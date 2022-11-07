3 great reasons to start saving now for Christmas 2023

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The cost of living crisis has impacted millions of families this year, leaving them worried about how they will afford their monthly bills and find a way to save for Christmas. Some may even be finding that they will have to cut back this Christmas in order to make ends meet.

But as the cost of living is expected to continue rising well into the new year, there are numerous benefits to start saving now for Christmas 2023.

Reasons to start saving now for Christmas 2023

1. It’ll spread the cost

Christmas is an expensive time of year, and there can often be a huge pressure to afford the perfect Christmas. But if you start putting money aside now, and saving smaller amounts each week or month, you can spread the cost of Christmas across the year.

For example, if you can save just £20 a month, by the end of November 2023, you will have a pot of £240 to put towards your Christmas festivities.

If you manage to save £50 a month, you will have £600 to help you cover the cost of Christmas 2023.

But even if it’s not possible to put away the same amount every month, putting away what you can (and not touching it) will help you to pay for Christmas 2023 in advance of the big day.

Every bit you manage to save throughout the year is a chunk of money you won’t have to try and find as December rolls around.

2. You can avoid the post-Christmas financial hangover

In the past, if you’ve had to pay for Christmas with credit cards or have gone into your overdraft, you’ll know that it can leave you feeling like you have a financial hangover well into the new year. It can take months to recover and get your finances back on track. And if you couple this hangover with a cost of living crisis, it can be even harder to get back on solid ground with your money.

But if you start putting money aside early, you can have saved for (and paid for) the Christmas season ahead of time, leaving you heading into a hangover-free and financially healthy new year!

3. With a savings club, you can avoid temptation to dip into your pot

Whenever you find yourself saving for Christmas early, it can be tempting to dip into the pot throughout the year because you know you can.

But if you put money away for Christmas with a club like Park Christmas Savings, your money is safely locked away until it’s time to get ready for Christmas. (Although if you do need to, you can request your money back at any time of the year, but remember it will take the money out of your Christmas pot so you will have less money to put towards the big day).

But there is lots of flexibility once you place your order with Park. As the year progresses, you can increase, reduce and swap products to suit your needs and your finances.

All the money you pay into your Park Christmas Savings account is held securely in a trust, so you can always have the peace of mind that it’s safe.

Park Christmas Savings is a founder member of the Christmas Prepayment Association (opens in new tab), which offers increased protection for your money.

(Image credit: Park Christmas Savings)

Shops you can save for with Park Christmas Savings

Using a Christmas Savings Club, like Park Christmas Savings, to save towards your perfect Christmas can help to alleviate the pressure of having to pay for the festive season in one go.

With Park Christmas Savings, you can set a target for how much money you want to put away each month, which is then exchanged for gift cards or vouchers for your favourite high street retailers - you can either use these vouchers to do your Christmas shopping, or even give the vouchers as gifts themselves!

With Park you can get gift cards and vouchers for a range of brands including:

Argos

Marks and Spencer

Boots

Sainsbury's

Matalan

TK Maxx

The Entertainer

Iceland

B&M

New Look

Asda

Pandora

Primark

River Island

and more!