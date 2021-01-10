We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our basic cupcake recipe is our most popular cupcake recipe as it's so easy. It's the ideal recipe for novice bakers.

This cupcake recipe makes a batch of 24 basic cupcakes in just 40 minutes which makes them a great option for birthday parties, or bake sales. These cupcakes are also ideal for making with children as they are so easy and quick taking just 15 minutes to prepare. The kids will love decorating these cupcakes too with icing, sprinkles, or drizzled in chocolate. This recipe uses the creaming method but if you’re mixing with an electric whisk you can use the all-in-one method instead which will make prep time even speedier. Store the cupcakes in an airtight tin or container at room temperature for up to 3 days.

Ingredients 250g unsalted butter, softened

250g caster sugar

250g self-raising flour

Pinch of salt

4 medium eggs

4 tablespoons milk

You will also need:

Ice-cream scoop (optional)

2 x 12-hole muffin tins, lined with paper cases

Method Set the oven to 190C, gas 5.

Tip the butter into a bowl and beat it until softened. Then add the sugar, flour, salt, eggs, and milk and whisk until the mixture is smooth.

Use a traditional-style ice-cream scoop, or spoon, to divide the mixture between all the paper cases.

Place both muffin tins in the oven and bake for 15 minutes, then swap over the position of the tins over and bake for a further 3-7 minutes, until both trays of cupcakes are a light golden colour.

Remove the tins from the oven. Leave the cupcakes to cool in the tins for a few minutes. Then transfer them to a wire rack to cool.

Top tips for making basic cupcakes

How can I make sure all of my cupcakes are the same size?

To make sure your cakes are even, use an ice cream scoop to fill the cupcake cases with the mixture. This will make sure you have an even amount of mixture in each case and that they should rise to the same height. It's also best to make these cupcakes in a bun tray so the cupcake cases can be held in place when baking.

Can I change the flavour of these cupcakes?

It’s easy to turn this basic cupcake recipe into chocolate cupcakes, delicate rose cupcakes, zingy lemon cupcakes or even rich coffee cupcakes; just follow the method below and add drops of your chosen extract to add flavour to each cupcake. Try a few drops of vanilla extract for a sweet vanilla flavour or swap the milk in this recipe for orange or lemon juice for citrusy cupcakes. If you want to make chocolate cupcakes just swap 1-20z of flour for cocoa powder instead.