Back to School with Tu Clothing

When it comes to kitting out your child for the new school year, Tu Clothing should be firmly on your radar. Here’s why….

As parents, we all know the struggle of finding uniforms that can stand up to the rough and tumble of the playground - not to mention all those hours in the classroom - and still look smart at the end of each day. It’s not easy to find high-quality school uniforms at affordable prices but that’s exactly what Tu Clothing has to offer.

Great school uniform doesn’t just look the part on school photo day, it’s also tough enough to handle everything the school day throws at it. The Tu Clothing Back to School range is made for the gloriously messy reality of a school day. From moisture-wicking polo shirts to keep your child cool during P.E. to reinforced knees on school trousers so that playground football doesn’t have to be off-limits, Tu Clothing has it all covered. Think stain-resistant fabrics that can handle yoghurt explosions at lunchtime, scuff-resistant shoes that will keep their shine term after term, and school jumpers in a range of colourways that won’t fade after a few washes.

Because getting ready for school can be a battle ground, the Tu Clothing Back to School range also includes design features that support independent dressing. Clever ‘touch and close’ fasteners replace traditional buttons, for example, helping to make mornings just that little bit easier for everyone.

Tu Clothing has locked the prices of its school uniform range since 2022, so it’s excellent value for money too. The range includes super-affordable essentials like these:

Red Pointelle Knit Cardigan From £6 | Sainsburys Has another cardi gone into the black hole again? Get them back on track with this grey knitted cardigan. With a classic V-beck and two square pockets, it's made from pure cotton for a soft and comfortable feel. Available in other colours.

V-Neck Jumper 2 Pack From £7 | Sainsburys Yet another sudden growth spurt? This pack of two dark red knitted jumpers is going to come in very handy. With a V-neck, ribbed detailing and an internal label for them to write their name, they're made from pure cotton for extra comfort and breathability. Available in other colours.

White Dress With Ease Shirts £6 | Sainsburys Keep the wardrobe stocked with this unisex pack of three non-iron cotton blend white school shirts with short sleeves and elasticated cuffs, plus touch and close fastening, and you’ll never be caught out when it comes to the need to look smart for prize day or school photos.

Shopping for school uniforms doesn’t have to be a hassle, and with Tu Clothing, you can ensure your child is ready for the new school term without it costing a fortune.

For extra assurance, Tu has won the coveted ‘Best Supermarket Uniform’ award from Made for Mums three years in a row, and offers a 150-day guarantee so you can return or exchange any items (with proof of purchase) you’re not satisfied with.

Flexible payment options (including Klarna and Payday) plus the convenience of click-and-collect available at more than 1,000 stores, mean Tu Clothing is a smart choice for school uniform this year.

You’ll also find top third-party brands including Sketchers and Start Rite available from TU Clothing too, making it easy to stock up on everything you need for back-to-school season in one place.

And did you know you can collect and spend Nectar points on your school uniform purchases at Sainsburys too? Plus, since Sainsbury’s is donating £200,000 to Comic Relief to help children facing food poverty through the sales of its school shop range this year, you’ll be helping a good cause with every item of uniform you purchase.