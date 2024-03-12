Enjoy a wild family day out at Chester Zoo this Easter - and claim your free treat

Easter is fast approaching, which means at least two weeks of family fun to find and organise to keep the kids busy. We’ve got you covered with a brilliant day out at Chester Zoo, packed with Easter activities, treats and more.

The Easter holidays (23rd March – 14th April) can take many parents by surprise, and this year is no different, with an early Easter on the cards. If you’re struggling to think up activities that won't be affected by unreliable spring weather, we have the perfect day out - a trip to Chester Zoo.

Chester Zoo is the nation’s most-visited tourist attraction outside London, and for good reason. It boasts no fewer than 37,000 animals, plus 128 acres of stunningly beautiful zoological gardens. This Easter, the fantastic folks at Chester Zoo are putting on a selection of extra-special activities that are free with zoo entry, including The Really Wild Easter Trail, storytelling, an interactive show, and so much more!

Plus, on Easter weekend, look out for their giant chicken friend who will be out greeting guests near June’s Food Court. If that isn’t enough, you might even see the brand new Himalayan-inspired habitat, where you may spot the new snow leopard arrivals. Let’s dive in!

What’s on at Chester Zoo this Easter?

(Image credit: Chester Zoo)

Take your little animals on an exciting egg trail throughout the zoo. You’ll find more than just the Easter bunny on the trail! Five giant eggs painted in the patterns of their favourite animals await discovery. Spot all five eggs and name all five animals to pick up a free chocolate treat as a reward.

From 29 March to 14 April, they’ll also hide a golden egg each day with a surprise prize inside. Find the egg to win! Keep an eye on Chester Zoo's social media and the website for hints on where to find the egg each day.

Plus, you might spot the new snow leopards in their Himalayan-inspired habitat and learn all about these big cats.

Chester Zoo is joining a vital conservation breeding programme to help bring this endangered species back from the brink, so your visit will help to support their efforts and make a difference, as well as being fun and informative for all the family.

(Image credit: Chester Zoo)

Chester Zoo can satisfy curious minds of all ages. From daily animal talks to special VR experiences, there's no shortage of activities to ignite a passion for conservation in young (or old) hearts and minds.

Face painting and handprint art will keep little ones happy, while brave explorers can take on the Treetop Challenge and have fun in the adventure play areas. And don’t forget - every single visit to the zoo helps the wildlife to survive and thrive.

Grab a coffee, snacks, or sandwich from the cafes across the site to keep energy levels up, or rest and recharge with a relaxing Lazy River Boat Trip, a visit to the Monsoon Forest or a peaceful walk in the zoological gardens.

There’s a whole lot more to explore all year round at Chester Zoo, from holiday clubs to getting up close and personal with your favourite animals with an experience day, where you'll have the chance to learn about their diets, behaviours, and care from our expert keepers.

You can also enjoy an incredible 360° immersive experience with our extraordinary short film Native, which will take you on an epic journey across Britain’s coasts, woodlands, grasslands and wetlands.

With over 37,000 animals and hundreds of different species to visit, from Andean bears to lemurs, Chester Zoo is a world of wonder waiting to be discovered.