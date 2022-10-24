Award-winning, bespoke and carbon-neutral Christmas gifts from CEWE

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With an easy-to-use website and 24/7 customer service, you can make gifts as cherished as your memories anytime you want, from anywhere you please.

So skip the stress this Christmas and give your loved ones beautifully bespoke presents featuring their favourite photos presented so professionally they’ll double up as keepsakes.

But what to get everyone?

Here are our picks from the range:

Photo Advent Calendar with kinder® Chocolate

It doesn’t matter how old you are, everyone loves chocolate and everyone loves surprises. Small wonder then that advent calendars have been such an enduring tradition over the years.

CEWE offerings contain the very finest chocolate, with a treat from kinder® Bueno, Mini or Schoko-Bon behind every door. As well as customising the front of the calendar with your picture of choice, your nearest and dearest will also find a bespoke backdrop behind each door, from family photos to pics of their favourite StoryBots characters.

Choose from a range of templates, add your pictures and maybe some special extra art, and that’s it! As simple as you like.

And with a 100% biodegradable inner tray you're doing your bit for the environment, too.

What better way to countdown to Christmas (opens in new tab)?

Recommended for: children/ chocoholics of all ages.

Lanyard Phone Case

(Image credit: CEWE)

If you want to give your loved ones a gift they’ll carry with them everywhere, look no further than these robust silicone phone cases.

Of course, it’s easy to add whatever image you like, perhaps a comedy picture of you pointing to your own phone so they remember to check in with you.

There’s even a removable lanyard so you know your handset’s close to hand.

Completely customisable, these cases (opens in new tab) come in a variety of colours and with a choice of leather or fabric strap. You can even pick silver or gold for the clasps.

There’s a case for every phone, so whether the recipient’s Apple or Android there’s a cover to match.

Recommended for: on the go offspring, snap-happy siblings, or even grandma and grandad.

Jigsaw

(Image credit: CEWE)

Customisable CEWE jigsaw puzzles are a cut above the rest. Produced by Ravensburger, who have been making high-quality puzzles since 1891, these pieces are so precisely cut you get satisfying click as they snap into place.

It takes mere minutes to upload your picture, and these premium puzzles (opens in new tab) will keep your family entertained for countless hours. Choose from 500, 1000, 1,500 or 2,000 pieces, depending on the enthusiast.

Recommended for: the whole family.

Personalised Water Bottle

(Image credit: CEWE)

There are many uses for these screw-cap bottles (opens in new tab) , carefully constructed using stainless steel for a durable gift that keeps on giving. The handle’s easy grip won’t slip, while thermal insulation means you can keep your drink cool, whether wetting your whistle at the gym or up a mountain.

Uploading your design is as easy as posting to Facebook, and the wide, wrap-around format will make your bestie grin on the go.

Recommended for: gym-goers, trekkers, your best friend, other half.

CEWE PHOTOBOOK

(Image credit: CEWE)

Now everyone can be the star of their very own coffee table book.

It’s a cinch to delight friends and family with these sleek and professionally printed photobooks. Just select your favourite portfolio of pictures – themed to a family holiday, birthdays or just your loved ones looking cute, to have them elegantly bound on high quality matte paper.

Ideal for bedside cabinets, coffee tables, bookshelves or even as fine portfolios for budding photographers, these albums will make your memories magical (opens in new tab) for years to come.

Recommended for: everyone

Personalised Faber-Castell Pencil Set

(Image credit: CEWE)

Nothing but the best for your family’s budding illustrators. Faber-Castell’s colouring pencils are renowned for quality the world over and come in twelve vibrant colours. The patented soft-grip zone means ease of handling for long art sessions.

Add your photo to the front of the case (opens in new tab) to brighten up your little one’s school day, and inspire other artists in your family. Why not upload a drawing of their very own motivate them?

Recommended for: young’uns and artistically inclined.

(Image credit: CEWE)

All CEWE materials are selected with carbon-neutrality and long term sustainability in mind. So you can be confident you're making the eco-friendly choice when you pick creativity over queues this Christmas, and give your loved ones bespoke, high quality gifts from the comfort of your sofa.