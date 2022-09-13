Rain or shine, here’s why you should be wearing La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMUNE 400 SPF50+ every day of the year

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Grabbing a bottle of sunblock and slathering it all over ourselves when the sun is shining is a fairly common practice – thankfully, we don’t give it a second thought for ourselves or our family. But contrary to popular belief, suncream isn’t just for the summer. According to Consultant Dermatologist Dr Hiva Fassihi: “I recommend my patients wear Anthelios daily, rain or shine.”

The sun emits two types of ultraviolet rays: UVA rays are present all year round and can lead to premature aging and wrinkles, whilst UVB rays are the most harmful, causing sunburn and playing the greatest role in leading to skin cancers. Doing what you can to protect yourself from both is really important, and here’s where the experts at La Roche-Posay come in.

This leading French pharmacy brand, owned by L’Oreal, is voted the number one dermatologist recommended brand in the UK and its new and approved formula in the Anthelios range, UVMUNE 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+ sunscreen, is game-changing. For more than 25 years, Anthelios has been pioneers in breakthrough innovations, and it’s been done again with this incredible ultra-high sun protection. It’s a cutting-edge formula that offers very high UVA/UVB sun protection for face and body that is non-greasy, water, sweat and sand ultra-resistant, lightweight and invisible. And it’s free from perfume. The best part is that UVMUNE 400 contains an additional and newly developed innovative filter MEXORYL400 that protects against the most penetrative Ultra Long UV rays.

(Image credit: La Roche-Posay)

Protecting against UVA, UVB and Ultra Long makes UVMUNE400 La Roche Posay’s ultimate protection against sun damage. You may think a protection like this will feel thick, slimy and leave a white appearance, but UVMUNE 400 is the total opposite. Its barely-there finish leaves no chalky white residue, and dries down to a matte appearance, making it ideal for oilier skin types, and for applying makeup over the top. In fact, whether your skin type is normal, combination, or dry, UVMUNE 400 is suitable, and it’s been tested and re-tested for its mildness and efficacy on sensitive skin.

Experts in sensitive skin products, UVMUNE 400 has been designed with this in mind. It is allergy tested and hypoallergenic and its formula is anti-eye stinging, so you can adopt it as part of your facial routine, applying it around your eyes without worry. Even if the day is cloudy, you should be wearing at least SPF30 or above, so if you're not already applying sun protection to your face then UVMUNE 400 should become part of your daily skincare routine. UVMUNE 400 is lightweight and dries matt so you can comfortably use it under your makeup.

(Image credit: La Roche-Posay)

Of course you don’t need any more reasons to trust this fabulous brand, but if you do then consider the fact that La Roche-Posay UVMUNE 400 is a hybrid product – it corrects as well as protects. In addition to protecting against all UV rays, it is also effective at improving the look of dark spots and boosting skin’s elasticity, correcting against anti-aging whilst also protecting. Whether you want to wear it for daily use or just for sun exposure, it is the ultimate protection for keeping you safe against all UV rays. Just apply the product before going out into the sun and reapply frequently, especially after perspiring or getting wet.



La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMUNE 400 SPF50+ (opens in new tab) is available from Boots, £18.