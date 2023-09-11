The John Lewis new season kidswear is brilliant value - here's everything in my basket

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I love September - and not just because it’s back-to-school season. By the end of August, I can’t wait to pop the summer clothes away. There’s a crispness in the air and I’m ready for everything from long sleeves and snuggly fabrics to woolly tights and winter coats.

This is why I’m delighted to have had a peek at the launch of the new season of kidswear from John Lewis. From cosy knits to cool autumnal looks, John Lewis’s new season kidswear has everything that parents and kids love - for both younger and older children alike.

The new season styles have a fresh focus on everyday fashion. Denim, transitional layering, fleece, biker jacket, separates, vintage sweats, woven tops, mini-adult look, shirts, cargos.

For boys, think collegiate, rebel, and skater looks with plenty of cargos, shackets, biker jackets, and denim. For girls, it’s all about logo sweats and ditsy dresses with pops of colour and yet more denim.

The new ANYDAY range has a fresh focus on affordable fashion and style-forward kidswear basics including everything from cotton bodysuits and pyjamas in the cutest of prints to stylish joggers and jersey tops in a glorious range of rich colours.

John Lewis stocks a host of stylish kidswear from other much-loved brands too including Boden, POP, Levi’s, Mango, and JoJo Maman Bébé, so you can kit the kids out for the whole season in one place.

And for the last word in cool kids’ clothing that they’ll love, the John Lewis Character shop is not to be missed.

Here’s what’s already in my basket from the John Lewis new season kidswear...

The best of the new season John Lewis kidswear range

John Lewis ANYDAY Checkerboard Shark Dress, £12.00 - £16.00 | John Lewis First up, the new season ANYDAY basics range has just launched and it's super affordable and stylish. My daughter’s more of a Lioness than a princess, so buying kidswear that’s practical and pretty - but not too girly - is something of a challenge. But oh, John Lewis, you had me at comfy-cotton-retro-tiered-dress-with-a-shark-embroidered-on-the-front. Sold!

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS

Brand Threads Kids' Hogwarts Oversized Fleece Hooded Blanket, £28 | John Lewis Two of my daughter’s favourite things - Hogwarts and oversized hoodies - make this my number one purchase from the John Lewis new season kidswear. It’s brilliant value for money at under £30 - I had to double-check the price to make sure it wasn’t a typo.

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS

Brand Threads Kids' Harry Potter Hogwarts Pyjamas, £22 | John Lewis Continuing the Harry Potter theme, I’m happy to pop this pyjama set in my basket too given that it’s tricky to find good quality cotton pyjamas anywhere for less than £25. This set and the hoodie combined are still less than the price of oversized hoodies I’ve spotted elsewhere.

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS

JoJo Maman Bébé Tractor Appliqué Reversible Hoodie, £26.00 | John Lewis For younger kids, this adorable reversible hoodie is the perfect extra layer for when the temperature starts to drop. The quality of JoJo Maman Bébé kidswear is second to none and I found these little reversible items were invaluable when my youngsters were babies, giving you twice as many outfit options for half the price!

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS

Vans Kids' Asher Slip-On Trainers, £33.00 | John Lewis My tween is all about the Vans this Autumn and at this price, I plan on popping a pair in her Christmas stocking. If only it was always this easy, as a parent, to make your child’s wishes come true.

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS

Timberland Kids' Classic 6-Inch Premium Boots, £85.00 - £160.00 | John Lewis Trust me when I say that Timberland boots are hands-down one of the best items I’ve ever bought my teenage son. He’s more style-conscious than fashion forward but he’s most definitely not a fan of shoe shopping, so I ordered a pair of these from John Lewis to see him through the winter without subjecting us both to a painful shoe-shopping trip. Four years on they look as good as new, and are a staple part of the denim / shacket / beanie look that’s going to carry him through his first term at University.

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS

Kids' Yah Printed Stripe Long Sleeve T-Shirt, £16.00 - £18.00 | John Lewis I’d added this to my basket before I’d even checked the price because it strikes me as the ultimate new season tee for boys who want to look cool but aren’t yet concerned with labels. It’s stylish, of the moment, and - best of all - super affordable.

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS

Kids' Cosmos Skate T-Shirt £14.00 - £16.00 | John Lewis Buying tees is tricky - sometimes you get it right but sometimes you get it oh-so-wrong - with no real explanation as to what’s not passing muster. Happily, these tees give cool skare vibes without being try-too-hard, or so my tween tells me.

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS

Kids' Checker Skate Sweatshirt, £16.00 - £18.00 | John Lewis A pure cotton jersey sweatshirt with stylish checkerboard sleeves and a skate graphic? I’ll take it. Make an easy fit, boxy shape to accommodate growth spurts and I’ll take two. Plus this purchase supports John Lewis’ investment in Better Cotton’s mission to help cotton communities thrive while protecting the environment.

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS

Mini Boden Kids' Haunted House Superstitch T-Shirt, £14.25 - £15.75 | John Lewis If, like me, you have a youngster who doesn’t like dressing up at Halloween but who doesn’t want to stick out from the crowd, this haunted house t-shirt is the solution to your problem. It’s 100% cotton and brilliant value for money plus, unlike a traditional Halloween costume, your youngster can wear it throughout the spooky season and beyond!

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS



