How to parent ‘smarter’ – our 3 top life hacks for using technology

Technology is an inevitable part of family life. More than ever, it helps to shape how our children learn, play and interact with the world. My daughter is still very young, but I'm already thinking about the future and how I can use tech to help enrich our lives, improve our health and make learning more fun, for both of us.

That’s why this New Year I’m exploring ways that tech can help to make my life easier, and more intentional. As a busy working mum, I’m juggling all the time. In the past I found it almost impossible to stop and take a breath. Every mum knows how that feels, but what can you do about it?

(Image credit: Tom Watkins)

First, I’ve started wearing a smartwatch to make the many demands of parenting and working a little easier to manage. I can set reminders, schedule important meetings and keep up with my calendar, so I’m always on top of what’s happening next. But more importantly, it helps me to stop and think: am I actually taking care of myself?

Being aware of my day-to-day health data, like how many steps I’m taking, or whether I’m getting enough sleep, helps me understand the importance of balance when it comes to parenting and work. Yes, I’m there for my daughter and for my job, but it also reminds me that I need to look after my physical and mental health.

So, for example, it helps me track how much exercise I’m getting and keeps me on track with my fitness goals. Going for a run is a brilliant way to clear my head – it just sets me up for a better day and being a better mum. My smart watch helps me to track my pace and keeps me motivated to finish a run, and to do the next run! It also gives me gentle nudges to make sure I’m looking after myself at work – reminding me to get up and be a bit active. I really need that push sometimes to take a screen break and I can already feel the benefits.

Secondly, it’s all about sleep. When you’re a parent, bedtimes can be fraught and exhausting. So when the kids do finally go to bed it can be tempting to stay up a little later to watch another episode of my favourite shows. Tracking my sleep has helped me make better habits when it comes to my own bedtime. It reminds me that if I don't go to bed now, I'm not going to get anywhere near as much sleep as I need.

Third, I’m using EE to help me achieve a balance when it comes to kids and technology. There are so many ways that technology can help parents entertain and teach their children these days, from smart toys to video and game apps. It can start to feel a little overwhelming, and busy parents don’t always have the time to check everything their kids see online.

(Image credit: Tom Watkins)

EE makes it really easy to ensure everything is safe, accessible and fun, with their EE Learn platform. It has brilliant, expert advice for parents about keeping children safe online. For older kids, there are fantastic tips around using their first mobile phone safely, because that can be such a minefield these days. What I love about EE’s content is that it’s all about balance. EE Learn has partnered up with sleep, meditation and relaxation app Calm, which has loads of content to help kids (and adults) improve their wellbeing and mental health, from sleep podcasts to simple, mindful exercises. And there’s loads of bite-sized advice from experts over at The England Football team and Bafta to keep your kids curious and engaged.

Like EE, I’m all for a bit of balance, too. I want to make sure that technology is enhancing my daughter’s life, not overtaking it. I want her to pause and appreciate those unplugged moments while finding brilliant resources to help her be creative and curious online. As she grows up with this technology, it will be important for me to stay actively involved and informed about the latest devices, filters and online safety advice. It can be tricky to get it right sometimes, but I’m grateful that EE is dedicated to helping parents and kids navigate this space safely together.