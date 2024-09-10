4 brilliant reasons why theatre with TodayTix is a must for parents (and kids!)

Good To Know created this content as part of a paid partnership with TodayTix. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Good To Know

Calling all theatre-loving families! London Theatre Week is back, bigger and better than ever. You can grab exclusive tickets for over 75 incredible shows, with thousands of seats priced at just £15, £25, or £35.

London Theatre Week is the perfect opportunity to introduce your kids to the wonder of live theatre. With the dazzling spectacle of Starlight Express, and new hit shows like MJ The Musical and Mrs. Doubtfire joining the lineup, there really is something for everyone. This year promises to captivate audiences with fresh stories and unforgettable performances.

But it's not just about the new there are classic titles like The Book of Mormon, Les Misérables, and The Phantom of the Opera are also part of this theatrical extravaganza. These shows have stood the test of time, and London Theatre Week is your chance to see why, at a fraction of the usual cost. So, why should you take your kids to the theatre? Here are four top reasons:

4 reasons why theatre is great for kids

Start Important Conversations Cultural Education Encourage Empathy Fuel Creativity and Imagination

1. Start Important Conversations: Shows like Mean Girls do more than entertain - they open the door to meaningful discussions. Mean Girls tackles themes of bullying, peer pressure, and the importance of kindness, making it a fantastic conversation starter with your kids. Seeing the story unfold on stage can help them relate to these issues in their own lives and give you a platform to discuss them in a way that’s engaging and memorable.

As a parent, watching Mean Girls with your child offers a unique chance to discuss the pressures they may face in their own lives. You can talk about the effects of gossip and rumours, the significance of real friendships, and the courage it takes to stand up against bullying. Plus, it’s wrapped in a package that’s fun, lively, and totally engaging, ensuring that the important messages resonate long after the curtain falls.

(Image credit: TodayTix)

2. Cultural Education: The West End is glitz, glamour, and rich in cultural experience. Catching a show like Les Misérables, for instance, offers a powerful look at history, sacrifice, and justice. The music, storytelling, and emotion are all an educational experience that’s far more impactful than any textbook. Your kids will walk away not just entertained, but enriched.

3. Encourage Empathy: Theatre is a window into different lives, perspectives, and experiences. Shows like Harry Potter and the Cursed Child take audiences on a journey through complex emotions, encouraging viewers - especially kids - to empathise with characters who are different from themselves. This empathy is a crucial skill for children to develop as they grow into compassionate, understanding adults.

4. Fuel Creativity and Imagination: There’s nothing like the magic of live theatre to spark creativity in young minds. The elaborate sets, the vibrant costumes, and the larger-than-life characters all work together to transport audiences to new worlds. Whether it’s the spellbinding choreography in Starlight Express or the moving performances in Mrs. Doubtfire, these experiences ignite the imagination and inspire creativity in ways that few other activities can.

Buy tickets at a bargain price

London Theatre Week is not just an event; it’s an invitation to experience the very best of the West End with your family. With tickets starting at just £15, it’s an affordable way to introduce your kids to the magic of live theatre. Whether you’re revisiting a classic like Les Misérables or discovering a new favourite in MJ The Musical, this is your chance to create lasting memories together.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity. For more information and to secure your tickets, visit todaytix.com or download the TodayTix app. Remember, London Theatre Week runs from 19th August to 8th September, but tickets are limited, so act fast!

In the words of Stephen Crocker, GM, TodayTix London, “There’s truly something for everybody, at prices to suit everybody, too.” So, what are you waiting for? The West End is calling, and this is your chance to answer.

TodayTix is your gateway to the best theatre experiences, connecting culturally curious audiences with unforgettable shows at unbeatable prices. Whether you’re after last-minute tickets or want to explore new theatrical adventures, TodayTix makes it all possible with ease and excitement. Discover more at todaytix.com.

There you have it, London Theatre Week is your ticket to an unforgettable family experience. Grab those seats, enjoy the show, and start the conversations that matter. After all, there’s no better way to bond than over the magic of the West End.

