Thinking of setting up your own business? 9 money-making ideas to get you feeling inspired

Learning how to make money from home can be the difference between a dream job and an average nine-to-five.

Even pre-pandemic, there was a slow but steady increase in the number of people working at least part of the week from home.

But what if you’re keen to work from home and your current job doesn’t allow for it?

This could be your chance to create your own at-home job - by turning your passion into a business.

After all, the number of microbusinesses has soared over the last couple of years, according to new research from GoDaddy. Their Venture Forward study (opens in new tab) found that companies started after March 2020 are also more likely to have been founded by women, and people from minority ethnic groups and disadvantaged backgrounds.

Here are some of the best at-home business ideas to get you feeling inspired.

Business ideas to make money from home for 2022

Freelance copywriting

Ever dreamed of becoming a writer? Every business needs words, whether that’s for a printed brochure or social media posts. The important thing is to have your own website to showcase your skills to prospective clients.

You don’t need advanced tech or design skills - GoDaddy’s website builder (opens in new tab) makes the process easy for everyone. You can start simple, and then progress your site with everything from SEO tools to social media marketing as your business grows.

(Image credit: Getty)

Blogging

If there’s an area of your life you’re particularly passionate about, whether parenting or interiors, you can use that passion to inspire others - and make money doing it! GoDaddy’s guide (opens in new tab) explains how to set up a blog using your own domain in order to monetise your writing.

Many bloggers are also influencers, using social media to amplify their brands, so you can eventually consider adding this element to your business.

Podcasting

It’s a crowded market, but if you have a strong idea and lots to say, you could set up a podcast. As with blogging, you can start to monetise it once you’ve got your website set up and your brand out there.

Virtual tutoring

Feel like all that home-schooling has honed your teaching skills? Being a private tutor is not only a rewarding experience, but it tends to also be well paid.

You won’t need a specific qualification, but it’ll help if you've got a degree, higher education qualification or significant real-world experience in any subject.

Online retail

If there’s something you love to make, from jewellery to candles, that could become the basis for your business.

You can test the waters by selling on a platform like Etsy; when you’re ready to scale up, GoDaddy’s online selling tools can take your business to the next level - their YouTube playlist includes advice on setting up your online store.

Virtual assistant

A virtual assistant business means you can use all the skills you’ve picked up in an office environment, but work from home and to your own schedule.

If you’re excited by the idea of helping small companies grow in a sector you care about, this could be the ideal role.

Pet sitter

The pandemic boom in pet ownership means this is a growth market - and a good business if you have a passion for pets.

(Image credit: Getty)

Career coaching

Put your professional and life experience to use as an online career coach, helping clients with everything from interview advice to deciding next steps.

Virtual wedding planning

Love weddings? Virtual wedding planning is relatively new, but it has great potential. This involves helping couples who want to plan their own weddings but also want online expert support in practical and creative matters.