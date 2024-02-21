A moment for mum: It’s never too late to get a Mother’s Day gift that’s truly thoughtful
Browse Boots for ways to give Mum the moments she deserves this Mother's Day
Ask any mum what she'd really like for Mother's Day (which falls on 10th March this year, by the way) and she'll probably confess to longing for a lie-in or wishing for a rare quiet moment to herself. And no wonder - mums spend all year going the extra mile for their families, devoting themselves to looking after everybody else's needs while sometimes neglecting their own.
So this year, whether you're looking for the perfect gift for a new mum, a single mum, an older mum, an adoptive mum, or a grandmother, how about spoiling her with an indulgent gift that will help her to create some much-deserved moments of me-time? After all, mums deserve it.
And, there's no better place than Boots to find a Mother's Day gift that she'll love. From beauty and skincare to fragrance and electrical gifts, Boots has every kind of gift for every type of mother. Browse our pick of editor-approved gifts to find the perfect present for the mum that matters to you.
For spa lovers
Was
£25.00 now £17.50
An indulgent gift set containing a range of products from the UK's original health spa, including Softening Hand Cream, Body Balm, Bubble Heaven plus a Moisturizing Face Mask and a pretty Champneys Drawstring Bag.
For candle queens
Was
£65.00 now £32.50
This classy collection of different Yankee candles in a range of scents and sizes is the perfect gift for making every day just that little bit more special for the mum who just can't relax until her candles are burning.
For skincare gurus
WORTH £80.87 NOW £39.95
The Future Renew Collection from No7, the UK’s No1 skincare brand, is specially formulated for those who want to reverse visible signs of skin damage. The set comes presented in an elegant floral gift box.
For busy mums
WAS £35 NOW £26.25
Inspired by the fragrance of flowers in bloom and presented in a beautiful floral keepsake tin, this luxurious body care gift set is the ideal gift for a mum whose garden is her sanctuary - the ideal treat to help her unwind.
To spoil a mum
WAS
£40 now £20
Remind her how much she means to you with this feminine fragrance with top notes that include spearmint, lemon, and pineapple. It’s a fresh and fruity scent that has become a classic since its launch in 2008.
For self care sisters
WAS
£45 NOW £33.75
Radley London is an iconic British band, established in 1998, and this limited edition beauty bag contains the self-care essentials that every handbag needs plus an exclusive 20% off Radley London discount card.
For new mums
The ultimate Mother's Day gift for a new mum, this gift set contains Sanctuary Spa treats for her and Childs Farm SlumberTime items for her little one, so they can both enjoy a relaxation routine before bed.
For mums-to-be
Treat the mum-to-be in your life to some top-to-toe pampering with dermatologically tested pregnancy-friendly skincare that will leave her skin feeling soft and soothed, and the packaging is 100% recyclable.
For tired mums
WAS
£18 NOW £13.50
For the mum whose only wish is a lovely, long lie-in, this gift set includes an eye mask along with a nourishing bath soak containing lavender and chamomile essential oils, and a bottle of pillow spray to create a stress-relieving bedtime retreat.
For all these and more inspiration for the perfect Mother's Day gift visit Boots.
*Selected stores and subject to availability. Prices may vary in selected London and travel stores. Worth based on standard selling price of individual items. Never leave a burning candle unattended. Deliveroo offers and prices may vary. Subject to availability. Geographical restrictions and fees apply.
**Subject to availability. Selected stores. Offer ends 12.03.24. Prices may vary in selected London and travel stores. Estee Lauder EDP: £75.55 per 100ML. Deliveroo offers and prices may vary. Subject to availability. Geographical restrictions and fees apply.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
As a parenting specialist for more than 15 years, Heidi has written for most national newspapers and for a wide range of consumer magazines, including Mother & Baby where she was the Shopping Editor for six years, looking after regular consumer features including buying guides and gift roundups.
-
-
Aquafaba pavlova
Our aquafaba pavlova is an egg-less, vegan twist on the humble dessert and it’s made in four steps.
By Rose Fooks Published
-
Turns out you can inherit your grandparents' trauma, even if you've never met them - here's how you can 'break the cycle'
A psychologist has shared how grandparents' trauma can be passed down through generations, explaining that "understanding our roots helps break the cycle".
By Ellie Hutchings Published