Back to school with Kickers: stylish and sustainable footwear

Shopping for new shoes is one of the most exciting aspects of the back-to-school season for kids. From choosing the right style to discovering how much their feet have grown, no other part of gearing up for the classroom is quite as fun. With Kickers’ 2024 range of school shoes, the process is more enjoyable and easier than ever.

Kickers has long been popular with both parents and kids, known for its range of hard-wearing, high-performing school shoes that ooze style. Whether you’re shopping for durable primary school shoes that can withstand endless playground games or smart secondary school shoes that will win in the style stakes, Kickers has something to suit every kind of kid and all budgets.

With prices starting at just £50 and vegan options available, Kickers is a trusted brand that has been creating school shoes for years. Favourite styles for both parents and kids include Kick-Hi, Tovni, and Kick T-Bar. Here’s a look at the standout products from the Kickers 2024 back-to-school range:

Kickers 2024 back-to-school shoes

Junior Unisex Kick Hi Zip £60 | Kickers Packed with heritage details like the chunky, durable sole that make Kick Hi shoes so popular, these have a lace-up look with a hidden internal zip on the side for easy on-and-off. Also available in black patent leather.

Youth Womens Tovni Stack £60 | Kickers Durable, odour-resistant, and always play-ready, these minimalist shoes feature a thick, sturdy sole, cushioned collar, and classic lace-up design.

Junior Girls Kick T-Bar £55 | Kickers With the famous Kickers triple stitching and a branded buckle fastening, these chunky-soled T-bar treads are odour-resistant and easy to slip on and off, making mornings a breeze. Adult Mens Kick Hi £95 | Kickers Loved by change-makers and trendsetters, this iconic back-to-school shoe is known for its classic ankle boot design. Famously durable, it also features a trademark chunky sole and padded collar.

Adult Unisex Tovni £65 | Kickers Durable, odour-resistant, and stylish for those crucial teenage years, this timeless lace-up has an iconic sneaker silhouette and the signature Kickers fleurette.

Adult Womens Kick T Bar £85 | Kickers A classic look for older kids, the T-Bar in black patent leather has the trademark chunky Kickers sole plus signature triple stitching and a branded buckle fastening.



If your youngsters are already fans of Kickers, take advantage of their partnership with Reskinned before you buy this season’s new school shoes. When you send in a pair of used Kickers, Reskinned will assess the condition and either resell, repurpose, or recycle them. You’ll receive credit to spend on your next Kickers purchase—£15 credit for one pair or £25 credit for two pairs on an order over £60.

No matter your budget or back-to-school style requirements, Kickers has you covered with the most durable and stylish shoes—and even laces too.