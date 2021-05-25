21 best gifts for new mums 2021 – Ideas for new mums and mums-to-be

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The gifts for new mums that they really want, according to mums themselves.

The perfect gift for a new mother after birth will not only make her feel special and supported but will also be useful to have to hand during those whirlwind first few weeks at home.

As lovely as bouquets are, the last thing first time mums need is multiple bunches of flowers and vases to fill when they are feeling overwhelmed already and trying to juggle to demands of a newborn.

A good gift for new parents can have either short-term or long-term potential. A baby book that they can fill with precious memories to look back on in years to come will be just as loved as a box of delicious chocolates or soothing bath products for the tub that mum can treat herself to when she gets a few minutes to herself.

All the ideas for gifts for new mums below have been tried and tested by our teams or directly recommended by new mums, so you know you’re in good hands if you purchase any of these presents.

Best gifts for new mums 2021

1. New arrival essentials gift box

There are loads of great gift boxes out there for new mums but this one was a particular hit with us thanks to its thoughtful combination of bits for the baby and helpful gifts for new mums. Items like the Natural Birthing Company Bottoms Up Spray is a tried and tested product for soothing stitches and tears plus postpartum healing while the muslins are a must-have for any new parents.

A soft toy, with the baby’s year of birth embroidered on it, is a lovely keepsake.

View at JoJo Maman Bebe, £45

2. Bespoke baby fingerprint necklace

We always love the idea of giving a new mama a piece of jewellery to celebrate the birth of a new member of their family, but this ‘Heirloom Kit’ from CAST takes the concept to a new, unbelievably special level.

The Heirloom Kit includes everything you need to capture this moment in time and create a bespoke, precious piece of jewellery to treasure forever. Simply make an impression of your baby’s finger in a piece of soft putty-like wax and send it off to CAST. Their talented team will then cast a perfect replica of your design in the finest recycled silver, gold or platinum, creating a priceless memory of this special time to cherish.

View at experiencecast.com, from £75

3. Birthing Essentials Kit Gift Set

This gift set contains six natural products that have been developed with the help of midwives to help safely support mums though the journey of birth.

No, it’s not the most glamorous present on this list but new mums have said that they were “delighted” to receive this practical kit and used it much more than other presents they received.

“The bottoms up spray completely takes away the sting after the birth. Stopped using it thinking i maybe just wasn’t sore and then the pain came thick and fast. Used the spray and away it went again so it really does work.”

View at Not On The Highstreet, £39

4. Lavender pillow and body spray by Lush

“I spray Twilight before bedtime, firstly in the air then secondly over my pillow, the comforting gently sweet smell soon sends me to sleep.”

While new mums don’t need a reason to lie down for a long and welcome nap, this natural spray made by Lush, who champion products with no nasty chemicals or toxic ingredients, is tried and tested when it comes to soothing anxious minds and stressed bodies.

View at Lush, £20

5. Baby Hand And Foot Inkless Print Kit

“Being a mother of two I know only too well how children grow up fast and you soon forget how tiny they once were. This inkless hand and footprint kit will help you remember in years to come how little they really were.”

We love the price of this simple yet fun gift for new mums that creates gorgeous little prints that in years to come will become truly priceless.

View at Not On The Highstreet, £11

6. Spa Restore Luxury Bath Oil

Bath oil is a great gift as it’s a product you doesn’t usually buy for yourself. For new mums, a relaxing bath can help them unwind and catch their breath for a short period of time.

This one is perfect as it’s designed to reinvigorate and rejuvenate, blending neroli, geranium and eucalyptus.

View at The White Company, £30

7. Mum-ber-one must haves by Neal’s Yard

Renowned for their natural and organic skincare products, Neal’s Yard have put together this set of products to help new mums relax and heal after giving birth.

From bath salts and bath oil for taking time out in the tub, to hand cream to soothe those hands are being washed more than ever before, we found each of these products to be helpful in their own unique way.

View at Neal’s Yard, £60

8. Silver Engravable Bar Dot Bracelet

“My sister-in-law gifted me a bracelet engraved with my son’s name after I gave birth. It was such a special thoughtful gift and something that I still treasure and wear years (and two more children) later!”

What we love about this streling silver bracelet is that it’s great value and great quality from Thomas Sabo and the middle of the bracelet can be individually engraved with symbols, numbers or letters. So you can engrave the baby’s name, initials, date of birth and more.

View at Thomas Sabo, £59

9. Pamper gift hamper for new mums

Created by a mum for mums, Don’t Buy Her Flowers was started in 2014 by Steph Douglas following the birth of her children. She got eight bunches of flowers when she had her first baby and quickly realised the well-meaning bouquet soon lost its shine when you had a newborn to tend to!

Create a bespoke pampering gift for any new mum via their website, that will help the recipient relax. From pillow spray and calming tea to a facemask and a good book, you can pick whatever you think the new mum you know might want or need.

View at Don’t Buy Her Flowers, from £8.50

10. Welcome to the World 6 piece Set

If you’re looking for a gorgeous gift for a new mum then this super cute set of impossibly soft sleepsuits, bodysuits and bibs is a pretty yet practical present.

“It’s makes you feel really excited to meet your baby when you get the little clothes and they come in handy in those first months when you can never have enough baby grows for all the constant changes!”

View at Mamas & Papas, £25

11. aden + anais essentials Muslin Swaddle Blankets

“Getting a pack of these swaddles just before I gave birth was so useful. They were a welcome gift because I had them saved in my Amazon basket for when I could afford them and so being gifted them meant it was one less thing to get!”

We love aden + anais swaddles as they are 100% cotton muslins and their quality and size is a cut above the rest. Our go-to swaddles, these muslins also come in an array of different colours and patterns, including a cute Disney themed range.

View at aden + anais, from £15

12. COOK new parents meal boxes

“One of the best things I received as a new mum was a week’s worth of COOK frozen meals – delicious, varied and healthy for when you have no time in that first few weeks!”

COOK have a whole range of meal boxes for new parents, ranging from a box of one portion meals that can be warmed up for lunch or dinner, to a whole box of meals that will last a fortnight.

View at COOK, from £41.75

13. Baby Memory Book

A memory book is a lovely gift for any new parent, because while they’ve probably stocked up on all the essentials and must haves for looking after a newborn, they might have forgotten to buy some of the less necessary things – like a baby book!

We like this one for its simplistic yet stylish design and the guided journal with prompts inside – ideal for helping you write down the details when baby brain might have you forgetting some moments.

View at Not on the High Street, £38

14. Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Masks

Having a baby is exhausting work, so beauty and skincare products are thoughtful gifts that are bound to be appreciated by new mums when they don’t have time to think about it themselves.

The Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Masks use hydrating properties to renew tired eyes in just 10 minutes. They come in a four pack and after being tried and tested we felt the skin under our eyes looked fresh.

View at Boots, £38

15. Ultimate Afternoon Tea Selection

When you’re up all night and on the go most of the day meeting the needs of a newborn, having a handy supply of sweet treats and snacks nearby – and a good supply of caffeine – is essential.

With Marks and Spencer you are guaranteed good quality and this hamper is packed with treats considering the affordable price. As well as a Victoria Sandwich cake and sponge roll, this gift contains All butter Viennese raspberry creams, chocolate brownie mini bites, Cherry bakewell tarts, all butter shortbread fingers and tea and coffee.

View at M&S, £20

Looking for a vegan alternative? We love this carefully curated hamper of vegan goodies because it also comes with a bottle of Royal Road Malbec vegan wine – because who doesn’t fancy a glass of wine after a long day (or pregnancy!)

16. Treatwell gift card

One of our favourite gifts for new mums and a present that won lots of praise from the grateful parents who have received one of these, what better way to shower a new mum with love than by giving her some time to get pampered?

Give the new mum you know some time to herself by giving her a Treatwell gift card and offering to watch the baby for an hour or so while she has a treatment of her choice. The best thing about a gift card from Treatwell is that the recipient can choose any treatment, anywhere at any time. So new mums can get their hair washed, nails done or even have someone visit them at home to give them a massage.

View at Treatwell, from £10

17. Truesleep Joggers from GAP

“I have about 5 pairs of these PJ pants I highly recommend them. They are just so silky soft and so comfy.”

Any mum of a newborn knows that in those first few weeks your priority isn’t going to be getting properly dressed, so a pair of super comfy, easy-to-throw on joggers will become a wardrobe staple in no time. If you’re looking for thoughtful gifts for new mums that they will use time and again, look no further than these. Our favourite thing about this pair from GAP in comparison to other lounge pants? These one have pockets – essential!

View at GAP, £34.95

18. Audible gift subscription

Some of the best gifts for new mums are presents that you can give them that they wouldn’t think to buy themselves. When you’re up in the middle of the night for hours at a time for night feeds, having something to listen to in the background and keep you company can really help you through.

Buying a subscription to Audible gives your lucky recipient access to a new book every month from a vast archive of best selling fiction, new releases and much-loved classics.

View at Audible, from £7.99 a month

19. Hotel Chocolat’s most-loved chocolates box

After sleepless nights followed by long days getting used to being a new mum, chocolate is a welcome sugar hit. Hotel Chocolat chocolates feel like a luxury little treat. Even if they only last a brief moment. And lets face it, that might be all the time mum gets to herself in those first few weeks!

View at Hotel Chocolat, £35.95

20. Cheeky Chompers Every Cloud Gift Set

Okay, so they are not gifts for new mums directly, but this must-have pack of teething essentials will come in handy a few months down the line and a happy baby makes for a happy mum.

The Every Cloud Gift Set from Cheeky Chompers is the perfect starter pack for new mums who will soon have little ones that need relief for their tender gums. It includes a Neckerchew, Neckerbib and Comfortchew. Plus, it can be personalised with the baby’s name embroidered on the comforter, and personalisation always makes for a thoughtful gift!

View at Not On The Highstreet, £98.75

21. Nursing Chair and footstool

A premium present for those looking to spend a little more, this is a timeless gift that can be used for years to come. What we love most about this nursing chair compared to others on the market is that it has been specifically designed and tested to fit the shape of your body, so it’s super-comfy, especially if you’re spending a hours sitting in it during night feeds.

Not a fan of grey? The chair and footstool are available in a variety of colours and finishes to suit whatever your nursery style is.

View at Mamas & Papas, £583