer of consolation.

Joffrey

Origin: German

Gender: Boy

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Joff-free

Meaning: One for Game Of Thrones fans, Joffrey was the eighteenth king to rule from the Iron Throne in the sage penned by George R R Martin. A variant of Geoffrey it means pledge of peace.

Kaden

Origin: Arabic

Gender: Boy

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Kay-den

Meaning: A spelling variation of Caden, this unique boy’s name means round or barrel.

Kalen

Origin: Gaelic

Gender: Boy

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Kay-lehn

Meaning: One for any blonde baby, this cute Irish name means fair or slender.

Kairo

Origin: Arabic

Gender: Unisex

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Ky-roe

Meaning: Changing the first letter of this name makes it sound less like the place name, Cairo, and more like a funky little boy’s name. It means victorious.

Kingsley

Origin: British

Gender: Boy

Style: Vintage

Pronunciation: Kings-lee

Meaning: A regal sounding name, it means king’s meadow.

Kirill

Origin: Russian

Gender: Boy

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Kih-rihl

Meaning: A trendier version of the slightly out-moded Cyril, this name means of Cyril or Lord.

Kobe

Origin: Hebrew, Swahili

Gender: Boy

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Ko-bee

Meaning: A cute name that has a mixed heritage and lots of different meanings. In Hebrew it means God may protect, while the Swahili meaning is turtle or tortoise! It’s also the name of a Japanese beef, so perhaps one not for vegetarian parents.

Lio

Origin: British

Gender: Boy

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Lee-oh

Meaning: Sometimes, all you need to do is change a letter or two and you’ve got a whole new name. Lio, usually spelt Leo, means lion. Footballer Steven Gerrard and Alex Curran named their baby boy unique name.

Lisbon

Origin: Latin

Gender: Unisex

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Liz-bon

Meaning: Chosen by This Morning’s Dr Zoe Williams for her first born, Lisbon is the name of the capital city of Portugal.

Llyr

Origin: Welsh

Gender: Boy

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: L-l-ee-r-h

Meaning: Llyr is the mythical king found in the Celtic legend and the god of the sea. If you struggle with the Welsh LL, try Lir, the Irish version.

Lumi

Origin: Finnish

Gender: Unisex

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Loo-mee

Meaning: A cute name for snow, this wintry name is perfect for both boys and girls.

Makani

Origin: Hawaiian

Gender: Boy

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Mah-kah-nee

Meaning: Hawaiian names are a great for unique naming inspiration – especially if you love nature names – like this one that means wind.

Mars

Origin: Latin

Gender: Unisex

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Mars

Meaning: Mars may have been the god of war, but it’s also a delicious tasting chocolate bar, so will be just as sweet for your newborn!

Marvel

Origin: Latin

Gender: Unisex

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Mar-vel

Meaning: Whether you love a bit of superhero action or you want to give your son a miracle name, Marvel is the way to go. It means wonderful or extraordinary.

Mika

Origin: Finnish

Gender: Boy

Style: Unisex

Pronunciation: Mee-ka

Meaning: The Finnish version of Michael, makes a truly unique little boy’s name. It means who is like God.

Mordecai

Origin: Latin

Gender: Boy

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: More-deh-kai

Meaning: While this unique boy’s name seems very grand, it means little man – perfect for your new little bundle of joy!

Myron

Origin: Greek

Gender: Boy

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: My-ron

Meaning: The meaning of Myron comes from myrrh – yes, that special gift from the Wise Men to Jesus – and means fragrant oil.

Napoleon

Origin: Greek

Gender: Boy

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Na-poh-lee-an

Meaning: One for history buffs, Napoleon Bonaparte was a infamous military leader, Napoleon means lion of the new city.

Naveen

Origin: Hindi

Gender: Boy

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Na-veen

Meaning: A traditional Arabic name that is still unique enough to help your little boy stand out. It means new.

Noam

Origin: Hebrew

Gender: Unisex

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Now-aem

Meaning: An unusual unisex name with a truly charming meaning of pleasantness, charm or tenderness.

Novak

Origin: Serbian

Gender: Boy

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: No-vac

Meaning: One for the sport-loving parents out there. Tennis star Novak Djokovic introduced this name to the English-speaking world – it means novice or new.

Oberon

Origin: German

Gender: Boy

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: O-ber-ron

Meaning: A character in Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Oberon means royal bear. An alternate spelling is Auberon.

Ohene

Origin: Akan

Gender: Boy

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: O-hene

Meaning: This unusual baby name has regal connections as it means king!

Oisin

Origin: Gaelic

Gender: Boy

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Oh-sheen

Meaning: While it might not an obvious name when it comes to pronunciation, this Irish name has the cutest meaning – little deer or fawn. The original Oisin was the mythological son of Finn McCool.

Omari

Origin: Swahili, Arabic

Gender: Boy

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: O-ma-ree

Meaning: Of Swahili origin, Omari means populous and flourishing. Omarion is an alternative version.

Oran

Origin: Irish

Gender: Boy

Style: Moder

Pronunciation: Aw-ran

Meaning: A multi-cultured name, it has various meanings across the globe. In Ireland, it means little green one, while in Scottish and Hebrew, it translates to the more musical song or light singing.

Orion

Origin: Greek

Gender: Unisex

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: O-ri-on

Meaning: In Greek mythology, Orion was a mighty hunter, turned into a constellation by Zeus. A gender-neutral star-related name, it means rising in the sky or dawing.

Prentice

Origin: English

Gender: Boy

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Pren-tiss

Meaning: Originally a surname, Prentice is of Middle English origins and is a shortening of apprentice.

Pluto

Origin: Greek

Gender: Boy

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Plu-toe

Meaning: Aside from being Mickey’s faithful dog, Pluto was the Roman god of the underworld. It means rich.

Roch

Origin: French, Polish

Gender: Boy

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Rock

Meaning: A form of Rocco, this cute name means rest – something you won’t be getting for a while unfortunately!

Rockerfeller

Origin: German

Gender: Boy

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Rocka-fella

Meaning: A surname that was chosen as a first name by comedian Jimmy Carr , Rockerfeller was an American billionaire business magnate.

Roe

Origin: England

Gender: Boy

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Row

Meaning: While Roe may be fish eggs, this short and sweet boy’s name has a slightly nicer, fluffier meaning of roe deer.

Ryker

Origin: German

Gender: Boy

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Ry-kur

Meaning: Coming from the German surname, Riker, this boy’s name means rich.

Sawan

Origin: Sanskrit

Gender: Boy

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Sah-wan

Meaning: If you’re looking for a different nature name, try Sawan, which means the rainy season. It also refers to the fifth month of the Hindu calendar called Shravana.

Silver

Origin: English

Gender: Unisex

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Sil-ver

Meaning: Want something glittery that still suits a boy? Then you’ve come to the right place. Silver refers to the precious metal, ensuring your little boy will be always shining bright.

Sire

Origin: Native American

Gender: Boy

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Si-er

Meaning: You’ve got to hand it those celebrities when it comes to picking truly unique names. Sire was recently chosen by Usher and his girlfriend for their baby son. Historically, Sire was a formal term for addressing male royalty, but it can also mean father.

Souta

Origin: Japanese

Gender: Boy

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Sou-tah

Meaning: Japanese names can be a really good source if you’re looking for something more unusual, like Souta, which means suddenly.

Sage

Origin: Latin

Gender: Unisex

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Sey-jh

Meaning: This herby name means wise – a great name to give your child as they begin on their journey.

Takoda

Origin: Native American

Gender: Boy

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Ta-ko-da

Meaning: Derived from the Siouan word dakóta, it means allies or friend to everyone.

Tarique

Origin: Arabic

Gender: Boy

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Tahr-ik

Meaning: From the Arabic taraqa, this unusual boy’s name means to knock. Also means morning star or bright star. Can also be spelt Tariq or Tarik.

Tabor

Origin: Hebrew, Hungarian

Gender: Boy

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Tay-bor

Meaning: Mount Tabor was a landmark mountain near Nazareth – it means a height or encampment. Another name variation is Tavor.

Tiger

Origin: English

Gender: Boy

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Ti-ger

Meaning: Want to try something feline that isn’t the very common Leo? Then this cute cat name could be the key – it worked for Tiger Woods after all!

Tennyson

Origin: English

Gender: Boy

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Tenni-son

Meaning: A great literary name, Alfred Tennyson was the Poet Laureate during much of Queen Victoria’s reign. Chosen by Russell Crowe for his son, it means son of Dennis.

Tripp

Origin: French

Gender: Boy

Style: Modern

Pronunciation: Trip

Meaning: This name literally means one who trips – let’s hope it doesn’t cause your baby to grow up clumsy!

Tudor

Origin: Welsh

Gender: Boy

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Tu-duh

Meaning: A British royal family line and a style of architecture, this name is steeped in history. It’s the Welsh version of Theodore and means gift of God.

Valente

Origin: Portuguese, Italian

Gender: Boy

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Va-len-tay

Meaning: This pretty-sounding name means valiant.

Vegas

Origin: Spanish

Gender: Unisex

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Wes-son

Meaning: The home of glitz and gambling in the States, this place-orientated name means meadows.

Wesson

Origin: English

Gender: Boy

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Wes-son

Meaning: The meaning of Wesson is western settlement. Popular in the United States, it’s believed that the name came to England during the Norman conquest. Can be shortened to Wes.

Wiatt

Origin: Greek, Persian

Gender: Boy

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Si

Meaning: A modern variation of Wyatt, which was derived from the Medieval English name Wyot and means brave in war.

Wirrin

Origin: Aboriginal

Gender: Boy

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Wir-rin

Meaning: A lovely nature name, Wirrin means tea-tree. The oil from this native Australian plant has been used for centuries in Aboriginal culture to treat colds and skin conditions.

Yarden

Origin: Arabic

Gender: Unisex

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Yar-den

Meaning: The popular name Jordan came from this unusual name and it means to flow down or descend.

Yves

Origin: French

Gender: Boy

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Eve

Description: With a stylish nod to fashion legend Yves Saint-Laurent, this unique boy’s name means yew wood. The German variation Ivo is also a super stylish choice!

Zephyr

Origin: Greek

Gender: Unisex

Style: Classic

Pronunciation: Zef-er

Meaning: A light and breezy name, Zephyrus or Zephyr was the Greek god of the west wind – and this unusual name means west wind.

Zuma

Origin: Arabic

Gender: Boy

Style: Boho

Pronunciation: Zoo-mah

Meaning: Chosen by Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale for their middle son, Zuma is a beach in Malibu. It means peace in Arabic.