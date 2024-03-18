Win a family day out at Chester Zoo this Easter

Win an egg-citing Easter day trip for the whole family with our fantastic competition. We’re offering a family up to four tickets to visit Chester Zoo as part of their Easter eggstravaganza, with loads of brilliant activities for young and old alike.

We’re joining forces with Chester Zoo to help families make the most of the Easter holiday. From a cracking GIANT Easter egg trail to welcoming a pair of majestic snow leopards to a new Himalayan-inspired habitat, it’s time to release your wild side. Plus, there’s much more to discover across Chester Zoo's 128 acres of zoological gardens, with over 37,000 animals and hundreds of species to visit and learn about.

The Really Wild Easter Trail starts on the 23rd of March and runs to the 14th of April, and it’s free with zoo entry. You’ll find more than just the Easter Bunny on the trail this year - spot five giant animal-themed eggs and guess the five animals to claim your chocolate treat reward! There’s also a hidden golden egg with a special prize inside to be won every day! Check out the Chester Zoo website each day for a clue.

(Image credit: Chester Zoo)

Once you’ve completed the Really Wild Easter Trail, you might even see the zoo’s newest arrivals - the beautiful snow leopards - settling into their new Himalayan-inspired habitat, where you can watch what they’re up to while learning all about this endangered species.

Easily accessible from Chester City Centre by bus, Chester Zoo is the most-visited tourist attraction outside the capital, and it’s no wonder, with activities for every animal lover, big and old. Every family member will find something they'll love, from face painting and VR experiences to a tree-top adventure and fantastic play areas. Plus, every visit to Chester Zoo helps wildlife to survive and thrive as part of the zoo’s continued dedication to conservation.

With tasty pitstops like the Oakfield pub, delicious global grub from Indonesia and southeast Asia, plus barista coffee, snack bars and even a sweet shop on site, you can fuel your family on the go. Take time out to rest and recharge on a Lazy River boat trip, walk in the Monsoon Forest, or stroll through the zoological gardens.

Kids have a remarkable ability to connect with nature and embrace the importance of conservation and there are lots of amazing activities running all year round at Chester Zoo, with fun projects and tasks to keep your little conservationists enthralled and engaged. From daily animal talks with the zoo rangers to immersive experiences such as Native: The Incredible World of British Wildlife, there’s no shortage of activities to ignite a passion for conservation in young hearts and minds.

So if Chester Zoo sounds like your kind of day out, why not give yourself a chance to win free tickets for a family of up to four today?

The competition closes on 28th March 2024. UK residents only. For more information please see T&Cs.

Good luck!

