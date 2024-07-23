With the school holidays approaching, parents are looking for new ways to keep their children both educated and entertained. Why not challenge your kids to learn a new language this summer?

Learning a language benefits children in countless ways, from honing cognitive skills and boosting self-confidence to opening up new cultural experiences and even improving health. Speaking more than one language isn’t just a valuable practical skill; it can also be great fun. Imagine them returning to school as budding polyglots!

We've partnered with EE to bring you these six tips to help turn your kids into polyglots this summer:

Six tips to help turn your kids into polyglots

1. Use smart speakers for interactive language learning

Most kids know how to ask a smart speaker to tell a joke. But did you know they can access voice-activated language lessons just as easily? Encourage your kids to test their language skills by asking Google Nest language-based questions, completing quizzes, or listening to stories in another language.



2. Encourage visual learners with smart displays

A smart display, such as a Google Nest Hub, can show interactive lessons, educational videos, and animated stories to enhance your child’s language skills. This also boosts understanding and retention, making learning more engaging.

(Image credit: EE)

3. Make progress more personal

With AI, smart tech devices can track your child’s progress and adapt learning to suit their needs and pace. Try setting up personalised learning schedules that include lessons and educational games tailored to your child's individual strengths and weaknesses.

4. Gamify the learning experience

Practice makes perfect when it comes to language learning, and with smart tech, getting in daily practice is a doddle. Children can earn points, unlock new levels, and receive rewards as they learn, motivating them to keep practising and continue making progress.

5. Implement parental controls

Increased screen time is inevitable during the summer holidays, but parents can use smart tech, including EE PhoneSmart, to set educational goals, monitor progress, and control the amount of time children spend on educational activities to ensure screen time is as productive as can be.

(Image credit: EE)

6. Make learning seamless

The EE LearnSmart platform is packed with inspiring content for 11-17 year olds. From how to learn from past mistakes with the England men's football team to being a trailblazer with the Lionesses, EE LearnSmart covers a range of engaging topics.

But LearnSmart doesn’t just integrate with smart tech, delivering regularly updated and curated educational content via smart speakers and displays. It also synchronises learning across devices, meaning kids can continue learning as they move between devices whether they’re using a smart speaker, display, or tablet.

Additionally, Meta Quest isn’t just for gaming, it’s also an educational tool. With virtual reality experiences in the language learning mix, your child can immerse themselves in new languages and cultures. You can take a virtual trip together to explore countries where your child’s new language is spoken and practise real-life conversations to bring learning to life.

(Image credit: EE)

So forget cries of ‘I’m bored’ and make this summer the one where your children blossom into budding bilingual citizens of the world. With the help of smart tech and EE LearnSmart, you can transform their summer holiday into an educational adventure that could open up a whole new world of possibilities.

