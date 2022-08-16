Money-saving tips and advice on family finance - our team of money writers are here to help with the cost of living crisis. We work with a range of independent experts and trusted resources to provide the latest news on energy bill costs (opens in new tab) and the energy price cap (opens in new tab), as well as the cheapest supermarkets (opens in new tab), free school meals (opens in new tab), and school uniform grants (opens in new tab). We work in partnership with Look After My Bills, sign up for their weekly newsletter (opens in new tab) for the latest money-saving news
Money
-
Can your child get free school meals and how do you apply?
Making the most of free school meals could save you a considerable sum of money both during term time and the school holidays
By Rachel Wait • Published
-
What is cash stuffing and is it a good way of budgeting? We look at this viral TikTok craze
This TikTok trend has gone viral, but what is cash stuffing and should you jump on the bandwaggon?
By Vaishali Varu • Published
-
What are school uniform grants, who can get them and how much does it pay?
School uniform grants could offer valuable financial support, but you’ll need to qualify first, as we explain.
By Rachel Wait • Published
-
When do energy bills go up and how much will they go up by?
Prices are set to skyrocket again, but when do energy bills go up?
By Sarah Handley • Last updated
-
Will there be a recession in 2022 and what could it mean for your money?
Unsure whether there will be a recession in 2022, and what it might mean for you? This expert guide explains what you need to know
By Emma Lunn • Published
-
How to save money on back to school costs - 12 expert tips
Familiarise yourself with these tips on how to save money on back to school costs before the new school year begins.
By Rachel Wait • Published
-
What is the energy price cap, who sets it and how does it work?
Find out what the energy price cap is, why it's in place, and what it means for your energy bills
By Emma Lunn • Last updated
-
Don't Pay UK warning: what are the risks of refusing to pay your energy bills?
Campaign group Don’t Pay UK is urging people to not pay their energy bills, but doing so could have a long-lasting and disastrous impact on your ability to borrow
By Katie Binns • Last updated
-
Average weekly pocket money drops by 23%, according to new research
Parents feel the pinch due to cost of living crisis - and it’s trickling down to their children
By Ruth Emery • Published
-
What is Help to Save and how do you qualify?
Unsure what Help to Save is and how it could be your key to getting some free cash from the government? This guide explains what you need to know
By Emma Lunn • Published
-
Latest: Who will get the £400 energy rebate and when (and how) will it be paid?
The government has just announced how the £400 energy rebate will be made from October 2022
By Kalpana Fitzpatrick • Last updated
-
How much will my energy bills cost if the price cap rises again in October? Use our monthly gas and electric calculator
As prices continue to rise, find out how much your energy bills will cost for the rest of 2022 with our calculator
By Sarah Handley • Last updated
-
How to save money on holiday - expert tips for holidaymakers
Knowing how to save money on holiday, both before you go and while you’re there, is key to keeping costs under control
By Sue Hayward • Published
-
Is duty free cheaper than online or the high street?
Asking yourself ‘is duty free cheaper?’ is key if you want to bag a bargain at the airport
By Sue Hayward • Published
-
The price of Amazon Prime is going up - how much does it cost now and what will it cost in September?
The price of Amazon Prime membership will increase from September, but is there a way for you to beat it?
By Sarah Handley • Published
How to Save Money
-
How to sell your old gadgets and earn some extra cash
Find out how to sell your old gadgets and give your bank balance a much-needed boost in the process
By Rachel Wait • Published
-
22 money-saving store cupboard meals using tinned or packet ingredients
Money-saving recipe ideas using ingredients from your kitchen cupboard - quick, easy and cheap
By Lara Kilner • Published
-
How to save energy in homes - 25 quick tips to reduce your gas and electricity usage
Knowing how to save energy in homes is key to families keeping their energy bills under control
By Emma Lunn • Last updated
-
How to save money: practical money-saving tips to help with the cost of living
Understanding how to save money is key to limiting the impact of rising costs as much as possible
By Faith Archer • Published
-